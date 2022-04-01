FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Gaming
Strategy
Review
Computers
Serious Sam
First-person shooter

Game review: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC)

By Darren Price
Today

The ever-expanding Serious Sam first-person shooter franchise gets another entry with Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.

For well over a decade Croteam’s snarky protagonist, Serious Sam has been punching above his weight. Nonsensical plots have served to justify “Serious” Sam Stone blasting away at aggressive ugly aliens charging at him. This forces the player to quickly attack, strafing or running backwards to attack opponents. Finding yourself running backwards in a Serious Sam game is such a troupe that Croteam helped develop, with Devolver Digital and Binx Interactive, a spin-off in the Serious Sam universe called I Hate Running Backwards.

No stranger to collaboration, Croteam teamed up with modders Timelock Studio to turn their Serious Sam 4 mod into a fully-fledged standalone expansion, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.

The chilling Siberian winter makes for a great setting for blasting away at alien invaders. Plot-wise, Sam is tracking down a General, but who cares? This game, like other Serious Sam titles, doesn’t bog itself down with superfluous details, like a plot. It's all about shooting, blowing stuff up and surviving an ever-approaching horde of menacing monstrosities.

As with previous games, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem asks very little of the player. There is a simple upgradable skill tree and weapons to be collected in the field. But there’s no fidgeting with load-outs and inventory. Armour, ammo and medikits litter the levels. But mainly the game is about shooting aliens. 

The aliens come in all shapes and sizes and will be familiar to fans of Serious Sam games. My old favourites (which still make me jump), the beheaded kamikazes will come screaming at you whilst chunky Gnaars will try to pound you. All the while combat drones fire from above. The battles range from enemies advancing down a corridor to massive open arenas of carnage.

Whilst combat can get challenging, I get the feeling that the game doesn’t want you to be defeated, but instead strives to encourage you to win in the most outrageous way. With a shotgun and grenade launcher attachment, I was able to run headlong into skirmishes which gave me a 50/50 survival rate. If I died, it was time to try again, but if I succeeded, it was bloody awesome. 

Don’t expect subtle messaging or hidden meanings in this game. Leave your conscience at the door and pull the trigger. As the game progresses, the intense battles get more and more outlandish, due to both the volume of enemies on the field and the increasingly destructive arsenal made available to Sam. From the relatively humble AK-47 to guided missiles, huge swaths of enemies are dispatched during encounters that leave you absolutely breathless.

I wouldn’t say that Serious Sam games are renowned for their graphical prowess but, being based on Serious Sam 4, Siberian Mayhem does look rather nice. On PC, running at 4K with an RTX 3090 graphics card, it was chucking out about 90 frames per second with all the knobs and whistles cranked up to the max. The game supports Direct X 11 and Vulcan, with both performing about the same. 

Like Serious Sam 4, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is the first-person shooter in its purest form. Other developers may have moved on with “meaningful” plots, complex skill trees and forced role-playing game elements, but Sam’s misadventures are still all about shooting, killing and blowing stuff up, all wrapped up in a wafer-thin plot with intentionally corny dialogue.

If you are a fan of Serious Sam, you’ll love Siberian Mayhem. If you love a good shooter, you’ll also want to check it out as well as Serious Sam 4.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is out now on Windows PC. A copy of the game was provided by the publisher for this review.

Verdict: 8/10

Related stories
Hands-on review: The rotating Amazon Alexa Echo Show 10
Game review: Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
Game review: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Xbox Series X)
Hands-on review: 128GB PNY Elite-X microSDXC Flash Card
Hands-on review: QuietOn 3 sleeping earbuds
Hands-on review: JBL Reflect Flow PRO earbuds
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC)
The ever-expanding Serious Sam first-person shooter franchise gets another entry with Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The rotating Amazon Alexa Echo Show 10
When you speak to your Echo 10, the screen automatically rotates to face you, and will continue rotating to follow you around the room as you move.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
For the umpteenth time since the game’s original launch back in September 2013, I find myself playing another polished-up version of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V.
Story image
Data Protection
Password hygiene in New Zealand: Statistics, standing and standpoints
You can find a plethora of “how to” guides on the net, but seldom can you find any statements on how “password hygienic” we Kiwis are, or how our state of hygiene compares with other countries.
Story image
Trends
Foldable screens and wireless headsets among the top predicted consumer trends
New research has revealed that devices with foldable screens will reach nearly 10% of all smartphone sales by 2030.
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils completely new Mac desktop and display
Apple has today introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, designed to give users everything they could want to fulfil their studio needs.
Story image
Chorus
Copper cabinet phase out to start for Chorus mid-March
Copper cabinets are soon to be a thing of the past for many Kiwis, with Chorus announcing it will switch off its first copper cabinets in mid-March.
Story image
Sustainability
First digital tool to help reduce commuter carbon emissions
Transportation planning company Abley has developed the first digital tool to help reduce carbon emissions generated by commuters.
Story image
Dark Net
Fake donation pages promising help to Ukraine appear on Darknet
Fraudulent donation pages promising aid to the Ukraine are appearing on the Darknet, according to Check Point Software.
Story image
Apple
IDC reports NZ smartphone market struggled in 2021
According to a new report from IDC, supply issues and lockdowns caused a 3.6% decrease in delivered units of smartphone shipments.
Story image
Cybersecurity
How safe is New Zealand’s disabled community online?
According to the Office for Disability Issues (ODI), those with disabilities account for 25% of Aotearoa's population, so what are we doing to ensure the safety of this community online?
Story image
PNY
Hands-on review: 128GB PNY Elite-X microSDXC Flash Card
PNY continues to liven up its product range with the Elite-X microSD card. We were sent the 128GB version to check out.
Story image
Mighty Ape
Canstar awards Mighty Ape for Most Satisfied Customers
Canstar has announced that the results of its survey for Most Satisfied Customers in the Online Retailers category reveal Mighty Ape as the winner.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Budget boost promises better cybersecurity for our health system
$75.7 million, over three years was pledged, specifically to upgrade cybersecurity tools and improve training, awareness and incident management capability in the Ministry itself, within the 20 District Health Boards and at the primary health and community care levels
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD
Western Digital has released a fast PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe solid-state drive for the more budget-conscious regular user with the WD Blue SN570.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 85 wireless headset
On behalf of remote workers and those trapped on endless video conferences, we check out a high end headset from the Danish manufacturer Jabra
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe unveils new AI innovations for personalising experiences
The new capabilities were built upon hundreds of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations, according to Adobe.
Story image
Cybersecurity
The generation gap: Protecting our kaumātua online
In New Zealand, it was revealed that those aged between 55-64 and over 65 primarily use their desktop computer or laptop to go online, making them more at risk to cyber threats.
Story image
Metaverse
Adobe empowers brands to succeed in the metaverse
Adobe has announced a series of innovations, integrations and investments designed to position brands to succeed in the metaverse.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Reflect Flow PRO earbuds
The Flow PRO are waterproof, true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds designed specifically for active sport. I've finally found my true match.
Story image
Employment
Job ad levels remain at record levels, applications falling
January and February were record months for job ads on seek.co.nz, yet candidates are hesitant to hit the apply button.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Elden Ring (Xbox Series X)
Developer FromSoftware inadvertently created a new gaming genre when it released Demon’s Souls on PS3 over a decade ago.
Story image
Cyber warfare
Native technologies used in Russia-Ukraine cyber attacks
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is raging not only in the physical realm, but also on the cyber front.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X)
2K Games had a rough time back in 2019, thanks to the release of WWE 2K20, which was a buggy mess and was the worst received WWE 2K video game released to date.
Story image
scam
Crypto scam targets dating app users on iPhone and Android
A new international cryptocurrency trading scam called CryptoRom targets iPhone and Android users through popular dating apps.
Story image
Commerce Commission
Kiwis are switched on when it comes to telecommunications
The Commerce Commission says New Zealanders know what they want when it comes to telecommunications. They like new technology and the ability to use it flexibly.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Juniper research funding to advance artificial intelligence and network innovation
The research is to focus on AI, ML, routing and quantum networking for advanced communication, Juniper Networks says.
Story image
Phishing
Covid-19 and cybersecurity: Technology and risk in Aotearoa
As New Zealand adapts to living with Covid-19, they are also having to deal with an increasing number of life-altering technologies, all of which have a substantial risk of creating cybersecurity issues for the public.
Story image
Smartphone
New technology from OPPO extends the life of lithium batteries
OPPO's Battery Health Engine extends the life of lithium batteries for better user experience and environment sustainability.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: QuietOn 3 sleeping earbuds
If you’re a city dweller like me, you might be used to the noise of traffic waking you up now and again, especially if your apartment lacks air conditioning and the weather is as humid as it has been in Auckland this summer.
Story image
Adobe
Adobe, BMW expand partnership to deliver personal digital experiences
The partnership will produce seamless online and offline experiences including customised vehicles, doorstop delivery and post-purchase services.
Story image
PC Hardware
Hands-on review: Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS
Terra Master’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay direct-attached storage box is designed with the creative professional in mind
Story image
Gaming
Razer sees 33% year-on-year growth in latest results
Razer has released its full-year results for the financial year ended December 31 2021, seeing 33.3% year-on-year growth driven by pandemic demand.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Xbox Series X)
There have been many Final Fantasy spin-off games released over the years, with varying degrees of success.
Story image
Gaming
The Quarry re-imagines the teen slasher movie genre as a video game
British game studio Supermassive Games has quickly gained quite a reputation for its dramatic horror games.
Story image
Apple
New iPad Air announced by Apple for 2022
Apple has announced a brand new model of iPad Air as part of their new product range for 2022.
Story image
Finance
Open finance set to benefit New Zealand consumers - report
Open finance is expected to become the standard for consumers' financial welfare and empowerment, according to an Aotearoa fintech research report.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross 5 (Xbox Series X)
Supercross is a sport that isn’t very popular here in New Zealand, but it has a large following over in the United States.
Story image
Memory
Space ready DDR4 memory with 4GB storage capacity
Continuing the progression of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors, the company is now shipping flight models of its Space DDR4 memory solution.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton360 for Gamers
On the surface, Norton360 for gamers promises some pretty impressive features that I will admit got me excited. From gaming, power boosts to dark web threat protection it all sounds pretty darn impressive.
Story image
Gaming
Ubisoft cloud-native technology changes how games are created and played
Ubisoft has unveiled Ubisoft Scalar, a cloud-native technology that the company says will change the way games are made and experienced.
Story image
Ransomware
5% of Kiwis experienced identity theft in 2021 - report
Norton has found 5% of New Zealanders experienced identity theft in 2021, and 10% have clicked on a fraudulent package notification link in the past 12 months.
Story image
Cybersecurity
5 online scam red flags - signs you’re dealing with scammers
No matter who the victim is or how sophisticated the scheme may be, there is always a way to sniff out fraud before it’s too late.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces M1 Ultra, its most powerful chip yet
Apple has today announced M1 Ultra, the company’s next major step for Apple silicon and the Mac, which it says will provide the new Mac Studio with superior computing power.