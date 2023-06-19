Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom (PC)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is the latest expansion for Zenimax Online’s acclaimed fantasy massively multiplayer online game. Necrom expands players’ adventures in the region of Morrowind and into the realm of Oblivion known as Apocrypha.

With the game’s tenth anniversary fast approaching, The Elder Scrolls Online continues to offer players a rich and incredible world full of adventure. Continuously evolving, the game has been honed to bring us what I believe to be the best fantasy MMO ever made. There are thousands of hours of gameplay that you can enjoy solo or with friends as you explore the diverse locations and meet the exotic denizens of Tamriel.

Set almost 1000 years before the single-player games in The Elders Scrolls series, the events in ESO often tie into the established history of the franchise. Players can visit locations that they may be familiar with from the Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim games.

This has probably been the longest amount of time that I’ve been away from the game. Having just come off Diablo IV, ESO is starting to show its age both in its mechanics and its visuals. That’s not to say it is faltering; the game still looks good and plays well; it’s just starting to feel a little dated. But any criticisms are outweighed by the sheer scale of the game. Now seven major expansions in (all of which are included in the retail Necrom expansion), plus countless dungeon DLCs, The Elder Scrolls Online offers immense value for money.

The Necrom expansion continues the Shadow Over Morrowind story that started with the Scribes of Fate DLC released back in March. Starting with a quest-giver just outside the City of Necrom, the story gets going with a bang, the player is tasked by the Daedric prince, Hermaeus Mora, him/itself.

From there, you are off investigating a sickness that leads to a conspiracy that is up to the player to expose. The developer states that players should expect thirty hours of new quests, but I challenge anyone to complete it in that amount of time. It’s far too easy to get side-tracked as you revisit the region of Morrowind and explore the Daedric realm of Apocrypha.

As well as a new story, the expansion gives players a new character class, the Arcanist. This is a magic-based class using arcane power, runes, and lost tomes. There are also new companions, a new 12-player trial: Sanity’s Edge, and a new world event: The Bastion Nymic.

Unlike some other MMOs, you can play ESO without the need to pay a monthly subscription. This makes the game perfect for casual players. Devoted players can opt for the ESO Plus subscription, which grants free access to all the game’s premium DLC, plus a healthy monthly deposit of Crowns (for spending on cosmetics, pets, and other items in the Crown Store), plus some subscriber-only benefits.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion add even more stories, quests, and content to the celebrated MMO. This expansion will be appreciated by fans of the dark elf region of Morrowind, adding more of the game’s signature intrigue and dark political skullduggery for players to unravel. If you only play one massively multiplayer online game, it should be this one.

Verdict: 8/10