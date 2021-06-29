Yesterday
Story image
Gaming
Cybersecurity
Akamai
COVID-19

Gamers suffer highest growth in cyberattacks during COVID pandemic

By Shannon Williams

Cyberattack traffic targeting the video game industry grew more than any other industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

The Akamai State of the Internet / Security report, Gaming in a Pandemic, found the video game industry suffered more than 240 million web application attacks in 2020, a 340% increase over 2019.

Mobile games incorporating in-app purchases are also subject to a consistent barrage of attacks, according to the Akamai report. Criminals are seeking any opportunity to exploit players who spend real money on virtual, in-game items like skins, character enhancements and additional levels. 

The report highlights a recent example in which bad actors used a phishing kit to steal player email addresses, passwords, login details, and geolocation information that they subsequently sold on criminal markets.

"Criminals are relentless, and we have the data to show it," says Steve Ragan, Akamai security researcher and author of the State of the Internet / Security report. 

"We are observing a remarkable persistence in video game industry defenses being tested on a daily - and often hourly - basis by criminals probing for vulnerabilities through which to breach servers and expose information," he says.

"We are also seeing numerous group chats forming on popular social networks that are dedicated to sharing attack techniques and best practices."

SQL injection (SQLi), which targets player login credentials and personal information, was the top web application attack vector in 2020, representing 59% of all attacks Akamai observed against the gaming industry. That was followed by local file inclusion (LFI) attacks at 24%, which target sensitive details within applications and services that can further compromise game servers and accounts. Cross-site scripting (XSS) and remote file inclusion (RFI) attacks accounted for 8% and 7% of observed attacks, respectively.

The video game industry suffered nearly 11 billion credential stuffing attacks in 2020, marking a 224% increase over the previous year. The attacks were steady and large, taking place at a rate of millions per day, with two days seeing spikes of more than 100 million. Second only to phishing in popularity of account takeover attacks, credential stuffing attacks were so common in 2020 that bulk lists of stolen usernames and passwords were available for as little as $5 on illicit websites.

"Recycling and using simple passwords make credential stuffing such a constant problem and effective tool for criminals," says Ragan.

"A successful attack against one account can compromise any other account where the same username and password combination is being used," he says.

"Using tools like password managers and opting into multi-factor authentication wherever possible can help eliminate recycling and make it far more difficult for bad actors to execute successful attacks."

Related stories
Bitcoin cyber attacks surge 200% >>
Almost 300% increase in harmful online content cases reported during pandemic>>
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch>>
Cyber stalking rampant amongst young New Zealanders - study>>
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives>>
Warning: Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion group resurfaces>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: TCL 20 SE smartphone
The TCL 20 SE is a big phone for a small budget. But does it perform? >>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers unusual malware targeting users of pirated software
Sophos research finds an unusual cyberattack campaign using malware designed to block access to websites hosting pirated software.  >>
Story image
Apple
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation
Apple’s average selling price will rise in coming years, while Android devices will decline, unless they can leverage new technologies like 5G or bring new design features.>>
Story image
LEGO
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO
In just six months, LEGO has built out its VIDIYO range into something quite spectacular. >>
Story image
Cyberbullying
Almost 300% increase in harmful online content cases reported during pandemic
 "Although the report indicates the web is still awash with harmful and inappropriate content, it is a positive sign public awareness around this important issue is increasing.">>
Story image
Remote Working
Salary, benefits gap growing between employers and employees
“With most employees dissatisfied with their current benefits, there is also an urgent need for organisations to review packages to retain top talent.”>>
Story image
Sports
Game preview: OlliOlli World (PC)
The rewarding experience should delight fans of the original and entice new players into the delights of OlliOlli World.>>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021
Ericsson predicts 5G mobile subscriptions will exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021, with an estimated one million new subscriptions every day.>>
Story image
The Elder Scrolls
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC)
Blackwood continues to raise the bar for The Elder Scrolls Online with a great new story and quests, as well as a fantastic location to explore.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Phishing remains number one threat to cyber safety, while stalkerware, gaming attacks are on the rise
The top scams related to the pandemic, including vaccine-oriented, financial relief, and tech support scams.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)
Biomutant by Swedish developer Experiment 101 is a post-apocalyptic RPG featuring mutated furry animals and martial arts.>>
Story image
Apple
Apple is finally bringing the HomePod mini to New Zealand
At WWDC21 this week Apple quietly dropped the news that the Apple HomePod Mini is coming to New Zealand.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work
"The developments will unlock better, and more rich, hybrid meeting experiences for everyone.">>
Story image
Remote Working
More Boomers than Zoomers want to work from home
"Employees are pushing for businesses to utilise their tech investments and adopt hybrid working.">>
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices
Adware continues to be the most significant threat on Android phones and tablets.>>
Story image
Google
Google Workspace is now available to anyone >>
Story image
Speakers
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker>>
Story image
DDoS
Warning: Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion group resurfaces>>
Story image
Xbox
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)>>
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives>>
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System>>
Story image
Right to repair
EXCLUSIVE: The right to repair & why NZ must rethink the e-waste problem>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google unveils new protections for Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome>>
Story image
Wi-fi
D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber stalking rampant amongst young New Zealanders - study>>
Story image
Microsoft
Windows 11 build and screenshots leaked>>
Story image
Ransomware
Black market dedicated solely to data leaks emerges - report>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NVIDIA's AI Launchpad enables instant AI infrastructure for enterprises >>
Story image
Scams
Scams number one online crime>>
Story image
Super Mario
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone>>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network>>
Story image
Privacy
4 out 5 people do not want personal data collected or shared without consent>>
More stories