Story image
Review
Headset
Epos

Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming headset

By Darren Price, Yesterday

The EPOS H3 Hybrid closed acoustic headset offers gamers an audio solution that’s the best of both worlds. The headset offers the flexibility of a wired connection along with the convenience of Bluetooth. And, to top it off, the boom mic is removable for a more elegant look when on the go.

Epos continues to impress me with its range of gaming headsets. Pretty much identical to the Epos H3, the Epos H3 Hybrid looks a little more refined than some of Epos’s other gaming headsets. The subtle design moves away from the industrial look common in gaming headsets. 
The stylish design means that the headset looks professional enough for a corporate Zoom call or just sitting on the train listening to music. The magnetic detectable mic is easily removed and the connector replaced with a circular cover, making the headset look like a normal pair of headphones.

The package comes with both a USB cable for charging and connecting the headset via a USB Type-A connector and a regular 3.5mm stereo/mic audio cable. There’s no 3.5mm split microphone/stereo cable as with the H3, as it is assumed that PC users will connect via the much more convenient USB cable or Bluetooth. 

The USB cable connection to the headset is a USB Type-C connection, meaning that with a 3-party cable USB Type-C cable, the headset can easily be connected to a USB Type-C device (like your phone). The headset does not come with a wireless dongle, so can only be used with devices that have onboard Bluetooth.

The H3 Hybrid can be set up for more than one input for mixing audio. For instance, the headset can be connected to a Nintendo Switch via the 3.5m audio cable and your phone via Bluetooth to allow you to take calls whilst gaming.

For a more discreet design, the Epos H3 Hybrid still feels solid. It weighs as much as the more industrial Epos GSP 670. It’s no plasticky headset. The extendable headband is metal with a ratcheted plastic runner to keep it in position. The top of the headband has a cloth trim with a soft pleather insert on the underside. 

The earcups have a felt trim with a pleather surround. Even though the earcups look to be pretty hardwearing, they are replaceable. 

The detachable microphone is very firmly held in place. The mic is muted, as is usual, by moving it into the ‘up’ position. It’s also flexible and can be bent for optimal positioning away from your mouth.

The headset keeps buttons to a minimum. There’s a power-on button on the left side and a smart button on the right side, which also has a very easy-to-use volume dial. Possibly the only fault I have with the device is that the volume dial does feel a bit scratchy as you rotate it. As well as for pairing Bluetooth devices, the smart button can be used to take and finish calls as well as for custom presets set up via the Epos Gaming Suite app.  

As with all Epos gaming headsets, the Epos Gaming Suite app is the best way to get the PC audio out of the device. Unfortunately, the only works when connected via USB. The Epos Gaming Suite allows users to update the device’s firmware. Equalizer settings can be adjusted to personal taste or preset soundscapes selected. 

There’s an option to switch on the 7.1 surround and fine-tune with a reverb slider. The microphone options allow for side tone (so you can hear your voice) and noise gate adjustments, as well as vocal enhancements.

Pairing the device via Bluetooth to my PC and mobile phone was flawless, with both the audio and microphone working without a hitch. Similarly, the USB connection gave me full control over my PC audio. 

Music via the Windows Spotify app was crisp and clear. Tracks with a fair bit of bass were reproduced without distortion (even after upping the equalizer settings). Very impressive.

Much more impressive were the game audio improvements compared to my desktop speakers when playing Bethesda’s Deathloop. The H3 Hybrid headset review sample arrived just as I started reviewing the game Deathloop. It’s a game that I quickly determined benefited from a good headset. Enemies are not quiet, and the stealth game’s audio design allows players to determine their opponent’s location via audio. The headset allowed me to easily determine where the enemy was so that I could either stealthily avoid them or take them out without alerting their compatriots. 

In another bit of perfect timing. The latest Nintendo Switch patch allows the handheld portable gaming device to work with a Bluetooth headset. This means as well as using the 3.5mm jack when on the go, with my phone connected wirelessly, when in the dock I could use the H3 Hybrid headset with the console in the lounge playing on the big TV!

Epos H3 Hybrid is a closed acoustic headset for gaming and everyday use. With wireless and wired connectivity, it’s a stylish and discreet audio solution that looks fine listing to music on a train and whilst on a video call, whilst also having the chops for some high-octane gaming mayhem. 

The microphone picks up sound that is good enough for streaming or recording a podcast. Coupled with the Epos Gaming Suite app when connected to a PC via USB, both audio input and output can be further refined. It is without a doubt, one of my favourite headsets, being that I can use it with all my game consoles, my phone and my PC.

Related stories
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)>>
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)>>
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera>>
Hands-on review: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard>>
Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Keys Combo and Logi Bolt Receiver>>
Game review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Review
Game review: NBA 2K22 (PS5)
Graphically, NBA 2K22 still remains to be the best looking sports game available on the market.>>
Story image
Ransomware
ESET Threat Report highlights aggressive ransomware tactics and intensifying password-guessing attacks
“Ransomware gangs may have overdone it this time," says ESET threat report.>>
Story image
Video games
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly here!
In just under a month, Eidos-Montréal will be bringing the adventures of Star-Lord and his motley crew to PC and Consoles with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera
The DCS-8302LH Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera is yet another addition to the legion of D-Link networked home security devices.>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset
The Focus 3 is certainly a very capable VR headset that’s easy to set up and comfortable to wear.>>
Story image
Scams
Are banks, social media and telcos to blame for scam explosion?
Consumers think banks, retailers and mobile operators need to do more to protect them and their personal information from fraudsters.>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Golf: Super Rush 
Mario Golf: Super Rush is a great option that will keep kids entertained for a few hours while also having a high replayability factor. >>
Story image
Azure
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products
A patch is currently available for this vulnerability, however many sysadmins are potentially unaware they have the OMI product installed and are at risk. >>
Story image
Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta launches Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying IT and app management
Konica Minolta has launched Workplace Hub, an all-in-one device unifying an organisation's IT and application management into a single centralised platform.>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup
Vodafone New Zealand has unveiled a new business marketplace for New Zealand business owners to purchasing different top-tier software solutions.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender
The D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender is an easy-to-use and discreet way to wirelessly extend your Wi-Fi network.>>
Story image
Phishing
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks
“Gone are the days of the bulk spam and phishing attacks, and here to stay is the highly targeted spear phishing email.">>
Story image
Review
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)
Deathloop is a stealth-shooter sandbox of a game that you can spend hours on just experimenting and trying new things.>>
Story image
Data breach
Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach
A data breach of the Lower Hutt retailer's systems may have compromised customers’ personal and credit card information.>>
Story image
VMware
Interview: Ingram Micro on why VMworld 2021 is an event not to be missed
"VMware is broadening its portfolio as technology needs have changed. These new areas are perhaps VMware's best kept secret," says Adam Saunders.>>
Story image
HP
HP releases new Windows 11 devices>>
Story image
Apple
Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical keyboard>>
Story image
Azure
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes>>
Story image
Data Centre
AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland>>
Story image
Equinix
Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Ethical hacking in Aotearoa: How can it benefit cybersecurity in NZ?>>
Story image
Education
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity>>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money>>
Story image
Passwords
Increased volume of cyberattacks not translating to safer password practices>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)>>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide>>
Story image
Malware
Scam Alert: Flubot malware hits New Zealand>>
Story image
CERT NZ
Ransomware, crypto scams & brute-forced passwords: Highlights from CERT NZ's Q2 report>>
Story image
Sustainability
IT leaders willing to spend green to get green>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
A quick look at the STM Goods range of MagSafe products for the iPhone>>
More stories