f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset

28 Aug 2020
Darren Price
Share:

EPOS manufactures of audio solutions for business and gaming. They held their business audio launch remotely via Microsoft Teams. Putting their money where their mouth is, they supplied one of their Adapt 560 headsets for me to use for the launch.

Australian entrepreneur Mark Bouris was joined by a panel of guests to discuss the rapidly changing way the world is doing business and the importance of high-quality audio. The panel discussed how recent changes to the workplace and the prevalence of home-working has increased the need for robust remote communication systems. 

Epos commissioned a report that discusses the cost to businesses of bad audio. The suggests that ‘what’ is the most expensive word in business, and covers a few points that will be familiar to a lot of us suddenly thrust into the world of remote teleconferencing and virtual meetings. 

From the Epos report: 

“...the average audio solution end user loses 29 minutes per week due to poor sound quality on voice calls. For businesses, the cumulative cost of this wasted time is huge. It is also compounded by other expensive issues that can be caused by poor communication - critical instructions being missed or misunderstood is one example. Negative customer experiences that impact company reputation is another. A fifth of end users have experienced dissatisfied clients due to poor sound quality.”

Epos has four product lines aimed at enterprise users. The Impact range is aimed more for traditional telephony use. Adapt headsets are for all-round use be it video conferencing or simply playing music while you work. Expand speakerphones are designed for collaborative conferencing between teams or with clients. Lastly, the Epos Sennheiser Command headset is designed for ATC (air traffic control) and C3 (command, control and communication) use.

The Adapt 560 headset provided by Epos is a Bluetooth headset with a USB dongle for use with a PC. The Adapt 563 kit comes complete with a soft case to stow the headset. The headset itself is a lot more discreet than the Epos Sennheiser gaming headsets, giving off a corporate vibe. 

As well as the USB dongle the pack contains a USB cable for charging the headset. Epos state that you should expect around 46 hours of use between charges, the charging time being 3 hours 40 minutes.

The headset can be updated and controlled using the free Epos Connect PC application. The software allows users to configure the headset, check the status and access softphone functions.

I found the headset very comfortable to wear for long periods. The earcups sit on your ears rather than right over the ears, which means that you can hear what’s going on around you. The foam cups have a stylish leatherette finish. The headband is expandable and very sturdy; it can probably handle a fair bit of punishment. On the right side is a small boom mic that can be raised to mute or lowered to talk. There are buttons for switching the headset on and off, taking calls and switching on the active noise cancelling. Being a small headset, the buttons are also very small, making them a bit fiddly to use. I found myself pressing the wrong buttons all the time, even switching the headset off by mistake. With use, though, I’m sure you’d get over this issue.

The Adapt 560’s active noise cancelling is the headset’s biggest feature and very important if you work in a loud environment. Switching the feature on eliminates background noise, like quiet conversations and PC fan noise, but won’t stop you from hearing loud noises. I’ve used better ANC headsets, but they had huge earcups completely insulating by ears. The 560 still does a good job, though.

The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. I tested it with Spotify and the headset’s 20-20,000 Hz frequency response made the music sound full and undistorted. Whilst not really a gaming headset, the Adapt 560 also worked well with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

With more and more important business being done remotely as opposed to face-to-face, it’s important to use professional equipment to ensure meetings go as smooth as possible. The Epos Sennheiser Adapt 560 is a discreet and robust headset, perfect for this new way of working.


 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
Sennheiser’s Epos brings new looks to high-end headsets
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
Dig deeper:
Story image
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.More
Story image
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Story image
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Story image
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Story image
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Story image
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Story image
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.More
Story image
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Story image
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Story image
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Story image
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Story image
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
Link image
Need a new PC but need cash too? HP is offering a great cashback deal
You could get up to $200 per device cashback on eligible HP PCs, including the ProBook, Envy, and Pavilion series. More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Story image
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Story image
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
Story image
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Story image
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
Story image
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
Story image
CERT NZ: Kiwis lose $7.8m to cyber attacks; incident reports soar
“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services.” More
Story image
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Osmo Genius Starter Kit
Osmo is a unique product that turns iPads into the perfect tool to entertain children while teaching them. With the help of Techday’s favourite child Avi, I was able to test out the Osmo Genius Kit. More
Story image
Sennheiser’s Epos brings new looks to high-end headsets
The gaming arm of the renown audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Story image
Google and Amazon overtake Apple as most imitated brands - Check Point
Google and Amazon were the most imitated brands in phishing attempts for the second quarter of 2020, according to Check Point. More
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Remote working here to stay in A/NZ, but security must be addressed
COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption.More
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
Game review - XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)
2K Games continues its revered XCOM series with a new entry aimed at introducing new players.More
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory
We check out PNY’s latest 3200MHz DDR4 RGB desktop memory modules.More
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
More stories