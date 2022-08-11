Garmin expands NZ footprint with new Auckland distribution centre

Business transformation consultancy TMX has announced that Garmin has signed a long-term lease agreement with Goodman New Zealand to occupy a new speculative warehouse being constructed within Goodman’s Riverside development in Highbrook, East Tamaki.

The facility at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will be fully operational from October 2022 and features 3,586sqm of warehouse space and 400sqm of corporate office space.

Founded in 1989 and with its global operational headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, USA, Garmin employs more than 19,000 associates in 34 countries, and its GPS and wearable technology products are sold all over the world. The new facility is expected to employ approximately 30 Garmin associates and will bring the total number of Garmin associates in New Zealand to over 100.

With strong demand for lifestyle and fitness products throughout the pandemic, Garmin reported 2021 total revenue of $4.98 billion, with all five business segments posting double-digit growth over the prior year.

“We’ve been on a very steep growth trajectory since the pandemic prompted a technology-driven fitness revolution and people around the world found creative and safe ways to keep moving," says Matthew Thomas, managing director at Garmin Australasia.

"By expanding our footprint in New Zealand, this new facility at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will allow us to focus on continuing to meet the growing demand for our products and services throughout the country," he says.

"Our staff have been a key consideration in choice of location and we looked to provide a more comfortable and pleasant workplace as well as proximity to amenities such as food and shopping.”

Garmin enlisted business transformation consultancy TMX to help procure the site.

“The industrial property market is highly competitive at the moment. The professional level of service provided by TMX gave us great confidence and enabled Garmin to secure a location that fulfilled all of our requirements, especially our desire to secure a site that is being built to achieve a high Green Star rating,” says Thomas.

The Distribution Centre at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will serve as Garmin’s online fulfilment centre as well as service its traditional bricks and mortar retail partners in New Zealand. The carbon neutral development is being constructed to achieve a 5-Star Green Star certification and will include EV charging stations and solar panels, and energy-efficient design features including automated LED lighting.

Sam Smith, Director of Property TMX adds, “We’re delighted to have secured this new facility for Garmin at Highbrook Business Park to support the leading tech manufacturer’s growth in New Zealand.

"We are also pleased to have been able to secure a site which has a range of green initiatives incorporated into the build.

“As people all over the world continue to make fitness and wellness a priority, Garmin is well-placed to meet growing consumer demand by fulfilling both e-commerce and instore orders from this world-class distribution centre in Highbrook.”

Home to many multinational companies such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Office Max and DHL as well as NZ Post, Highbrook Business Park is located in Auckland’s highly desirable East Tamaki area and features warehousing and distribution facilities, commercial offices, cool stores, light manufacturing businesses, showroom warehouses, short stay accommodation, hospitality options and convenience retail stores.

With close proximity to the motorway and convenient and efficient access to Auckland’s Road, rail and port network as well as future public transport connectivity, Highbrook Business Park is strategically located just off SH1 and only 16km from Auckland International Airport and 18km from the Auckland CBD.