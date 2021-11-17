Story image
Gmail
Barracuda
Phishing
Cyber attacks

Gmail bait attacks targeting business

By Shannon Williams, Today

Bait attacks launched via Gmail and other free email services could be making businesses in Asia Pacific vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and other threats, according to new reports from Barracuda.

Taking in more than 10,500 organisations across the globe, Barracuda researchers found that more than a third (35%) of businesses reported being targeted by at least one bait attack in September 2021, with an average of three distinct mailboxes per company receiving one of these messages.

Often used by cybercriminals to research potential victims by testing out email addresses, bait attacks are a form of cyber reconnaissance aimed at improving the odds that an attack will succeed.

Bait attack emails are usually sent with short or even empty content, which makes them hard for conventional phishing detectors to defend against, as they do not contain phishing links or malicious attachments. The goal of these attacks is to either verify the existence of the victims email account by not receiving any "undeliverable" emails or to get the victim involved in a conversation that would potentially lead to malicious money transfers or leaked credentials.

According to the study, 91% of attacks analysed by Barracuda were sent from Gmail accounts, which according to researchers, is not surprising given that most bait attacks are launched using fresh email accounts from free services, such as Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail. Attackers also rely on low volume, non-burst sending behaviour to get past any bulk or anomaly-based detectors.

As traditional filtering technology is largely helpless when it comes to blocking bait attacks, Barracuda recommends deploying AI-based defence solutions capable of exploiting data extracted from multiple sources including communication graphs, reputation systems, and network-level analysis to be able to protect against such attacks.

"Businesses in Asia Pacific should not underestimate the security threat posed by bait attacks, which work to lay the groundwork for targeting phishing and other threats," says Mark Lukie, systems engineer manager, Barracuda, Asia Pacific.

"Aside from AI technologies to help you defend against bait attacks, making sure employees have the right security awareness training to recognise and report attacks will be crucial in staying protected," he says.

"This can of course be supported by automated incident response solutions to identify and remediate these messages in minutes, preventing further spread of the attack and helping to avoid making your organisation a future target."

Barracuda provides access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions. The company protects email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt. 

"More than 200,000 organisations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them in ways they may not even know they are at risk so they can focus on taking their business to the next level," the company says.

Related stories
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers>>
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks>>
Waikato DHB warned a cyberattack 'catastrophic for patient safety'>>
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency>>
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack>>
Tech support scams are the number 1 phishing threat - report>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Gaming
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure now available
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure features the ever-popular Tiny Tina in her inaugural story.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Ransomware black hole pulls in other cyberthreats to create one massive delivery system
The gravitational force of ransomware's black hole is pulling in other cyberthreats to form one massive, interconnected ransomware delivery system with significant implications for IT security.>>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router
D-Link networking company has launched the DWA-X1850, the world's first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) adapter, and a new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router–the EXO AX AX3200 DIR-X3260.>>
Story image
Microsoft
New Microsoft Defender vulnerability should concern every enterprise - expert
A vulnerability found in Microsoft Defender released under Patch Tuesday is the most concerning.>>
Story image
Review
A look at the Dux Backpack: A tech fortress on your back
For any tech junkie out there looking for the optimal means to get your devices from point A to point B, STM’s Dux Backpack is here to fulfil those needs.>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency
"What’s most alarming is that multiple scammer groups are bidding for keywords on Google Ads, which is likely a signal of the success.">>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on U.S govt's $10 million reward for info on DarkSide ransomware group
DarkSide was the culprit behind the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which saw the company to pay a $4.4 million ransom.>>
Story image
Google
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand
Almost eight years ago, Google purchased Nest Labs for a tidy sum of USD $3.2 billion who, at the time, specialised in smart thermostats and smoke detectors.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Business leaders and employees disagree on the future of work
Business leaders are significantly more satisfied with how they have adjusted to new working norms than employees, new research has revealed. >>
Story image
Gaming
New Norton study reveals severity of cyber attacks on gamers
A new special report by security software company Norton has found that two out of five gamers in New Zealand have experienced a cyber attack.>>
Story image
Data Protection
How government agencies can deliver secure digital services to citizens
The uncertainty of the global pandemic has had an unexpected upside for New Zealand government agencies, with 83% of New Zealanders seeing their government as being generally trustworthy.>>
Story image
Blockchain
Blockchain a possible key to the future of asset preservation
Blockchain is widening its scope within the IT and business climates, with companies now looking for even more innovative ways to branch out and make a difference using the method.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
AI modeled on the spread of human viruses to combat cyber attacks
BT is to deploy epidemiological AI based on the spread of viruses in humans to combat cyber-attacks.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Waikato DHB warned a cyberattack 'catastrophic for patient safety'
Waikato DHB was warned its IT security was severely compromised months before a massive ransomware attack that brought Waikato Hospital to its knees.>>
Story image
Surveillance
Remote employee surveillance is dangerous territory
Electric monitoring of home workers by companies is rising rapidly with more bosses using software to monitor remote workers.>>
Story image
Apple Pay
Vulnerabilities in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay open door for cyber attackers>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ pours billions into IoT - so what are we doing to secure it?>>
Story image
Hacking
Hackers leak 5 million email addresses daily - reports>>
Story image
Zebra Technologies
Only 4 in 10 shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation in A/NZ hindered by lack of skills support>>
Story image
Microsoft
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Gaming
The LEGO Super Mario universe is getting kinda spooky>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Norton new branding shines a light on cybersecurity>>
Story image
Ministry of Health
Auckland-based firm MATTR to develop My Vaccine Pass for MoH>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)>>
Story image
Payroll
Payroll and compliance platform Deel launches in Australia and New Zealand>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Nokia X20>>
Story image
RNZ
Weta Digital sells technology division for $2.3b to US firm>>
Story image
Facebook
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
Story image
Charity
Online auction to help struggling Kiwi hospo businesses>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Story image
Shopify
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds>>
More stories