Global IT company named best employer in Australia and 16 other countries

Yesterday

A global internet technology company has taken the top spot as the best employer in Australia and 16 other countries.

With many industries, particularly the IT industry, undergoing transformational change and challenge in the wake of the great resignation, HCL Technologies (HCL) has stood strong in the face of adversity, proving that tech companies can still provide great working environments.

In a release by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority in recognising excellence in people practices, HCL came as the top employer on the basis of commitment to fostering employee growth while also driving value for clients around the globe. These are key features commonly predicted to help curb the great resignation.

The location of the 17 countries spanned across multiple regions, from The Americas to the Asia Pacific and Europe. Recognised 16 times in a row now in the United Kingdom, HCL is also ranked first in Poland, Sweden and the Philippines.

Top Employers Institute analysed a range of company policies among organisations, with a focus on people-related material. The HR Best Practices Survey covered six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion and more.

“Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, HCL has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace,” says Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink.

“In the past year they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers this year.”

HCL Technologies chief human resources officer Apparao VV says he is proud the company is being recognised for its efforts, and the recognition highlights the importance of providing good working environments.

“We are proud to be recognised by Top Employers Institute once again, particularly given the global workplace challenges of the past two years,” he says.

“This ranking demonstrates our deep commitment to fostering a work environment that is collaborative, flexible and compassionate for our employees. We remain focused on continuously improving the policies and practices that empower our colleagues to think innovatively about the challenges of tomorrow.”

The program has certified and recognised more than 1857 Top Employers in 123 countries/regions across five continents in total.