Getac expands workstation offerings with new additions

Getac Technology Corporation, the rugged technology and intelligent video solutions company, has announced the expansion of its X600 range.

Getac has added two new pieces to its range, the X600 Server and the X600 Pro-PCI.

The X600 Server

The X600 Server is a powerful, rugged, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) solution for the most demanding environments.

It boasts an Intel Xeon W-11855M processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology and integrated Intel UHD graphics, delivering an improved performance compared to the previous X500 Server.

The X600 Server also features the ability to hold up to 128GB DDR4 RAM, while optional error correcting code (ECC) memory helps to preserve the integrity of data by detecting and correcting single-bit memory errors.

To ensure it is always viewable in the toughest conditions, the X600 Server features a 1,000 nit, 15.6” Full HD Getac LumiBond display with sunlight readable technology, making complex tasks easy to perform in challenging weather conditions.

It also features an extensive range of connectivity options, including 2.5G BASE-T Ethernet (x2), ensuring ultra-fast simultaneous connection with multiple servers and/or networks, an onboard Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, a high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) 2.0 port, and a DisplayPort to enable connectivity to additional monitors as and when needed.

The X600 Server is powered by Windows Server 2022 and Microsoft Hyper-V technology, making resource management simple and intuitive for system administrators when they need to allocate resources to meet their needs.

Of course, the need for extensive expandability options has also been accommodated. A hardware-based RAID controller with RAID 5 configuration allows for optimal balance between capacity, performance, reliability and security.

It also comes with a further expansion bay, enabling the use of hot-swappable drives and additional storage options.

Security is always a concern, and the X600 is built with protection in mind. It features user-removable and toolless SSDs for enhanced data security during device storage. Furthermore, Getac’s ‘keep your hard drive’ service allows users to remove and keep all of their SSDs if the device is in repair.

Additional security features include trusted platform module (TPM) 2.0, Kensington lock compatibility, smart card reader, and optional Intel vPro Technology.

Being a rugged workstation, the X600 Server is built for tough environments, with MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP66 certifications giving users peace of mind. At the same time, an operating temperature range of -29˚C to 63°C means the X600 Server can be relied on to perform in even extreme temperatures.

“The X600 Server redefines what a rugged mobile workstation is capable of, delivering a host of performance upgrades over its predecessor, the X500 Server, and setting a powerful new benchmark for our customers that rely on portable servers in the field,” says Rick Hwang, President, Getac Technology Corporation.

The X600 Pro-PCI

The X600 Pro-PCI expands on the recently launched X600 with even greater functionality in a single, compact device.

Compared to the X600, the X600 Pro-PCI features dual PCI/PCIe expansion slots for add-on card functionality (such as video capture, data acquisition, and serial Advanced Technology Attachment SATA expansion), a standard DVD (or optional Blu-ray) super-multi drive, as well as Express Card 54 and personal computer memory card international association (PCMCIA) Type II card readers as standard.

The X600 Pro-PCI also includes two hot-swappable batteries, bringing the total that comes with the device to four for all-day functionality.

“With the launch of the new X600 Server and X600 Pro-PCI, customers now have even more options when choosing a powerful rugged mobile workstation to suit their specific needs,” adds Hwang.

“Whether deploying mission critical applications in the field, setting up mobile command centers, or managing multiple virtual systems from a single compact device, Getac’s X600 line has you covered.”

The X600 and X600 Pro are both available now. The X600 Server and X600 Pro-PCI will be available in the end of Q1 2023.