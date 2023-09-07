GoPro unveils HERO12 Black: A game-changer in immersive life-capture

In an announcement today, GoPro, a company synonymous with capturing immersive and thrilling moments, unveiled its latest marvel, the HERO12 Black camera. This new flagship camera, priced at $749.99 NZD, is set to redefine the boundaries of immersive life-capture, offering an array of powerful features that cater to both professional videographers and casual enthusiasts alike.

Nicholas Woodman, the CEO and Founder of GoPro, enthusiastically stated, “HERO12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture. Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro’s 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you’re right there again, reliving your favourite experiences in vivid detail.”

One of the standout features of the HERO12 Black is the revolutionary Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory. This accessory, a game-changer in the industry, facilitates the "widest-ever 177° field of view at market-leading 4K60 resolution." It offers users three distinct field-of-view settings: Max Wide, Max SuperView, and the newly introduced Max HyperView. These settings are designed to fully exploit the HERO12 Black's extra-large 8:7 sensor, offering perspectives that are 36% wider when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller when capturing vertical video, compared to the standard lens. Moreover, this accessory is noted for its enhanced durability, boasting "2x more scratch-resistant glass" and a hydrophobic lens coating that effectively repels water drops, making it an ideal companion for outdoor adventures.

But the HERO12 Black is not just a powerhouse for professionals; it also beckons to casual users with a range of intuitive and convenient features. These include wireless audio support for Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth® devices, enhancing the vlogging and scene narration experience. Moreover, the camera offers GP-Log with available Look Up Tables (LUTs), providing greater control in post-production editing and colour grading, making it a versatile tool for content creators.

Furthermore, GoPro is enhancing its software experience and subscriber benefits with the launch of the all-new Quik desktop app. This app, available exclusively to GoPro subscribers at no additional charge, promises a seamless cross-platform editing and content management experience, bridging the gap between mobile and desktop users. The Quik desktop app, set to be available for Mac users from November 1 and for Windows users in summer 2024, aims to revolutionize content editing with its expanded list of features and capabilities.

The HERO12 Black stands as a testament to GoPro's relentless pursuit of innovation, offering a harmonious blend of performance and convenience that is set to captivate both professional and casual users alike. With its blistering performance and usability upgrades, it promises to be the most capable and convenient HERO camera yet, marking a significant milestone in GoPro's illustrious journey. Visit GoPro.com to delve deeper into the world of HERO12 Black and to learn more about the upcoming Quik desktop app.

The HERO12 Black is available for pre-order today on GoPro.com, along with the Max Lens Mod 2.0, which is priced at $199.99 or $159.99 for GoPro subscribers. Both products are set to be globally available in stores from September 13, promising to usher in a new era of content creation.