Google to enter the smartwatch market with the Google Pixel Watch

Google has provided a first look at its new Google Pixel Watch, which is set to make an entry into the competitive smartwatch market.

The announcement revealed the product as part of the company's new Pixel portfolio, a series of smart devices built on Android and AI capabilities.

All of the Pixel devices will be integrated with robust data security and options for customisation and pairing.

The watch will have a circular, domed design with a crown and will be made with recycled stainless steel and customisable bands that easily attach.

Users will also get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit's industry-leading health and fitness tools as part of the software package.

In an announcement blog by Google, senior VP, devices & services Rick Osterloh remarked that the company is looking to create an expansive portfolio that helps create more accessible solutions for all users.

"From phones and smartwatches to tablets and laptops — our day-to-day lives can be filled with so many devices, and dealing with them should be easy. This is why we're focused on building hardware and software that work together to anticipate and react to your requests, so you don't have to spend time fussing with technology," he stated.

"Building on our ambient computing vision, we're focused on how Pixel devices can be even more helpful to you — now and in the future."

He also remarked in the blog that the Pixel watch would be the first watch that the company has built inside and out and will fit perfectly into the Pixel portfolio.

"Google Pixel Watch is a natural extension of the Pixel family, providing help whenever and wherever you need it. It will be available this fall, and we'll share more details in the coming months."

The Pixel portfolio additions and watch announcement come as part of the recent I/O event, where the company showcased a variety of new technological innovations.

Other significant announcements and highlights from the event included a preview of the new Pixel 7 phones set to be released in the near future, along with an early look at the new Android tablet powered by Google Tensor.

The new devices will be displayed in a second Google Store opening this American summer in Brooklyn.

"We're building out the Pixel portfolio to give you more options for varying budgets and needs. I can't wait for everyone to see for themselves how helpful these devices and technology can be — from wearables, phones and tablets to audio and smart home technology," remarked Osterloh.