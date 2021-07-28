Yesterday

Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office

Google’s New Zealand footprint is about to get bigger, following the announcement of the company’s first ‘purpose built’ office in Auckland, a new interconnect location in Auckland, and new recruitment drive.

Google, which employs approximately 50 people in Auckland and Wellington, is building out its local software engineering team to support its New Zealand services.

Google New Zealand country director Caroline Rainsford says that following 15 years on the ground in New Zealand, Google is invested in the country’s digital future.

"As New Zealand moves through the next phase of economic recovery we’ll continue to find ways to bring the best of Google to Aotearoa.”

The company has launched a Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect location in Auckland, and a new AUNZ (Australia New Zealand) Google Cloud region in Melbourne, Australia.

The Auckland location will connect New Zealand to Google’s network and keeps data off the public-facing internet, whilst the Google Cloud region in Melbourne will also support New Zealand businesses.

Google SVP cloud infrastructure Urs Hölzle says that the company is investing in its cloud infrastructure to service its growing customer base in New Zealand and Australia.

The company’s aim is to deliver secure and geographically distributed infrastructure to customers across both countries. Google says it is the first hyperscaler in the AUNZ region to offer two geographically separate cloud regions, each with three zones.

“Our Dedicated Cloud Interconnect in Auckland will hardwire New Zealand into our global infrastructure backbone, and Kiwi organisations of all sizes will benefit from the speed, scalability and security of our expanded Cloud region footprint in AUNZ as they continue to drive their digital transformation agenda,” says Hölzle.

Google’s new purpose-built office will support these offerings. The Auckland office includes an ‘experiential’ ceiling, kayaks as a reception desk, a chilly bin-inspired cafe, and an event space.

The company will soon start the search for Auckland-based software engineers who will focus on research and development and will also work with local organisations to raise the profile of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Google is passionate about New Zealand’s thriving tech ecosystem, and our new Engineering presence demonstrates that we’re committed and contributing to this. We hope to strengthen our local partnerships to improve New Zealand’s native AI capability and in turn advance the technology landscape and build a better future for all Kiwis,” says Rainsford.

“Our new home will foster the creativity and collaboration that inspires the team to use innovation and technology to solve problems for Kiwi businesses, schools, teachers, communities and more."