f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop

04 Feb 2021
Nick Forrester
Share:

I’m no stranger to gaming. I’ve had every PlayStation console to date (not including the PS5, which remains elusive), and multiple Nintendo handhelds and consoles. When it comes to console gaming, I’ve been around the block — but I never had the same verve for PC gaming.

This doesn’t mean I haven’t given it a shot — in fact, 35 games are sitting in my Steam library (admittedly, many of them I’ve never touched, having bought them on a whim for 80% off).

But my enthusiasm never reached the level that my PS4 held, mostly because I never had access to a good PC. I remember playing Fallout 3 on a giant, heavy, low-spec laptop fit for high school lectures and not much else.

But then Acer reached out and offered me their 15.6-inch 2020 Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for review, and this changed everything. It’s been, by far, the best PC gaming experience I’ve had (though that’s not saying much).

Here are the highlights:

Design and basic function

I’m definitely not one of those people who are obsessed with the ‘pro gamer’-looking machines — the angular, futuristic, asymmetrical mouses; the giant gaming towers emitting ominous, radioactive light; the chunky, hyper-masculine laptops and gaming monitors.

The Helios 300, to its credit, does not fall into too many of these ugly tropes, apart from its squared-off edges. The laptop isn’t too imposing, which is what I want out of a device — its design does what it needs to, and doesn’t try to do any more. 

I’m a big fan of the keyboard — it’s responsive and not too ‘clacky’, another trope I find annoying. However, I found the trackpad to be too far to the left, giving me the bare minimum amount of space to rest my wrist as it reached for WASD. 

Overall, I like the simplicity of the design and the departure from all-out gamer design.

Performance

In this department, I wasn’t disappointed. Throughout the time I had, playing multiple different games, the Helios 300 didn’t skip a beat.

The 15.6-inch laptop comes equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1075H CPU, at 2.60 GHz 2.59 GHz, as well as a hefty 16 GB of RAM. These alone gave it the grunt needed for games requiring heavy lifting in the performance department, which the laptop delivered and then some.

This was also helped with its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, supplemented by the primary Intel UHD graphics card. The latter has a VRAM of 128MB, while the former has a VRAM reaching 5980MB.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, and its superb VRAM, are the true heroes here, allowing for games to be played in high or ultra quality to make them look as visually stunning as possible — all while never once dipping below 60fps.

All this made for a great gaming experience. My laptop was always on a surface, and it never overheated while playing games. While the noise of the fans was definitely noticeable without headphones on, it was virtually nil with headphones on (with no active noise cancelling).

No crashes-to-desktop, no anxiety about overheating, no drastic dips in fps — this machine did all I asked of it with no complaints.

Overall, my experience with the Acer Predator Helios 300 was excellent — despite it being a gaming laptop, I was not offended at the design and basic functionality, providing for an all-important positive first impression. I couldn’t fault the performance, for all the trouble I went to do so.

This machine is definitely worth a look if you’re in the market for a gaming machine with midrange components but top-range performance.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
Hands-on review: Swann Enforcer Security System
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
Hands-on review: MacBook Air with M1 chip (how did we ever live without it?)
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
Dig deeper:
Review Gaming PC Gaming
Story image
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
IO Interactive’s seminal assassination game completes its rebooted World of Assassination trilogy with Hitman 3.More
Story image
Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ
The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, and much more.More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new laptops, tablets and Amazon Alexa Show Mode
 Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new NEC consumer products coming to market, as part of its CES 2021 news.More
Story image
Check Point exposes Android malware vendor using dark net to rebrand products
Check Point security researchers have exposed an Android malware vendor using a marketer on the dark net to rebrand its products, with the intention of supercharging business and throwing off security vendors. More
Story image
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Story image
Hands-on review: MacBook Air with M1 chip (how did we ever live without it?)
I expected the M1-powered MacBook Air to be better than the Intel one, but I did not expect to notice it this much. More
Story image
Game review: Hitman 3 (PC)
IO Interactive’s seminal assassination game completes its rebooted World of Assassination trilogy with Hitman 3.More
Story image
Arlo's latest Ultra security cameras now available in NZ
The Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System is equipped with 4K video and HDR image recording, auto-zoom and tracking, and much more.More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new laptops, tablets and Amazon Alexa Show Mode
 Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new NEC consumer products coming to market, as part of its CES 2021 news.More
Story image
Check Point exposes Android malware vendor using dark net to rebrand products
Check Point security researchers have exposed an Android malware vendor using a marketer on the dark net to rebrand its products, with the intention of supercharging business and throwing off security vendors. More
Story image
Shopify, Salesforce, Basecamp join lineup for NZ remote working conference
"RemoteTogetherNZ is about exploring opportunities and solutions towards creating our ideal working future."More
Story image
Hands-on review: MacBook Air with M1 chip (how did we ever live without it?)
I expected the M1-powered MacBook Air to be better than the Intel one, but I did not expect to notice it this much. More
Story image
Scientists use 3D printer to print 'bone' with living cells
"This has the potential to radically change current practice, reducing patient suffering and ultimately saving lives."More
Story image
Phishing email attacks targeting remote workers on the rise
“Just because employees may be more used to their home office environment doesn’t mean that they can let their guard down."More
Story image
Sony launches new lens for G Master full-frame camera series
This full-frame lens gives photographers and videographers versatility, allowing users to perfectly capture stills and video without compromise.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 4G/LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
he pocket-sized hotspot offers up to 32 Wi-Fi connected client devices Internet speeds of up to 1200Mbps. More
Story image
DLC review – Nioh 2: The First Samurai
If you loved the base game of Nioh 2, the DLC packs are worth buying if you want more of a decent challenge. Avoid the DLC though if you haven’t finished playing the main game yet!More
Story image
Facebook ad engagement equal to social networking, study finds
Facebook users are engaging just as much with ads as they are with each other, according to new data from Hootsuite and We Are Social. More
Story image
New Zealand at serious risk of ruining digital future
"In a world where digital technology underpins every part of our society and economy, we must not risk our digital future."More
Story image
Swann home security kit recognised for innovation
The new 4K NVR Enforcer Kit was named a 2021 CES Innovation Award Honouree.More
Story image
Cybersecurity best practice for 2021: What does it look like?
There are new best practices for both enterprises and consumers to help keep data protection top of mind for 2021.More
Story image
Online gaming a 'hotbed' for DDoS attacks — report
The latency and availability issues present in online gaming, in particular, presented an attractive target to attackers, in addition to the enduring popularity of gaming in the era of COVID-19.More
Story image
Google completes $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit
It comes after the European Commission announced its approval of the acquisition late last month, with the condition that the search engine giant would not use Fitbit health data to target ads to users in the European Union. More
Story image
Samsung debuts the Neo QLED, an update to its flagship TV line
With the new Neo QLED TV, luminance scale has been increased to 12-bit with 4096 steps, making dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, according to Samsung.More
Story image
Samsung debuts Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra
The company has revamped the design of the phones from their predecessors, updated camera arrays and features, and debuted new processors — and all are 5G capable.More
Story image
Users pay with personal data - Kaspersky on WhatsApp move to share data with Facebook
"Nothing is truly free, and, unfortunately, the current business model for free services means that, essentially, we pay with our data."More
Story image
LEGO's minifigs & AR turn kids into music video masters
It’s time for the kids to dust of their dancing shoes - because in LEGO land, it’s all about the music.More
Story image
A quick look at the latest ASUS ZenBook notebook range
A new screen tilt design will feature on two products in the line.More
Story image
Sony announces new Bravia range with cutting-edge processor
Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the BRAVIA TV’s use a new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. More
Story image
Financial watchdog slams NZX as being ill-prepared in face of DDoS attacks
“A DDoS attack was foreseeable, and an attack of sufficient magnitude to take down servers — and with them NZX’s market announcement platform — was at least possible and should have been planned for,” the FMA says in its review. More
Story image
New 5G download speed record set on a commercial network
The record, 5Gbps for a single smartphone, was announced today by Telstra in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm.More
Story image
Thousands of stolen credentials end up on the internet by careless phishing scammers
"Anyone could have had access to the information stolen."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Enforcer Security System
The 1TB hard drive is “set and forget” meaning you have free local recording for up to 12 months, “with no fees ever.” More
Apple reclaims spot as world’s most valuable brand
Five years since it last held top spot, Apple has overtaken Amazon and Google.More
Too much data on your devices? You may be a digital hoarder
Devices full of emails, photos, documents, or media files that you haven’t looked at in years?More
Mastercard evolves contactless technology for quantum world
"2020 brought with it a rapid acceleration of digitisation and reinforced the importance of digital solutions – like contactless – to help meet our everyday needs."More
NZ tech sector "seriously restricted" by skills mismatch
"Digital technology businesses are having problems attracting, developing and retaining people with tech and creative skills needed to help New Zealand grow faster, especially out of the COVID pandemic."More
Dark net vendors wanting Bitcoin payments for unverified COVID-19 vaccines
As the medicines are being offered on the dark net, purchasers have no way of knowing whether they are genuine, according to Check Point.More
Vodafone 'guarantees' no internet dead zones in your house
‘Wall to wall’ - that’s how Vodafone is describing its latest home internet offering, which is essentially a mesh network that aims to provide internet in every corner of the house.More
Emotet remains leading malware in global threat index
The malware has impacted 7% of organisations globally, following a spam campaign which targeted more than 100,000 users per day during the holiday season.More
The Dark Web: Not all as bad as it may seem - expert
While there is the perception that the dark web is mainly a hub for criminal activity, there are many other reasons why someone may use it.More
Hands-on review: SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD
SanDisk’s Extreme Pro portable SSD promises a fast and light way of carrying about huge amounts of data.More
Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life
"The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging."More
Chch offers start-up support for COVID-19 impacted jobseekers
Residents of Christchurch, Selwyn and Ashburton who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are invited to submit their start-up ideas to a new programme.More
Game review: Deliver Us The Moon (PC)
Dutch developer, KeokeN Interactive, with their first game, Deliver Us The Moon, invites players on a solitary journey to the lunar surface in order to solve a mystery.More
Widespread uncertainty and distrust about data privacy in A/NZ
"In our new digital economy, people around the world are becoming acutely aware of how their information is being collected, stored, and used."More
D-Link launches its COVR AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system
D-Link A/NZ has launched the latest addition to its COVR mesh range. More
Worldwide smartphone market grew 4.3% in Q4 2020, improving over Q3 decline
It comes off the back of a better-than-expected year for smartphones: while total 2020 shipments declined by 5.9% in comparison to 2019, IDC says the market’s recovery in the face of the pandemic was ‘impressive’, with the momentum heading into 2021 remaining strong.More
Hands-on review: Aspera R9
The R9 is touted as a rugged, waterproof, shockproof mobile phone. It certainly looks the part. More
Jeff Bezos to resign as CEO of Amazon later this year
Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in Q3 2021, with current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy to succeed Bezos at that time.More
Double Yolk's take on recruiting software devs in the remote work age
“I knew this scarcity provided an opportunity, an opportunity to big to miss out on,” says founder.More
More stories