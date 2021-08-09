Yesterday
Story image
Gartner
Remote Working
Employment

Gartner: Gaps between employer and staff sentiment on the future of work

By Shannon Williams

As employers implement their future of work strategies, including decisions around hybrid work and increased flexibility, a gap is emerging between executive and individual contributor perceptions on the future of the employee experience, says Gartner.

"We examined the key areas crucial to planning for the future employee experience and discovered significant dissonance between individual contributor and executive sentiment across all," says Alexia Cambon, director in the Gartner HR practice.

"If left unaddressed, this division may lead to a critical failure to build trust and employee buy-in for future of work plans."

The 2021 Gartner Hybrid Work Employee Survey of 4000 employees in January 2021 reveals the six perception gaps that employers must resolve:

Executives Think They Have a Culture of Flexibility Employees Dont

The Gartner survey shows that 75% of executive leaders believe they are already operating within a culture of flexibility, yet only 57% of employees indicate that their organisational culture embraces flexible work. 

Further, nearly three-quarters of executives believe the business understands how flexible work patterns support employees, but only half of employees share this view.

"Employees do not feel that their need for flexibility is seen as a driver of performance," says Cambon. 

"More concerning is the clear gap when it comes to autonomy over the decision to work flexibly 72% of executives agree they can work out their own flexible work arrangement with their manager, whereas only half of employees feel they have that same privilege."

Executives Are Better Equipped to Work Remotely Than Employees

Only 66% of employees agree they have the technology they need to effectively work remotely, compared to 80% of executives. In fact, only 59% of employees agree their organisation has invested in providing them with resources that allow them to work the way they would onsite in a virtual environment compared to 76% of executives. 

The gap between executives and employees in their ability to work from home is likely to further disadvantage employees if it makes them less likely to take advantage of flexibility.

Employees Have Lower Levels of Trust Than Executive Leaders

Only 41% of employees agree that senior leadership acts in their best interest, compared to 69% of executives. Executives are also more likely to feel trusted when it comes to working from home, with 70% agreeing that their organisation trusts employees not to abuse work flexibility, compared to 58% of  employees.

"Without trust, employees may feel wary of sharing their honest opinions about how, where and when they want to work," says Cambon. 

"According to our most recent survey on hybrid work, only 56% of  employees agree they feel welcome to express their true feelings at work, compared to 74% of executives."

Executives Think They Listen but Employees Disagree

Only 47% of employees believe leadership takes their perspective into consideration when making decisions, whereas 75% of senior leaders feel they do. 

This divide extends to whether employees believe their work environment is inclusive of a diverse set of employee needs and preferences; while 72% of executives believe this is the case, only 59% of employees feel the same.

Executives Hear One Thing and Employees Another

There is a clear disconnect between how executives and employees perceive the content and effectiveness of their organisations communication. For example, 71% of executives agree leadership at their organisation has expressed a preference for work conditions to return to their pre-pandemic model, whereas only 50% of employees have that same impression.

Executives Feel Greater Purpose Than Employees

Organisations are striving more than ever to create a shared purpose, yet Gartner research reveals that while 77% of executives agree they feel like they are a part of something important at their organisation, only 59% of employees feel similarly.

The increasing focus on diversity, equity and inclusion over the last 18 months has shone a light on how different employee segments feel about their organisations diversity. 

Seventy percent of executives believe that managers at their organisation are as diverse as the broader workforce at their organisation, compared to only 52% of employees.

Related stories
Global cyber attacks up as ransomware surges by 93%>>
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner>>
Overtime in NZ business increasing, more than half go unpaid>>
NZ businesses lacking right technology for hybrid working as digital transformation accelerates>>
More Boomers than Zoomers want to work from home>>
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink
HP’s Envy Pro 6430 All-in-One encapsulates simplicity while also boasting a litany of features, and its competitive price makes it an attractive option.>>
Story image
Ransomware-as-a-Service
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates
Attacks are driven largely by the emergence of Ransomware as a Service gangs that are cashing in on critical infrastructure organisations. >>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Cris Tales
There have been many modern JRPGs released over the years, although the more recent ones are different from the games of the past.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The wonderful world of Cricut Maker 3
Cricut has something to offer anyone who wants to add pizazz to their crafting projects.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund
"We will deliver thought-provoking coverage with real-world advice and commentary from security experts, and stories from people just like you and me.”>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chernobylite (PC)
Born from The Farm 51’s Chernobyl VR documentary, Chernobylite is a sci-fi survival game set in the haunting ruins of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine.>>
Story image
Hacking
Rise in hacking tool downloads as cybercrime becomes 'more organised than ever'
"The proliferation of pirated hacking tools and underground forums are allowing previously low-level actors to pose serious risks to enterprise security.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
90% of crypto enthusiasts expecting inflation to be a real problem
“As an asset in limited supply, fast growing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can be a strong inflation hedge against devaluing fiat currencies.">>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police using algorithms 'a huge problem' for biases, researcher says
A researcher is worried the proliferation of crime-fighting computer algorithms will only make ingrained police bias against Māori worse. >>
Story image
Phishing
Surge in targeted spear phishing as attackers look for weak link
"Cybercriminals are getting sneakier about who they target with their attacks.">>
Story image
Home audio
Sony gears up to release new home theatre and soundbars for more advanced surround sound
Sony has unveiled its new home theatre and soundbar systems, which promise to bring the bass and multi-dimensional sound to every corner of a room. >>
Story image
5G
Vodafone rolls out 5G services to Whanganui
"Having access to the latest technology is great for consumers and even better for businesses.”>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Why a US company called Framework could change laptop design forever
Framework believes the consumer electronics industry is completely broken - so it's starting a laptop revolution.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X)
Now, for the very first time, Xbox gamers can experience a true civil aviation flight simulator on their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.>>
Story image
Internet of Things / IOT
Vodafone increases IoT network footprint
"We are seeing increasing numbers of New Zealand businesses expand their Internet of Things strategies.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: TerraMaster D5-300 Raid Direct Attached Storage>>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams among top phishing attacks>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New AI technology helps doctors detect cancerous lesions >>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts>>
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Bringing jury to crime scene via VR provides more accurate results>>
Story image
Olympic Games
Ready, set, scam: Cybercriminals targeting Olympic Games fans>>
Story image
Online dating
Online dating users doxed as personal data exposed>>
Story image
Olympic Games
Olympic Broadcasting Services hosted in Alibaba cloud for the first time>>
Story image
Ransomware
SonicWall ransomware attack "should have been avoided">>
Story image
DDR4
Hands-on review: Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4-4600 memory>>
Story image
Cyber attack
Global cyber attacks up as ransomware surges by 93%>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police drop technology designed to predict motorists>>
Story image
Malware
New malware strain targeting Mac users for only $49>>
Story image
Netsafe
Netsafe works with global tech giants to address online harm in NZ>>
Story image
Google
Google unveils new Nest Cams and Doorbells >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PC)>>
More stories