Story image
Game review
Review
RPG

Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)

By Damian Seeto, Yesterday

Bandai Namco has been releasing many ‘Tales’ games over the years, but Tales of Arise is the first entry in the series to makes its debut on the relatively new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Past generation owners don’t have to worry either because the PS4 and Xbox One are getting the game along with PC players. 

I was lucky enough to review both the PS4 and PS5 versions of Tales of Arise. Aside from some technical differences, this new Bandai Namco developed and published JRPG is enjoyable no matter what console you play the game on. 

Even though I played Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 earlier this year, I’m happy to report the 2D anime style of Tales of Arise is just as pretty too. It’s one of the brightest and most colourful looking games I’ve played all year. The levels are clean and crisp, plus the game runs pretty smoothly most of the time. 

If you are playing on PS5, the frame rate is smoother on the newer console plus the loading times are faster. The game also runs pretty well on PS4, although the loading times are slightly slower. There is some pop-in on PS4 too, although both versions are still playable overall. 

If you have never played a Tales game before, you don’t have to worry about catching up with the lore and story. The Tales series is similar to Final Fantasy, where each entry offers a standalone experience with a new story and fresh characters for you to get to know. 

In Tales of Arise, the story is quite interesting because it’s a plot about liberating slaves from the five Renan lords. The main character is named Alphen, and he’s a slave known as a Dahnan. He is later joined by a Renan woman named Shionne. Even though she is a Renan, she has her own agenda on why she wants to rid the world of the five lords. 

                                   

The pair is joined by four other characters who also want to liberate the Dahnans from the evil Renans. Each character that joins your party has their own reasons for helping Alphen and Shinonne, and it’s interesting to see how all of them try to get along. 

I found the six main characters likeable as all of them have deep backstories. Not to mention I liked the overall storyline of liberating slaves from their oppressors. It is a huge quest because the five lords aren’t easy to find, and they usually have a ton of soldiers protecting them!

In terms of gameplay, Tales of Arise includes all of the ingredients that I love about modern action style JRPGs. This game is far different from the old-school features that frustrated me when I reviewed Cris Tales not too long ago. 

One of the reasons I disliked Cris Tales so much was because it was an RPG that featured outdated and unwanted gaming mechanics. I did not like the unfair turn-based combat system, and the frequent random battles during dungeons annoyed the heck out of me. 

Thankfully Tales of Arise is more in line with recently released JRPGs like Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake. The game uses an active combat system, meaning you don’t have to wait for your turn to attack. There is also a helpful dodge button so you can actually avoid attacks instead of just getting hit all of the time. 

I found the combat system to be accessible but also deep enough to satisfy hardcore RPG fans too. One of the cooler things about the combat is that you can juggle enemies in the air for a very long time. You and your three party members can team up and dish out fancy combos that you may usually see in fighting games.

The game is also generous because you can play as any party member throughout the entire video game. You can also swap playable characters anytime you want, so you don’t have to play as Alphen all of the time. The team is balanced too because there are three male characters and three female characters for you to choose from. 

The controls are pretty easy to master, plus the AI partners are very helpful too. I mainly played as Alphen using R1 to attack and the three face buttons to initiate special techniques. While I concentrated on melee attacks most of the time, Shionne and the other party members healed me and focused more on magic. 

                                  

Another great thing about the combat is that you can do some awesome double team moves when you can earn them. These special moves basically allow you to deal lots of damage to both normal enemies and during boss fights. Different combinations of characters have their own moves, so it never feels repetitive when you execute them. 

As for the level design, the game is really helpful because the maps are easy to read, and you’re always guided to your next destination. The game is also not overwhelmingly too large, so you don’t have to worry about walking long distances like an Assassin’s Creed game. The game has fast travel if you want to collect secret items for food or go back to do any side quests that you may have missed. 

There aren’t many flaws that I can say while I was playing Tales of Arise. The only thing I can think of is that some of the dialogue scenes drag on too long, although some of these scenes are optional, so you’re not forced to watch all of them. If you have both a PS5 and PS4, it’s better to go for the PS5 version if you want prettier visuals and shorter load times. 

Anyway, Tales of Arise is one of the best JRPGs I’ve ever played, and it is easily one of the most enjoyable games of 2021. If you like modern action-style RPGs, do yourself a favour and buy this game as soon as you can. 

Verdict: 9.5/10

Related stories
Hands-on review: Swann Xtreem Security Camera>>
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU>>
Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)>>
Hands-on review: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC315-72G>>
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)>>
Game review: Space Invaders Invincible (Switch)>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Jobs
Best city for cybersecurity jobs revealed
Cyber specialists are in hot demand and it doesn't look like the demand is in any way faltering.>>
Story image
Wireless headphones
Bose is back with the QuietComfort 45 headphones
Bose says the main upgrades in the QC45s focus on two noise cancelling modes: QUIET and AWARE.>>
Story image
Augmented Reality
New remote tech support solution using live AR overlays
ABB Electrification's Service business has announced new solutions that provide interactive remote support using immersive extended reality. >>
Story image
Whatsapp
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod
"We’ve seen how cybercriminals are spreading malicious files through the ad blocks in such apps, and it’s putting the users at risk.">>
Story image
Health
Fitbit extends health partnership
Fitbit and Diabetes New Zealand have announced an extension to their multi-year partnership, are five years of doing business together.>>
Story image
Telecommunications
Commerce Commission releases draft report on telco dispute scheme
The number of complaints received by the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution Scheme has grown on average by 14% year on year.>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Artificial intelligence firm Ambit begins investment round
The raise is intended to capitalise on trends accelerated by COVID-19, including the rapid adoption of messaging by consumers and 24/7 online shopping.>>
Story image
Blockchain
NZ artists and celebs join new crypto marketplace
A clutch of well known artists and entertainers are joining a new tech company's digital marketplace to sell ownership tokens for their works or their time.>>
Story image
Whatsapp
WhatsApp security vulnerability could have exploited two billions users
The vulnerability was rooted in WhatsApp’s image filter function.>>
Story image
Online security
Online security a concern as screen addiction surges during COVID lockdown
"Kiwis addiction to their devices has taken a toll during the pandemic, with people burnt out and unsure how to keep safe from losing personal information.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Widespread internet outages affect users across NZ
Internet infrastructure provider Vocus has confirmed it was hit with a DDoS attack which took its internet down for about an hour today, affecting people across the country.>>
Story image
Avast
New Zealanders are exposing themselves to cybercrime, study shows
According to Avast, many New Zealanders are exposing themselves to unnecessary online risks and cyber threats through careless digital practices.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann Xtreem Security Camera
Overall, the Swann Xtreem Security Camera is a robust unit, unlike some of the more plasticky consumer video cameras out there.>>
Story image
Renewable energy
Contact & Simply Energy to provide renewable power generation for Clyde data centre
Simply Energy will provide 10 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy for the NZ data centre through ‘demand flexibility’ technology.>>
Story image
Android
Misconfiguration sees Android user data at risk of being exposed
“Each one of these open instances is a data breach event waiting to happen and can pose critical business, legal and regulatory risks if they happen.">>
Story image
Hootsuite
Hootsuite deepens partnership with Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Headset
Poly releases wireless headset for hybrid workers with 50m roaming capability>>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working: Business owners don't trust employees >>
Story image
Shipping
NZ Post, Aramex expect delays during alert level changes>>
Story image
Cyber espionage
Android espionage: ESET uncovers BladeHawk campaign via Facebook>>
Story image
A/V security
25 years since the first network security camera>>
Story image
AMD
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google and Microsoft pledge $30 billion to fight cyber crime >>
Story image
Game review
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC315-72G>>
Story image
Kiwibank
Unplanned outages cause Kiwibank to go offline for second time in three days>>
Story image
Game review
Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)>>
Story image
Microsoft
Hackers target Microsoft email server vulnerabilities >>
Story image
Phishing
Layered security strategy vital to combat Microsoft 365 phishing threat>>
Story image
Sustainability
Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hackers targeting home Wi-Fi routers to steal data>>
Story image
Voyager
New Zealand IT wholesaler finds success with lasting partnership>>
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards tipped for top role as UK Information Commissioner>>
More stories