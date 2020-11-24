f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on impressions with Demon’s Souls on PS5

24 Nov 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

The PS5 is now out and the console already has many excellent console exclusives. Aside from Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Astro’s Playroom, the other exclusive that you can play is the 2020 remake of Demon’s Souls

Developer FromSoftware made Demon’s Souls on PS3 when it released back in 2009. Little did people know at the time was that the game then kick-started a whole new genre. The Souls genre was born when the developer went on to refine its formula with the Dark Souls trilogy. 

People seemed to forget that Demon’s Souls existed, until now that is. With FromSoftware out developing newer games, Bluepoint Games is responsible for developing 2020’s new Demon’s Souls remake on PS5. 

You may know Bluepoint Games is the studio that also made the excellent Shadow of the Colossus remake a few years ago. Well the Demon’s Souls remake on PS5 also looks excellent. The game truly showcases the power of the PS5 and is arguably the best looking game on the new console thus far. 

Even though the game does not have ray-tracing, the graphics look photorealistic most of the time. The huge bosses are also something you should awe at because they look like they’ve been ripped straight out of a movie. 

There are also two graphical settings you can choose from. The first favours resolution and it runs the game at 4K with 30fps. You can choose this setting if you want to see the graphics at its absolute best. 

If you’re more of a gameplay person, then I suggest you choose the performance setting. Here you can choose to play the game at a very smooth 60fps. The gameplay feels faster and more fluid in my opinion when you play it at 60fps. 

No matter what the settings are though, this game looks super gorgeous when compared to the PS3 original. If you have a PS5, you may want to pick this game up just for the graphics alone!

That being said, Demon’s Souls is still one of the most difficult games I have ever played. In order to keep the spirit of the original game, Bluepoint Games didn’t want to add an easy mode. If you like Dark Souls type games, you will like this way better than casual gamers will. 

There are lots of challenges that await you in this game. For one, pretty much any enemy has the power to kill you in seconds. If you manage to survive the hordes of enemies, you’ll also have to endure the many large bosses that litter the levels too. 

Death is something that you will experience in this game over and over again. If you don’t like dying and repeating sections of games, you’re better off playing something else. You have to be either really patient or really good at action RPGs if you are to succeed in this lengthy and difficult game. 

Another obstacle you have to overcome is that this game also has stamina and weapon degradation. Attacks and evasive rolls all use stamina, so you will have to watch your moves closely when you are facing the bad guys. 

You will also have to make sure you don’t overuse the same weapon repeatedly.  Weapons can lose strength when they break, but you can repair them if you have enough souls to spend on. 

You need souls to level up, but you have to make sure you don’t die all the time or else you might lose them. If you cannot retrieve your souls back from your dead body, you’ll have to earn everything back again. 

I didn’t get too far in Demon’s Souls, but it’s shaping up to be a great game if you’re skilled enough to play it. If you don’t like Dark Souls like games, you may be better off playing something else like Godfall instead. 

Sadly, I wasn’t able to play as much Demon’s Souls as I’d like because I was only allowed to borrow my PS5 unit from PlayStation NZ. However, it’s a game I want to revisit once I can finally buy my own PS5 unit when more stock is available early next year. 

Related stories:
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
Game reviewTransformers: Battlegrounds
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
Dig deeper:
PlayStation 5 Gaming Game review
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
Story image
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Story image
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
Story image
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Story image
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Story image
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Story image
NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams
“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”More
Story image
Game reviewTransformers: Battlegrounds
It may not be the best game in the world, but it’s a nice and easy introduction to tactical strategy games.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Story image
Seven Dunedin game developers granted $450k
The funding, which is part of a wider $10 million allocation, is designed to create and nurture the game development industry in the region.More
Story image
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Story image
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Versa 3, the actual star of the smartwatch show
This year Fitbit released the Versa 3, and just like the first two, it did not disappoint. More
Story image
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Story image
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
The devices that are changing the streaming game in time for Christmas
Here are some of the best products in the streaming business, used by veterans and beginners alike.More
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Cybercriminals are leveraging AI for malicious use
"At a time where the public is getting increasingly concerned about the possible misuse of AI, we have to be transparent about the threats."More
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro 5G
If you use a phone for professional-looking photos and great video content, both these models deserve your attention.More
More stories