FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Gaming
Graphics
Strategy
Gearbox
Borderlands
Review
First-person shooter

Game review: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC)

By Darren Price
Today

Gearbox, the Borderlands crew adapt the series’ signature look to the game within a game that is 2K Games’ Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Borderlands games are over-the-top first-person shooting/driving games set in a weird sci-fi universe where players hunt for elusive vaults full of treasure. A tongue-in-cheek plot and ridiculously overpowered weapons have made the games very popular. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off that joins Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

First encountered in Borderlands 2, Tiny Tina is a slightly unhinged explosives expert. Tina got an expanded role in the Borderlands 2 DLC expansion, Mr Torgue's Campaign of Carnage and a starring role in the Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC expansion, which is now also available as a standalone game.

Tina is obsessed with the tabletop role-playing game, Bunkers & Badasses, a very, very thinly-veiled homage to the famous Dungeons & Dragons RPG. It is into the world of Bunkers & Badasses that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands invites players, with Tiny Tina running the game as the Bunker Master.

Expecting this to be just a reskinned Borderland game with a fantasy theme is understandable, but quite wrong. Players are, technically, still in the Borderlands universe and this game doesn’t stray far from the mechanics that made the franchise so popular.

The plot, which is actually Tiny Tina’s Bunkers and Badasses campaign, casts the player in the role of the newbie, "The Fatemaker", the one on a mission to defeat the Dragon Lord. On their quest, Players are joined by memorable non-player characters such as Paladin Mike and the pandoracorn (a kind of unicorn), Butt Stallion.    

Wonderlands walks a fine line between honouring table-top RPGs and making fun of them. This is illustrated by the Cheeto-strewn makeshift overworld map to the self-referenced and rather questionable fact that for a fantasy game Wonderlands has a lot of guns. The plot, the characters and Tiny’s (in)competence as a Bunker Master are all played for laughs.

If you are into the humour of the Borderlands games, you are going to be right at home. But, beneath the humour is a solid game that actually offers players something a bit different, but similar to the Borderlands games. 

Robust, mission-based gameplay gives players a challenge across some intersting, different, and meticulously detailed environments. Instead of roaming an open world, points of interest are travelled to via the overworld map. Here players may engage in random encounters or side-quests whilst preparing to face the next part of the main campaign.

True to its Borderlands roots, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands retains the looter-shooter mechanics, showering players with new equipment, ammo and perks. It’s almost overwhelming with your inventory bursting at the seams. A little more finesse in the distribution of equipment would make for a better experience, I think. Nobodys’ dopamine levels need that much of a boost.

The cell-shaded visuals probably fit the cartoon antics of Tiny Tina’s game of Bunkers & Badasses better than the Borderlands games. The game’s style is impeccable, as is the overall polish.

Behind the tongue-in-cheek presentation is a great standalone fantasy game. Far too many guns for purists, but still it’s a very well designed and fun adventure. To be honest, anyone that’s played a table-top role-playing game will immediately recognise some of the storytelling leaps and improvisations that Tina makes on the fly to keep things moving.

Expect about 20 hours of play, but the different character classes make a replay not entirely out of the question. As with the Borderlands games, Wonderlands is best played with friends or other players. There’s a matchmaking system that finds randoms for you to play with or you can select from your Shift friends and even set up a local LAN game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the Borderlands game that we didn’t know we wanted. Great levels, a wacky plot with cheeky humour round off a great looter-shooter similar, but at the same time quite different from what we’ve played before. It’s a game that I grew to enjoy playing quite a lot. Not quite up to Borderlands 3, but I have to give Gearbox credit for taking a chance and succeeding with something a bit different.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. A PC copy of the game was provided by the publisher for this review.

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories
Hands-on review: Panasonic SC-GN01E Wearable Speaker
Game review: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X)
Hands-on review: Panasonic 65" JZ980 OLED 4K Smart TV
Game review: Weird West (PlayStation 4)
Study reveals Minecraft the hardest mobile game ever
Hands-on review: Jabra GN PanaCast 20 webcam
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox Series X)
The Lego Star Wars games have always been popular with both kids and adults as they are a cute way to relive the famous movies.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Weird West (PlayStation 4)
There have been many games released over the years based on the wild west era, but Weird West is one of the most unique.
Story image
Gaming
Study reveals Minecraft the hardest mobile game ever
According to a study by Mozillion, Minecraft: Pocket Edition tops the list as both the most searched for game and the one players need help with and try to cheat the most.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC)
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off that joins Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.
Story image
Cybersecurity
How safe is New Zealand’s disabled community online?
According to the Office for Disability Issues (ODI), those with disabilities account for 25% of Aotearoa's population, so what are we doing to ensure the safety of this community online?
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 85 wireless headset
On behalf of remote workers and those trapped on endless video conferences, we check out a high end headset from the Danish manufacturer Jabra
Story image
GeForce
COLORFUL launches GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series Graphics Cards
PC component manufacturer, Colorful Technology, has launched its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti series of graphics cards.
Story image
Cybersecurity
The future of digital identity: the need for systems reform
Identity credentialing, proving you are who you say you are, needs to catch up to the technologies available. Currently, most organisations use simple means.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Budget boost promises better cybersecurity for our health system
$75.7 million, over three years was pledged, specifically to upgrade cybersecurity tools and improve training, awareness and incident management capability in the Ministry itself, within the 20 District Health Boards and at the primary health and community care levels
Story image
Memory
Space ready DDR4 memory with 4GB storage capacity
Continuing the progression of Teledyne e2v Semiconductors, the company is now shipping flight models of its Space DDR4 memory solution.
Story image
Gaming
The Quarry re-imagines the teen slasher movie genre as a video game
British game studio Supermassive Games has quickly gained quite a reputation for its dramatic horror games.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grid Legends (PC)
Is Codemasters’ latest entry in its Grid road-racing series ready for another lap or is it time to pit in? We find out. 
Story image
Gaming
Razer sees 33% year-on-year growth in latest results
Razer has released its full-year results for the financial year ended December 31 2021, seeing 33.3% year-on-year growth driven by pandemic demand.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Xbox Series X)
There have been many Final Fantasy spin-off games released over the years, with varying degrees of success.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton 360 Premium
So it's been about a month since I reviewed Norton 360 for Gamers, and to my surprise, that was mostly a pleasant experience.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe unveils new AI innovations for personalising experiences
The new capabilities were built upon hundreds of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations, according to Adobe.
Story image
Dark Net
Fake donation pages promising help to Ukraine appear on Darknet
Fraudulent donation pages promising aid to the Ukraine are appearing on the Darknet, according to Check Point Software.
Story image
Adobe
Adobe, BMW expand partnership to deliver personal digital experiences
The partnership will produce seamless online and offline experiences including customised vehicles, doorstop delivery and post-purchase services.
Booster
Booster Innovation Fund. A fund of Kiwi ingenuity – for Kiwi investors.
Link image
Invest in tech behind motion-capture gloves that will enable the Metaverse, and other leading edge Kiwi innovations
booster.co.nz
Learn more
Story image
Metaverse
Adobe empowers brands to succeed in the metaverse
Adobe has announced a series of innovations, integrations and investments designed to position brands to succeed in the metaverse.
Story image
PC Hardware
Hands-on review: Terra Master TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay DAS
Terra Master’s TD2 Thunderbolt 3 2-Bay direct-attached storage box is designed with the creative professional in mind
Story image
Panasonic
Hands-on review: Panasonic SC-GN01E Wearable Speaker
I thought I had seen it all. That was until I came across the Panasonic SC-GN01E Wearable Speaker also known as “ The SoundSlayer”. 
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ Windows users at risk of devastating cyber attacks
"While businesses are less at risk of encountering a threat than consumers, they more often than not have more to lose if they do fall victim."
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The rotating Amazon Alexa Echo Show 10
When you speak to your Echo 10, the screen automatically rotates to face you, and will continue rotating to follow you around the room as you move.
Story image
PNY
Hands-on review: 128GB PNY Elite-X microSDXC Flash Card
PNY continues to liven up its product range with the Elite-X microSD card. We were sent the 128GB version to check out.
Story image
HCL
HCL brings TechBee IT education programme to New Zealand
HCL is bringing its TechBee early career programme to NZ in an effort to help close the country's IT skill gap.
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra GN PanaCast 20 webcam
We get our hands on a Danish-designed high end webcam that has some rather unique artificial intelligence (AI) features.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: QuietOn 3 sleeping earbuds
If you’re a city dweller like me, you might be used to the noise of traffic waking you up now and again, especially if your apartment lacks air conditioning and the weather is as humid as it has been in Auckland this summer.
Story image
Finance
Open finance set to benefit New Zealand consumers - report
Open finance is expected to become the standard for consumers' financial welfare and empowerment, according to an Aotearoa fintech research report.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD
Western Digital has released a fast PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe solid-state drive for the more budget-conscious regular user with the WD Blue SN570.
Story image
Epson
Epson launches its most advanced home theatre projector to date
Epson has launched its most advanced home theatre projector to date, with the release of the EH-LS12000B 4K PRO-UHD Home Theatre Laser Projector.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Russian, Ukraine-themed war lure of choice for cyber espionage
Russian and Ukraine-themed war documents have become the lure of choice for cyber espionage, according to a new analysis from Check Point Research.
Story image
Phishing
Kiwis being defrauded at record levels since COVID-19 began
"We are seeing scams becoming very highly sophisticated, which makes them hard to spot and it unfortunately means more Kiwis are being caught out."
Story image
Data Protection
Password hygiene in New Zealand: Statistics, standing and standpoints
You can find a plethora of “how to” guides on the net, but seldom can you find any statements on how “password hygienic” we Kiwis are, or how our state of hygiene compares with other countries.
Story image
Cybersecurity
5 online scam red flags - signs you’re dealing with scammers
No matter who the victim is or how sophisticated the scheme may be, there is always a way to sniff out fraud before it’s too late.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Panasonic 65" JZ980 OLED 4K Smart TV
We got our hands on one of the most impressive Smart TV’s Panasonic has ever produced. Ever Kiwi household should take note.
Story image
Gaming
Ubisoft cloud-native technology changes how games are created and played
Ubisoft has unveiled Ubisoft Scalar, a cloud-native technology that the company says will change the way games are made and experienced.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Reflect Flow PRO earbuds
The Flow PRO are waterproof, true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds designed specifically for active sport. I've finally found my true match.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (PC)
The ever-expanding Serious Sam first-person shooter franchise gets another entry with Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X)
For the umpteenth time since the game’s original launch back in September 2013, I find myself playing another polished-up version of Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V.
Story image
Smartphone
New technology from OPPO extends the life of lithium batteries
OPPO's Battery Health Engine extends the life of lithium batteries for better user experience and environment sustainability.
Story image
Webcam
Hands-on review: OBSBOT Tiny 4K PZT Webcam
We get our hands on a very reasonably priced business webcam with a bunch of unique features driven by artificial inteligence.
Story image
scam
Crypto scam targets dating app users on iPhone and Android
A new international cryptocurrency trading scam called CryptoRom targets iPhone and Android users through popular dating apps.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross 5 (Xbox Series X)
Supercross is a sport that isn’t very popular here in New Zealand, but it has a large following over in the United States.