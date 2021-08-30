Story image
Google
Microsoft
Cybersecurity

Google and Microsoft pledge $30 billion to fight cyber crime 

By Shannon Williams, Yesterday

Microsoft and Facebook have pledged to invest $20 billion and $10 billion respectively in the fight against cyber security and fraud within the next five years.

The news comes after the chief executives of both tech giants met with United States president Joe Biden last week to discuss measures to strengthen the country's cyber ecosystem. 

Other top executives from tech firms were also in attendance, including those from IBM, Apple and Amazon.

The meeting with the US president came after a stretch of several ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure and major companies. Biden himself has referred to cybersecurity as a “core national security challenge” for the United States.

“The reality is most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government cannot meet this challenge alone,” he said. 

“I’ve invited you all here today because you have the power, the capacity and the responsibility, I believe, to raise the bar on cybersecurity.”

On Twitter, Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella wrote, “Thank you @POTUS for convening a critical conversation on cybersecurity.

“Microsoft will invest $20 billion to advance our security solutions over the next five years, $150 million to help US government agencies upgrade protections and expand our cyber security training partnerships," he said.

Kent Walker, senior vice president of global affairs at Google, says the meeting with President Biden "comes at a timely moment, as widespread cyber attacks continue to exploit vulnerabilities targeting people, organisations and governments around the world.

“Governments and businesses are at a watershed moment in addressing cyber security… [cyber attacks] are increasingly endangering valuable data and critical infrastructure," he says.

According to research from IBM, the average global cost of a data breach rose about 10 per cent a year to $4.2 million over the past 12 months. The United States continued to top the list, with average costs of $9 million, up from $8.6 million a year ago, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE at $6.9 million. Canada ($5.4 million), Germany ($4.9 million) and Japan ($4.7 million) complete the list.

Paige Schaffer, chief executive at Global Identity & Cyber Protection Services at Generali Global Assistance, says as many companies beef up their security, people should take a look at their own vulnerabilities and plans for cyber security incidents, at the same time as tech giants are looking to make changes.

"Although major companies have committed to investing in this ongoing issue, it does not mean identity theft will be over," she says. 

"Savvy identity thieves can leverage any form of customer information to build a synthetic identity that will allow them to take out loans, credit cards."

Related stories
Best city for cybersecurity jobs revealed>>
Hackers targeting home Wi-Fi routers to steal data>>
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod>>
Hackers target Microsoft email server vulnerabilities >>
COVID-19 lockdowns make New Zealand business sitting ducks for a cyberattack>>
Com Com to head to court on Google Ads price fixing>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Employment
Gartner: Gaps between employer and staff sentiment on the future of work
"If left unaddressed, this division may lead to a critical failure to build trust and employee buy-in for future of work plans.">>
Story image
Microsoft 365
1 in every 4 companies using Microsoft 365 suffered security breach
User-compromised passwords and phishing attacks were the reason for 62% of all security breaches reported.>>
Story image
Whatsapp
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod
"We’ve seen how cybercriminals are spreading malicious files through the ad blocks in such apps, and it’s putting the users at risk.">>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Google Nest Hub 2nd generation
It's small enough that it can fit on your nightstand, while having a screen large enough to see, so you always know what you've got on and what's happening around your smart home.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Chernobylite (PC)
Born from The Farm 51’s Chernobyl VR documentary, Chernobylite is a sci-fi survival game set in the haunting ruins of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine.>>
Story image
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home
"The relevance of portable displays and video conferencing is more evident than ever before.">>
Story image
Online security
Online security a concern as screen addiction surges during COVID lockdown
"Kiwis addiction to their devices has taken a toll during the pandemic, with people burnt out and unsure how to keep safe from losing personal information.">>
Story image
Voyager
New Zealand IT wholesaler finds success with lasting partnership
Not too many IT providers can say they’ve never churned a single customer, but Sri - an NZ-based wholesale telecommunications & IT provider – is able to say just that.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC315-72G
The ConceptD 3 Ezel has features that will set your creative juices flowing.>>
Story image
Virtual machine / VM
Parallels Desktop 17 announced - Apples M1 chip and Windows 11 enable impressive new features
Parallels announce Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, with major new features for running native Windows applications on Macs with Apple M1 and Intel chips. >>
Story image
Samsung
Samsung reveals new lineup of next-gen foldable smartphones
Samsung has unveiled its new lineup of next-generation foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)
This is the definitive version of the game, and you must play it if you didn’t pick it up last year.>>
Story image
Digital Technology
Huge uptake in digital mental health services during lockdown - NZHIT
Kiwis are increasingly turning to online mental health services for support as they grapple with the uncertainty brought on by the lockdown.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google and Microsoft pledge $30 billion to fight cyber crime 
“The reality is most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government cannot meet this challenge alone.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Hackers target Microsoft email server vulnerabilities
A former Microsoft security researcher criticised the company for what he termed "knowingly awful" messaging to get customers to update their software.>>
Story image
Malware
New malware families discovered eavesdropping on governments, targeting e-commerce>>
Story image
Commerce Commission
Com Com to head to court on Google Ads price fixing>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Samsung QN900A TV and Soundbar>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Artificial intelligence firm Ambit begins investment round>>
Story image
3D Printing
Konica Minolta launches Markforged 3D printers>>
Story image
Ransomware
71 billion ransomware attacks on remote access - ESET>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
COVID-19 lockdowns make New Zealand business sitting ducks for a cyberattack>>
Story image
Google
Google unveils new Nest Cams and Doorbells >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hackers targeting home Wi-Fi routers to steal data>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Space Invaders Invincible (Switch)>>
Story image
Event
You're invited: She Sharp presents Women in Data & Analytics on August 24th>>
Story image
Malvertising
Malvertising targeting IoT devices connected to smart home networks>>
Story image
Trade Me
Trade Me hands less customer info over to authorities according to Transparency Report>>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working: Business owners don't trust employees >>
Story image
COVID-19 vaccine
Surge in fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates on darknet following delta outbreak>>
Story image
MYOB
University of Auckland students win trans-Tasman IT Challenge>>
Story image
Salesforce
Salesforce misconfiguration exposes sensitive data, warns Varonis>>
Story image
Chromebook
HP unveils new range of Chrome OS-powered devices>>
More stories