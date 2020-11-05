f5-nz logo
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor

05 Nov 2020
Lama Farhat
Acer is known for its killer displays in the gaming community. A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience. It is the difference between it just being another game and the player is fully immersed in the world the developers are trying to build. On a quest to find the best screens out there, I took a look at Acer’s Predator X38 S7inch curved Monitor. 

Design

Acer did a great job with the design of the Predator X38. From all angles, the screen looks stylish and high quality. The front has really thin bezels which help with the immersion. 

The stand is also very well designed with premium metal rings, a handle and cable management slots. The back of the screen is a little bulky. I understand why it needed to be this way, however, if someone’s set up is on a thin desk, this might be a problem. 

The screen is very flexible which is helpful. It can rotate right and left, and upwards and downwards. The hight of the screen can also be adjusted. This flexibility will make it a lot easier to incorporate the X38 into a desk setup that works for almost anyone. 

Specs

The Predator X38 comes with unbeatable specs that qualify it to fight for the best screen spot with ease. The 37.5-inch screen has a 3840 x1600 resolution. It also has 450 Nits of brightness. This means that it is not only perfect for gaming but also watching Ultra-HD movies. It is already the perfect aspect ratio for a movie. 

The screen also has a 1ms G to G response rate and a 144HZ refresh rate. The fast refresh rate can be the difference between winning and losing in an intense online match! The X38 also supports NVIDIA’s G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology which makes it even more interesting to gamers. It is also Display HDR 400 certified. 

The monitor also has a few preinstalled modes that will help users take advantage of its full potential. The modes include three gaming ones (action, racing and sports), and movie and graphics modes.

Ports

This is very straight forward. The X38 supports HDMI 2.0, a display 1.4, and four USB 3.0 ports for any additional connections. 

Verdict

The Predator X38 is a great contender for the best gaming monitor on the market spot! It is a great size, looks amazing, and has the best specs a gamer can need. The only downside would be the hefty price tag of $3,499! Although, can you really put a price on a smooth and immersive experience.

