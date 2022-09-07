Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe

With its sleek looks and innovative design, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe was an accessory found on the countertop of a Scandinavian kitchen.

Belkin (the number-one seller of MagSafe products) has released similar products over the past few years, but its latest attempt at a three-in-one charging device is bound to turn a few heads. The question is - is it an essential purchase for those Apple enthusiasts out there?

Design

We’ve already mentioned its looks, but it’s the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger’s simplicity that makes it stand out. The two charging pads for the iPhone and Apple Watch stick out from a singular metal arm that is erected from the round base, which houses the charging pad for your AirPods or most other wireless earbuds with Qi charge cases. It’s worth mentioning that the charging pad can also charge other devices with wireless charging capabilities, such as non-Apple smartphones.

All the materials used feel high-quality, and the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger feels particularly sturdy even when it’s housing all three devices – you can rest easy that they’re in safe hands and aren’t going anywhere.

Utilising Apple’s MagSafe technology, which debuted upon the release of the iPhone 12 range, the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger keeps your iPhone firmly in place while charging your Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

Lights on the front of the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger indicate whether your device on the bottom charging pad is charging optimally or not.

One downfall of the minimalist design is the lack of USB output, which would be great for charging devices that aren’t capable of wireless charging, such as the majority of over-ear headphones.

Performance

There are no buttons on the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, which makes it very simple to use – once plugged in, you just attach your devices, and they’ll start charging.

iPhones are capable of up to 15-watt charging – which is perfect should you want a quick boost of your battery between meetings. Phones can charge both in portrait and landscape mode – perfect should you want to watch some YouTube videos while your phone charges.

It’s worth pointing out that if you are lucky enough to own one of the latest Apple Watch Series 7, you can benefit from 33 per cent faster charging, although older models charge fast enough.

Verdict

So, is it worth taking the plunge and purchasing the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe? Well, if you are a huge Apple fanboy and like to buy the latest devices, the simple answer is – yes.

There are a few shortfalls, though. The lack of USB is a shame, especially when you consider the number of excellent headphones on the market that lack wireless charging capability.

With an RRP of $230, it is expensive, but it also replaces the need for three cables at your bedside, so we think many would consider it a worthy investment. The Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is a great-looking product and is the ultimate charging accessory for the latest Apple products.