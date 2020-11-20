f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds

20 Nov 2020
Tom Richmond
Share:

The Bose Sport Earbuds are Bose’s most affordable true wireless earbuds, and are perfect for those users who enjoy leading an active lifestyle.

Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.

Design

Out of the box, you’ll find the two Bose Sport Earbuds, which come fitted with the medium eartips, as well as the charging case and two pairs of additional eartips (small and large). On top of this, there’s also a USB-C charging cable and a quick-start guide.

The Bose Sport Earbuds come in three colour choices: Baltic Blue, Glacier White and Triple Black. Our test model was the Glacier White and gave off a premium look, without losing any of the sporty design.

The earbuds themselves are made from a combination of plastic, gold plating and a polymer coating and are surprisingly large. Due to their shape, I thought they might struggle to fit in my ears (I’ve had this issue with similar products over the years) but, fortunately, they fitted just perfectly with the medium-sized eartips.

There are no physical buttons on the earbuds, but certain gestures and motions can help change the volume, flick through songs or play/pause your track. This is commonplace across similar devices, but I personally find this sort of technology quite hard to use, as I’m sure many other users will. Via the app, which we’ll touch on later, you can also set up a shortcut gesture on the left earbud. 

Like the earbuds, the case is rather bulky, although this won’t be a problem if you’re just going to throw them in your gym bag. Like with the majority of charging cases, magnets assist in helping to keep the Bose Sport Earbuds in place to aid charging without any issues. The case has a similar feel to the earbuds, which could be a minor issue for anyone who likes to keep their gadgets fingerprint-free.

The case has a physical button to flip the lid open, which gives the product a slightly less premium feel than it should have. It would have been nice to use additional magnets to ensure the case remains closed. 

Specs/performance

Battery life of the Bose Sport Earbuds is good, but by no means the best in its class. Bose say you can get five hours out of the earbuds, with an additional 10 hours from the charging case. Thanks to the inclusion of USB-C, you can also quick-charge for 15 minutes to enable you an extra two hours of listening time, which is nice.

Now for the most important thing – sound quality. The Bose Sport Earbuds provide rich, clear audio and are perfect for an active-style earbud product. However, there are better-sounding devices on the market. As with all wireless Bose products, you can customise your device via the Bose Music app, but there is no option to customise the EQ, meaning if you like heavy bass to help with your workout, you’ll be a litter underwhelmed with the Bose Sport Earbuds.

Taking calls on the Bose Sport Earbuds is easy. The mics do a good job distinguishing your voice from the noise of your surroundings, and the guinea pig on the other end of the line said they could hear me perfectly.

The Bluetooth 5.1 Connection was faultless, and can work up to 9m according to Bose. 

One thing I was worried about when looking at the specs was the IPX4 water resistance rating. This is by no means terrible but, considering the RRP of $329.95, I’d have expected something slightly more resilient considering it’s a product aimed at gym-goers and runners. With that being said, I used the Sport Earbuds in heavy spring rain and had no issues whatsoever.

Now, I’m one of those people who like to hear what’s going on around me, meaning I often like to have just one earbud in. Annoyingly, the Bose Sport Earbuds only allow you to have the right one in on its own. If you remove that from your ear, your music stops playing. 

Verdict

The Bose Sport Earbuds are a great set of earbuds, but they aren’t without any flaws. If you’re used to Bose products, you’ll most certainly like what you see (or hear). They look and feel great and, most importantly, sound good.

With that being said, there are a few issues – battery life being one of the main ones - that leave some room for improvement for when Bose come around to updating the product in a year or two.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
Dig deeper:
Review Bose Wireless earbuds
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
With fantastic sound and fantastic build, we did uncover one niggly drawback...More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
With fantastic sound and fantastic build, we did uncover one niggly drawback...More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
Story image
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Story image
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Story image
Chorus launches Hyperfibre across New Zealand
Hyperfibre will be available to more than three million people across New Zealand.More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
Story image
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Story image
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Story image
NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams
“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds
These were the first earbuds I had ever tried (I prefer over-ear headphones), but after a couple of weeks using them, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked them. So how did they hold up generally?More
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Commerce Commission moves to address rising telecommunications sector complaints 
The Commerce Commission is asking for views on what telecommunications providers could be doing better to address increasing complaints about the sector.  More
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit Wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
More stories