Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features

Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.

The company says the new model will bring together the best of local and global content into one convenient location, with new features and the addition of Google TV.

While the trademark thin design returns with a new look, Google has announced the new model will also come with a remote, which they say has been one of the most requested features.

The company also says that the addition of the Google TV experience will bring together movies, shows and more from across users' apps and subscriptions and will organise them for cohesion.

The product plugs into a TV's HDMI port and fits in behind the screen, with Google highlighting the ease of installation and lack of invasiveness.

Video can be streamed in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second. With Dolby Vision, users can also get better colour, contrast and brightness on their TV. The company also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The new remote also features voice capabilities and a dedicated Google Assistant button, allowing users to navigate the product's menus via voice intelligence. The remote also has dedicated buttons for various streaming services for easier access, along with TV controls for power, volume and input.

The Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, is also available on the new Chromecast with Google TV, as are thousands of other apps giving viewers the ability to browse 400,000+ movies and TV shows. With family sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels.

The Apple TV app also gives users access to their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as personalised and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels. Google Assistant can be asked to navigate all the apps to open and choose recommendations for the user.

Google TV's Watchlist also lets users bookmark movies and shows they want to save for later. They can then add to the Watchlist from a phone or laptop, and it will be waiting on their TV when they return home.

"Today, we have more content choices than ever, sprinkled across an ever-expanding variety of apps, which can make it difficult to find what to watch," a Google blog release stated.

"We've made our biggest leap yet to help you navigate your entertainment choices, bringing together the best of local and global content into one convenient location, with the all-new Chromecast with Google TV."

Starting from June 22, Chromecast with Google TV will be available in New Zealand for NZD$110. It will be available from retailers Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, JB Hifi, Harvey Norman and PB Tech.