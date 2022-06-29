FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Gaming
PC Hardware
Testing
Review
Computers
PNY

Hands-on review: 16GB PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4

By Darren Price
Today

PNY sent over its 16GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz CL16 DDR4 module kit for testing. The kit contains two 8GB dual-channel modules with RGB lighting.

The RAM is compatible with speeds from 2133MHz to 3600MHz (which utilizes a factory XMP 2.0 overclock). According to the packaging the RGB lighting works with Asus’ Aura Sync, ASRocks’ Polychrome Sync and MSI’s Mystic Light Sync, and GigaByte’s RGB Fusion
I’ve been using 32GB of PNY’s XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 for a couple of years now, without any issues. Even now, the memory performance places it in the 76%tile range with Performance Test 10.1.

I tested the XLR8 Gaming 3600MHz memory modules on an Aorus Z490 Master motherboard running with an Intel Core i9 -10900K CPU and a PNY XLR8 Gaming RTX 3090 GPU. The physical installation was a breeze down, mostly down to the positive way the Aorus motherboard sockets allow memory to positively click into place.

As per the Aorus motherboard’s manual, I installed them in slot 2 and slot 4. It is always worth checking which sockets should be populated as it’s not always intuitive. DDR4 modules should be purchased in at least kits of two so that it is installed in a double channel mode. Whilst practically this will make little difference to the speed of the RAM, it is the optimal and intended way that DDR4 should be configured.   

The only settings that needed adjusting post-installation is selecting the XMP 2.0 profile from within the motherboard’s UEFI menu. This is done by pressing DEL (common with most, but not all motherboards) just before Windows starts loading. The memory will still work if you don’t do the above but will default to slower speeds. XMP 2.0 allows memory modules to run at higher speeds than the JEDEC standards, setting them to the factory overclock that they are designed to accommodate.

The XMP 2.0 specification of the 3600MHz DDR4 modules (from the CPU-Z app) grants a frequency of 1800 MHz (the double data rate, i.e. DDR, doubling the frequency to 3600MHz), with timings of CL18-20-20-40-60 at 1.350 volts. The high frequency, along with the low latency of 18 makes these DDR4 modules ideal for users that have upgraded to Intel’s 12th generation CPUs, but are unwilling to splash out on the newer and much more expensive) DDR5 memory modules. They are also perfect for users wanting that final DDR4 memory upgrade before jumping over to DDR5 with their next PC, once the new memory standard has matured enough to see real gains.

Testing the PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4 memory modules using Performance Mark 10.1 garnered some impressive results, the test achieving a memory mark of 3323, an 85%-tile result. Compare this to the much more expensive PNY XLR8 Gaming MAKO 6000MHz DDR5 I recently tested, which achieved a 92%-tile score, and you can see that the DDR4 can still hold its own.

To be honest, right now you are likely to get similar performance and maybe even better performance from these low latency DDR4 modules than you will from the current crop of DDR5 modules. This will, of course, likely change as DDR5 technology matures, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with sticking with DDR4 for now.  

The only downside with this PNY kit is that it is only 16GB. For games, it’s really on the cusp, but you shouldn’t have a problem as long as you are not running multiple applications in the background. I got a warning a couple of times from Star Citizen telling me that I only had 6GB of the 16GB installed available for the game, but it still ran without issue. 

If, however, you use video or image editing software and/or 3D modelling/rendering packages I would recommend 32GB of memory. If only to raise the ceiling and avoid potential issues when using multiple applications at once. In the next five years, I can see 32GB of memory being the norm, and considering the likelihood of compatibility problems (even if they are identical) of adding more memory modules at a later date, it’s probably worth investing in 32GB now if you can afford to and plan on keeping your PC for a few years.

In a windowed PC chassis, the two sticks look pretty good, the brushed aluminium heat spreaders giving them a unique look. The RGB complimented my other RGB components. Whilst I’ve had no problems linking PNY RGB lighting to the Asus Aura Sync app in the past, I could not get it to be recognised with Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion app- this is more likely down to the, rather flaky, Gigabyte RGB software rather than the memory modules. In any case, even with random lighting, they look good in a windowed case.

The 16GB PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4 kit proved to be robust, not only whilst playing games, but also whilst editing large videos and photos using Adobe Premiere and Photoshop. Easy to install and set up, the memory ran as it should and to specification. Not only does it look good in your case, the high-performance 16GB kit also offers gamers a sound, and more affordable, DDR4 memory module upgrade.  

Related stories
Hands-on review: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 610 Wireless
Intel Arc A380 graphics units launched in China, global release imminent
Hands-on review: Samsung S22 Ultra
Game review: The Quarry (PC)
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: 16GB PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz DDR4
PNY sent over its 16GB XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X 3600MHz CL16 DDR4 module kit for testing. The kit contains two 8GB dual-channel modules with RGB lighting.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Unknown connections: How safe is public WiFi in Aotearoa?
If it's not your own household WiFi, then who has control of your data and is your connection actually safe?
Story image
Christchurch
Enable launches free Wi-Fi in Christchurch city centre
Fibre broadband provider, Enable, and the Christchurch City Council have launched their new Christchurch Free Wi-Fi service in the central city. 
Story image
Cybersecurity
The link between cybersecurity, extremist threat and misinformation online in Aotearoa
Long story short, it's often the case that misinformation, threat and extremism link closely to cybersecurity issues and cyber harm.
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Aotearoa gets a new Privacy Commissioner: Michael Webster replaces John Edwards
Michael Webster, who is currently the Secretary of the Cabinet, will step into the Privacy Commissioner role on 5 July 2022.
Story image
Broadband
Mercury launches broadband and fibre packages for NZ customers
Mercury has officially launched Mercury Broadband, giving its electricity and gas customers the ability to add fibre to their existing Mercury account.
Story image
Gaming
AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost
Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Morphée
Life in the twenty-first century has become a 24-hour affair. Morphée promises to help restore some balance to your life.
Story image
Cloud
Apple brings redesigned MacBook Air and updated MacBook Pro to market
Apple has introduced a redesigned MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the new M2 chip.
Story image
Apple
Apple’s watchOS 9 and its new features, including a medications app
The new watch0S 9 gives users more watch faces, an updated workout and sleep app and a brand new medications app.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Quarry (PC)
Supermassive Games channel 1980s teen horror movies with their latest suspense-filled cinematic adventure, The Quarry.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 610 Wireless
The new Quantum 610 gaming headset is the latest addition to JBL’s Quantum range and the successor to its popular Quantum 600 model.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
On playing a bit of The Quarry, I began to understand why the game has got its own release rather than just being part of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Story image
Cloud
Apple improves Mac operating system with latest offering
Apple has unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Ventura, providing users with tools for greater productivity.
Story image
Robotic Process Automation / RPA
Automated Guided Vehicles at seaports to grow 26% by 2027
ABI Research says the global use of Automated Guided Vehicles in seaports will exceed 150,000 deployments by 2027. Port authorities are also looking into 5G private networks.
Story image
Terramaster
TerraMaster launches its T6-423 Professional NAS with TOS 5 OS
Shenzhen-based data storage manufacturer, TerraMaster, has launched the T6-423 6-bay tower NAS.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60
Philips’ range of Hue smart lighting promises to make any home a smart home. Techday’s Darren Price checks out the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit A60.
Story image
Cloud
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Samsung S22 Ultra
I have been impressed by the functions Samsung packed into this phone. I did actually make one phone call on this phone, in between trying out as many of its other uses that I could pack in.
Story image
Digital Transformation
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
The multi-year partnership will see SAP advance NZR with its organisational operations, team performance, fan experience and sustainability goals.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
Microsoft NZ has teamed up with TupuToa to co-develop a cyber security employment programme specifically aimed at creating more diversity in Aotearoa's cybersecurity sector.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Why is NZ lagging behind the world in cybersecurity?
A recent report by TUANZ has revealed that we are ranked 56th in the world when it comes to cybersecurity - a look into why we're so behind and what needs to be done.
Story image
Cloud
Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators
Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Adobe launches AI-powered updates to Photoshop and Lightroom
Adobe says the updates use Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning to simplify complex workflows and streamline cross-device collaboration.
Story image
Commerce Commission
ComCom puts electronics sector on notice over resale price maintenance
The Commerce Commission has concluded an investigation into allegations that television manufacturers were engaging in illegal resale price maintenance.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, are teaming up to develop improved detection of land use and forest cover change in New Zealand.
Story image
Film review
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.
Story image
Cloud
Sony expands X-Series portable speaker range with three new models
The company says the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 all contain high-quality and powerful sound pressure due to X-Balanced Speaker Units.
Story image
Cloud
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 
Story image
Skills shortage
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
More technology professionals will receive a pay rise this coming financial year than last, with skills shortages creating a once-in-a-career market.
Story image
Cloud
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
We get hands-on with an extremely versatile device that every remote worker or outdoor enthusiast should consider.
Story image
Cloud
Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features
Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.
Story image
Gaming
Intel Arc A380 graphics units launched in China, global release imminent
New Intel Arc A380 graphics units are set to bring next-generation technologies to gamers and content creators in the coming months. 
Story image
Cloud
Apple announces new developer tools and APIs for better app experiences
The new announcement encompasses new tools, technologies and APIs that the company says are designed to help developers create better and more involved experiences for their users.
Story image
N4L
N4L, Spark, Chorus partner for Hyperfibre school upgrade
Networks for Learning (N4L) has partnered with Spark and Chorus to upgrade Wellington College to Hyperfibre, fostering stronger outcomes for students and teachers.
Story image
Wireless
WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution
WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.
Story image
Entelar
How TruSens air purifiers can create healthier workspaces
The pandemic has heightened our awareness of our own and others’ health, and made us all much more conscious of the environments we work in.
Story image
Dark web
Cybercrime in Aotearoa: How does New Zealand law define it?
‘Cybercrime’ is a term we hear all the time, but what exactly is it, and how does New Zealand define it in legal terms?
Story image
Cloud
Adobe Substance 3D updates, looks to the metaverse
A look at all of Adobe's major updates for Substance 3D and how its services are enabling businesses to get metaverse ready.
Story image
Electricity
Canstar finds Flick Electric NZ’s favourite provider
Canstar’s annual research to find New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider reveals Flick Electric has come out on top.
Story image
Cloud
Apple unveils M2 with 50% more memory bandwidth than M1
Compared to M1, M2 has an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, a 40% faster Neural Engine, and delivers 50% more memory bandwidth and up to 24GB of fast unified memory.
Story image
Cloud
Apple reveals new iOS 16 features set to enhance sharing and communication
Apple has unveiled an all-new Lock Screen experience and new ways to share and communicate in iOS 16.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.