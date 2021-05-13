FutureFive New Zealand logo
Hacking attacks up 300% - report

13 May 2021
Shannon Williams
Hackers are taking advantage of global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working, according to new research.

The NTT 2021 Global Threat Intelligence Report reveals healthcare, manufacturing, and finance industries all saw an increase in attacks (200%, 300%, and 53% respectively), with these top three sectors accounting for a combined total of 62% of all attacks in 2020, up 11% from 2019.

As organisations race to offer more virtual, remote access through the use of client portals, application-specific and web-application attacks spiked, accounting for 67% of all attacks, which has more than doubled in the past two years. Healthcare bore the brunt of these attacks from its shift to telehealth and remote care, with 97% of all hostile activity targeted at the industry being web-application or application-specific attacks.

The report provides insights from NTT's Cybersecurity Advisory that applies a maturity score of an industry's security program, with a higher number indicating a more mature plan of action. 

Healthcare and manufacturing have relatively low maturity scores of only 1.02 and 1.21, respectively. These have decreased from 2019's baseline of 1.12 and 1.32, while attack rates have significantly risen. 

Manufacturing has experienced a three-year decline in scores, most likely due to changes in the operating environment and the evolution of attacks. 

On the other hand, finance continued to demonstrate the highest maturity benchmark score for the third consecutive year, of 1.84, a 0.02 decrease on last year, however.

"Last year we predicted a surge in targeted, opportunistic attacks and unfortunately, this has proven all-too-true," says Kazu Yozawa, CEO of NTT's Security division.

"While these industries have done their best to maintain essential services throughout disruptive times, the fall in security standards when companies need them most is alarming," he says..

"As services continue to move online and become increasingly digital to account for the new normal, organisations must be extra vigilant in upholding and maintaining best practices in their security."

According to the report, while malware is becoming more commoditised in features and functionality, it also became more diverse over the last year with the growth of multi-function malware. 

Cryptominers have replaced spyware as the most common malware in the world, but the use of certain variants of malware against specific industries continues to evolve. 

Worms appeared most frequently in the finance and manufacturing sectors. Healthcare was impacted by remote access trojans, while the technology industry was targeted by ransomware. The education sector was hit by cryptominers due to the popularisation of mining among students who exploit unprotected infrastructures.

The crypto-currency market is a prime example, with cryptominers accounting for a staggering 41% of all detected malware in 2020. XMRig coinminer was the most common variant, representing nearly 82% of all coinminer activity and nearly 99% in EMEA specifically.

"On one hand you have threat actors taking advantage of a global disaster, and on the other, cybercriminals capitalising on unprecedented market booms," says Mark Thomas, who leads NTT's Global Threat Intelligence Center.

"The common thread throughout both of these situations is unpredictability and risk. 

"Changes in operating models or adoption of new technologies present opportunities for malicious actors and with a surging crypto-currency market popular among inexperienced students; attacks were bound to happen," he says.

"Now, as we enter a more stable phase of the pandemic, organisations and individuals alike must prioritise cybersecurity hygiene across all industries, including the supply chain."

Further 2021 GTIR highlights:

  • Attacks against manufacturing increased from 7% last year to 22%; healthcare increased from 7% to 17%; and finance is up from 15% to 23%.
  • Organisations in multiple industries saw attacks related to the COVID-19 vaccine and associated supply chains.
  • COVID-19 cybercriminal opportunism intensified, with groups such as the Ozie Team, Agent Tesla and TA505, along with nation-state actors like Vicious Panda, Mustang Panda and Cozy Bear very active in 2020.
  • The most commonly occurring forms of malware in 2020 were Miners: 41%; Trojans: 26%; Worms: 10%, Ransomware 6%.
  • Cryptominers dominated activity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas but were relatively rare in Asia Pacific (APAC). 
  • OpenSSL was the most targeted technology in the Americas but was not even on the top 10 list in APAC. 
  • Ongoing fallout following the Schrems II decision invalidated the EU-US Privacy Shield and placed additional obligations on organisations transferring personal data from the EU to third countries.
  • NTT's research shows that 50% of organisations globally are prioritising securing their cloud services - making it the top cybersecurity focus over the next 18 months.
     
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Hackers hit Apple with ransomware, MacBook design files exposed
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
UoA researchers work with Māori to evaulate online mental health platform
Researchers want to understand what encourages and prevents Māori from using an online platform to support mental health and wellbeing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Intel 11th-Gen Core i9-11900K and Core i5-11600K
Intel’s 11th Gen Core S-series desktop processors, code-named Rocket Lake-S are now in the wild.More
Story image
New Bluetooth headsets announced by Poly
Tech company Poly has announced a new addition to its Bluetooth headphone line up. More
Story image
Game Review: Outriders (PC)
Square Enix and People Can Fly step into the looter-shooter arena with their sci-fi game, Outriders.More
Story image
University of Auckland selects AWS as strategic cloud provider
UoA will leverage AWS cloud to drive its digital transformation and enhance student engagement during online learning, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More
Story image
StaySafe, what3words launch app for locating remote workers in emergencies
“Adding the what3words functionality simplifies getting responders to the exact location of an incident quickly.”More
Story image
Major shift in smartphone market - Huawei drops out, Samsung regains top spot
A major shift is occurring amongst the top smartphone vendors as the market continues its recovery.More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil Village (PS5 and PS4)
It features a decent blend of action and survival horror to satisfy both new and old fans of the series. This is a must play!More
Story image
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements
Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.More
Story image
Google reveals revamped Nest Hub
The primary hallmark of the second-gen Nest Hub is its new sleep feature — Sleep Sensing.More
Story image
Hackers hit Apple with ransomware, MacBook design files exposed
Hackers are attempting to extort Apple in exchange for not leaking stolen files.More
Story image
Google adds protection in its fight against bad apps
Google has introduced a range of new policies to help protect users and guard against bad apps and developers, as it prioritises providing a safe experience to Google Play users and developers.More
Story image
Kingston launches NV1 NVMe PCIe solid state drive
Aimed for use in laptops and small form factor PCs, these tiny but fast drives single-sided M.2 SSDs promise to be a great upgrade or new build storage solution. More
Story image
InternetNZ discloses vulnerability that can be used to carry out cyberattacks
The vulnerability, called TsuNAME, was noticed in February 2020 in the .nz registry.More
Story image
Data breaches enabling blackmail, extortion and intellectual property theft
Data breaches and cyberattacks are no longer just an online issue.More
Story image
LEGO announces second series of VIDIYO stages, BeatBoxes & Bandmates
LEGO is once again on point with its amazing design aesthetic because the series is full of cute characters and setpieces.More
Story image
Vodafone guilty of nine breaches of Fair Trading Act
In a ruling from the Auckland District Court last week, Vodafone NZ was guilty of being 'liable to mislead' consumers about the nature of its FibreX service.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 wired gaming headset
EPOS has launched its first gaming headset, the H3, marketed solely under its own brand.More
Story image
Apple introduces first iMac to feature M1 chip
“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip.” More
Story image
It’s Luigi time! Guess who’s finally joining the LEGO Mario world
“Everybody loves Luigi! With his unique personality, green cap and distinctive moustache, he has been highly requested by fans all over the world."More
Story image
Mistrust amongst online shoppers over data privacy fears
Much of this mistrust resides in how companies are perceived to be using customer data.More
Story image
Dynabook expands education laptop range with 11.6" Dynabook E-10S
The 1.15 kilogram laptop is 19.9 mm thin, designed to be lightweight and compact.More
Story image
Commerce Commission maintains regulation of telco services to protect consumers 
The Commerce Commission has confirmed it will keep regulation in place for three wholesale telecommunications services to continue to promote competition and protect consumers.More
Story image
Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design
We found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy A52
If you’re on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice all the features present in a top-tier phone, the Samsung A52 is a good investment.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OCULUS Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is my first and long overdue foray into the world of virtual reality, and I've been having fun.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G - midrange done right
For a mid-range phone, the Oppo Find X3 definitely doesn’t skimp on cameras.More
Kaspersky launches new course to defend users against doxing
"Knowing the threats that are out there makes it easier to take measures to avoid them, and one such threat is doxing - the act of gathering and revealing identifying information about someone online against their will."More
Android announces expansion to its earthquake alert system
Android has announced a new expansion to its Android Earthquake Alerts System that uses both the detection and alerts capabilities, bringing these alerts to Android users in countries that don’t have early warning alert systems. More
Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
If you love baseball you will find this game very enjoyable. This is the first time the series will be available on Xbox consoles too.More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great, sleek way to motivate children to exercise and to be healthy. It's well worth the investment.More
Security at risk as PC users continue to use end-of-life Windows 7
"Updating your OS is an essential element of security that should not be overlooked."More
Phishing, monetary gain and supply chain attacks characterise cybercrime
"Cyber criminals leveraged phishing, ransomware and supply chain vector attacks to strike networks for financial gain. We believe that these network security trends will continue in 2021."More
Hands-on review: Huawei Band 6 and FreeBuds 4i
For the past few weeks, I’ve been going about my life with a grin on my face, thanks to these devices.More
Messaging app used to control and distribute malware
Hackers are using instant messaging app Telegram for remote control and distribution of malware, according to Check Point Research.More
University of Waikato launches AI research institute 'Te Ipu o te Mahara'
Te Ipu o te Mahara, which means ‘A Receptacle of Consciousness’, is an institute that will explore real-time analytics in big data and machine learning.More
Hands-on review: D-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter
D-Link’s DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter allows all PC users access to the new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster network connections.More
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom review into dispute resolution scheme
"We hope this review process results in a strengthened TDR scheme that is able to help even more New Zealanders if they encounter issues with their telecommunications services."More
Hands-on review: Oppo A74 5G - a reliable and affordable 5G phone
5G is typically an offering found on higher-end smartphones. Oppo bucked the trend and included 5G on one of their budget phones.More
Jamf updates teacher and parent support for Mac & other Apple devices
The updates across Jamf Teacher and Jamf Parent apps, which are provided as part of the Jamf School offering, support remote and hybrid classroom environments.More
Core telecommunications services to keep being regulated to protect consumers
The consumer watchdog will continue to regulate three core telecommunications services in order to protect consumers.More
76 breaches reported in first four months of revamped Privacy Act
Barely four months since the Privacy Act 2020 came into force, early indications appear to suggest that mandatory breach reporting regulations are working.More
Employment confidence on the rise as economy sees recovery post COVID
There are strong signs of recovery for hiring for new positions across Australia and New Zealand this year, a new report has found. More
Massive WHO scam busted - 'DarkPath Scammers' group suspected
The scam campaign comprised a network of 134 websites that attempted to lure people in by asking them to take a survey for a monetary reward.More
Game review: Returnal (PS5)
The fact that Returnal is rogue-like might sound awesome to some, but some other casual gamers might be intimidated. More
