FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Headphones
Bluetooth
Gaming
Bose
Review

Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses

By Darren Price
Today

The offer to review a pair of Bose Frames sunglasses, that double as headphones, was an opportunity too good to refuse. We were sent the Bose Frames Tempo Style to check out. These are just one style in a range of sunglasses that feature Bose Open Ear Audio technology.

In the presentation box is a hard, zipped case containing the Bose Frames sunglasses and a USB Type-C charging cable. The package also includes a cleaning cloth and two sets of replacement rubber nose pads.

The Bose Frames Tempo Style sunglasses look very good. The best-looking of the entire Frames range, in my opinion. The mirrored lenses mounted to half frames with thicker than usual arms give the sunglasses a cool cyberpunk look. The tiny hidden speakers, a secret only the wearer knows, give you a very sci-fi vibe. They are also IPX4 water-resistant, with scratch-proof and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses, and an acoustic mesh over the speakers to help keep out water and debris.

Setting up the Bose Frames was easy via the Bose Music app. Following the on-screen instructions, I had them connected, via Bluetooth, to my phone in moments. The app can also be used to check and update the firmware as required.

Bose states a battery life of up to 8 hours after an hour of charging. The sunglasses switch off after a short while when removed to preserve battery  life. The glasses use a regular USB Type-C charging cable. Rather than a bespoke cable (like some of the other glasses in the range). This inserted on the underside of the right arm.

The multifunction button is also located on the right arm of the sunglasses. This button can be used to pause/unpause audio, answer/end calls, and decline calls. There is a touch strip on the side of the right arm that can be used to increase/decrease volume and activate your device’s digital assistant.

The mirrored polarised lenses (12% VLT | 99% UVA/B) let a little too much sun through for my liking.; They are easily swapped out, and Bose supplies three replacement sets of polarised lenses: Road Orange (20% VLT), Trail Blue (28% VLT), and Twilight Yellow (77% VLT). Prescription lenses are available for the Bose Frames from third-party suppliers.

The three sizes of rubber nose pads: small, medium, and large, with medium already in place allow the user to customise the way the glasses fit over the nose. I have a partially wide and bony bridge, but the glasses still sat comfortably and reasonably securely.

The hard case has a cloth feel with the Bose logo on the front. Inside, the case is contoured to keep the glasses in place. There’s a pouch for the USB charging cable. When placed in the case, the sunglasses rest nervously close to the plastic zipper. Probably not as much of an issue as it looks, but if the case was, for example, stuffed tight in a glove box you may find the zipper rubs on the lens.

Although perhaps not as loud as I’d like, the audio sounds very good. but not bad. The bass response is fair and the treble crisp and clear. They are certainly on par with the audio reproduction of a decent pair of earbuds.

Because they are effectively operating as open acoustic headphones, you can still hear other sounds around you. This makes the sunglasses a lot safer, compared to regular earbuds when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Sound comes from two tiny downward-facing speakers on the underside of the arms. This means that if you like your music loud, others are going to hear it as well. This is worth bearing in mind else you become that annoying/weird person on public transport. 

The Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses make for an interesting device. They look like stylish regular pair of sports sunglasses. Their ability to provide not only high-quality audio via your favourite music app, but also take and receive calls, all without covering or stuffing anything in your ears, is very cool. The availability of prescription lenses is also useful and I can see these sunglasses being particularly useful for cyclists and runners. They are definitely worth a look.

Related stories
Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
Game review: The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (PlayStation 5)
Hands-on review: Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand
Hands-on review: JBL Free WFH wireless headphones
Game review: Saints Row (PC)
Top stories
Story image
iOS
Apple reveals more details on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The company's recent announcement revealed that the new model will be the most advanced Pro line-up ever.
Story image
Audio
Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro
Apple has announced the next generation of AirPods Pro. The company says the new technology harnesses the power of the new h2 chip, while also providing noise cancellation and a transparency mode. 
Story image
Bose
Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses
The Bose Frames Tempo Style sunglasses look very good. The best-looking of the entire Frames range, in my opinion.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Lenovo has already proven itself in 2-in-1 laptops but decided to push its lineup by launching the new Yoga 7i Gen.
Story image
Belkin
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
With its sleek looks and innovative design, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe was an accessory found on the countertop of a Scandinavian kitchen.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (PlayStation 5)
2022 comes around, and The Last of Us has been re-released again. Now you can play The Last of Us Part 1 remake exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand
Nowadays, having a half-decent office setup at home is more important than ever. Australian company Bonelk targets both home workers and gamers with much of its range.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Saints Row (PC)
The Saints are back in this reboot/prequel, of the over-the-top open-world crime series simply titled Saints Row.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Flip 6 portable speaker
Once you switch it on, and listen away for up to 12 hours, you will quickly realise that this is a little speaker looking for a party.
Story image
Phishing
Norton research finds NZ threat landscape diversifying on social media
Norton's quarterly report has highlighted the seriousness of the threat landscape in New Zealand.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
Conversion kings Nixxies take Insomniac’s web-swinging PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and polish it up for PC.
Story image
Servers
New Zealand cloud provider challenges Google's claims on data control for region
A Wellington cloud services provider says Google's claim it will offer New Zealanders complete control over their own data is not true.
Story image
SmartWatch
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch D smart watch
The Huawei Watch D is the latest flagship smart watch from the Chinese tech giant, and it's further proof that the company is more than capable of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple in the highly competitive wearable market.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Campfire Audio X Astell & Kern Pathfinder earphones
The Pathfinder earphones, or IEMs (in-ear monitors), are a collaboration between premium earphone manufacturer Campfire Audio and the high-fidelity digital audio system gurus at Astell & Kern.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Digimon Survive (PlayStation 5)
Since there’s little actual gameplay in Digimon Survive, the biggest draw card to the game is its long and interesting story.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Sweet Transit (PC Steam early access)
Team 17’s Sweet Transit invites players to build a thriving colony in a world whereby trains are the only form of transport.
Story image
Malware
Research shows attacks on the gaming industry are getting worse
Web application attacks in the gaming sector have grown by 167% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, according to new research from Akamai.
Story image
Home security
Hands-on review: Eufy Wire-Free Dual Cam Video Doorbell 2K
We have had our house secured by Eufy products for over seven months now. We love the brand, and it has never let us down.
Story image
Smartphone
Samsung introduces new generation of foldable smartphones
Samsung has unveiled its new range of Galaxy Z smartphones, bringing new developments to the company’s foldable smartphone portfolio.
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO releases ColorOS 13 operating system globally
OPPO has officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Xencelabs Graphic Display Tablet
Xencelabs seemed to show up out of nowhere on the market. I had no idea who they were or what they were about, but I was very intrigued.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone
With its new range of foldable phones, Samsung has definitely brought a vibrant new energy to the smartphone market.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS
Who hasn't wanted to own a powerful vacuum cleaner that fits perfectly into the design of their home?
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X5 smartphone
With the release of the new OPPO Find X5 in March, we got the opportunity to explore another one of their premium devices.
Story image
AWS
AWS re/Start graduates to help fill the skills gap in Aotearoa
Amazon Web Services has recently celebrated the graduation of newly certified tech professionals from the AWS re/Start course in Aotearoa.
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.
Story image
Dark web
Beware the darkverse and its cyber-physical threats
A darkverse of criminality hidden from law enforcement could quickly evolve to fuel a new industry of metaverse-related cybercrime.
Story image
Arlo
Hands-on review: Arlo Go 2 security camera
In my humble opinion, Arlo Go 2 offers security for anyone needing to keep a remote eye on prized possessions or premises at different locations.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Rollerdrome (PC)
The game’s visuals take the cel-shaded design style up a notch, looking more like comic book pages than an animated cartoon.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 75 headphones
These new headphones are engineered to offer you a flexible and enjoyable experience through their impressive battery, connectivity, sound quality, and many other features.
Story image
Distribution
Garmin expands NZ footprint with new Auckland distribution centre
The facility at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will be fully operational from October 2022 and features 3,586sqm of warehouse space.
Story image
5G
Vodafone NZ to switch off 3G network by end of 2024
Vodafone New Zealand intends to have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G by the end of August 2024, at which point it will begin to shut down its legacy 3G network.
Story image
Sustainability
NZ program recovers and recycles more than 177 tonnes of e-waste
The TechCollect NZ pilot program says its milestone of recovering and recycling more than 177 tonnes of ICT e-waste recognises the efforts of many.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC
The DLC is based on the 3DS game Happy Home designer. Back then, while the game was popular, it was a little weird that the game was released as a standalone game.
Story image
Samsung
New range of Samsung Smart Watches announced with health focus
Samsung has announced new additions to its SmartWatch portfolio, with the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to be released in late August.
Story image
Cybercrime
How protected are migrants and refugees from cybercrime in Aotearoa?
Recent research has found that more than 35% of Kiwis are affected by scams weekly, so do migrants and refugees have equitable access to tools that will help protect them online?
Story image
Gaming
Attacks on gaming companies more than double over past year
The State of the Internet report shows gaming companies and gamer accounts are at risk, following a surge in web application attacks post pandemic.
Story image
Huawei
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch Fit 2 and Huawei Band 7
Huawei has recently released a fresh line-up of products, and the new Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 are two options for anyone looking at buying a solid, affordable smart watch or fitness tracker in time for summer.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Chromebook and tablet shipments see another rapid decline for the year
According to research from Canalys PC Analysis, Chromebook and tablet shipments have fallen for the fourth quarter in a row for Q2 of 2022.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: JBL Free WFH wireless headphones
Whether it’s a whiny husband, a clingy dog or a sick offspring, you will be happy to get some enforced peace and quiet, courtesy of JBL’s Free WFH Wireless headphones.
Story image
PIJF
Aotearoa's new Privacy Commissioner shares focus moving forward
In early June 2022, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi announced the appointment of the new Privacy Commissioner.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stray (PlayStation 5)
Stray is a new unique 2022 video game where you control a cute ginger cat. As a person that feeds eight stray cats, I knew Stray was a game that I really needed to play.