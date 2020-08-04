f5-nz logo
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset

04 Aug 2020
Darren Price
Audio is such an important part of the gaming experience. We check out the co-branded Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 wireless gaming headset to see if it fits the bill.

If you are still sitting at your gaming PC or PS4 relying on desktop speakers, or even if you have a 7.1 home theatre system, you are missing out on the potential accuracy and intimate audio pleasure that is afforded by gaming with a decent headset.

Epos’s GSP 670 is a wireless headset that comes complete with native Bluetooth compatibility and a GSP 70 wireless dongle. This means that, as well as your PC and PS4, the headset will work with your phone or any other Bluetooth device. There’s also a long USB cable included in the box for charging and wired use. 

Whilst the headset will work with your PS4 (if you have a spare USB slot), the absence of a USB socket on the Nintendo Switch means that the GSP 670 is not going to be for you. Similarly, the Xbox One’s non-standard USB means that the dongle won’t work with this console, either You may want to consider the very nice wired Epos Sennheiser Game One for your Xbox One and Switch.

The headset, itself, is chunky in a nice, robust, industrialised way. The GSP 670 a little heavier than its GSP 370 stablemate, but it does have more functions over its little brother.

The headband pressure can be adjusted, so those with large noggins won’t feel like their brains are being squeezed out. Similarly, those with tiny heads won’t have to fear the headset falling off.

The volume control on the right ear cup is big and responsive. You don’t want to be fidgeting around feeling out a tiny dial in the heat of battle. Just below the volume dial is a smart button that can be programmed to toggle the 7.1 surround or select the audio presets. There’s also a smaller wheel for adjusting in-game chat volume.

On the left cup, there’s a toggle switch that tells you (by speaking to you) how much battery that you have left. You should expect about 15-20 hours per charge.

The microphone on the left side is not removable. It can be rotated up out of the way, which also mutes it. The mic has some flexibility in order to position it close to you month, as you wish. The mic did a pretty fine job of picking up just my voice and not my heavy breathing.

The headset is very comfy, fitting over the ears, nicely. It’s a closed acoustic headset, so it’ll insulate external sounds from your gaming soundscape. The GSP 670 does however, support side-tone, allowing players to hear their own voice, via the mic, from the headset speakers. This can be toggled on and off via the Epos Gaming Suite PC application.

The free Epos Gaming Suite, which can be downloaded from the Epos website, is the heart of the headset for PC gamers. From here the headset and dongle firmware can be updated and the audio experience customised.

Users can adjust the mic settings, cleaning up, and adjusting voice input as well as background noise reduction. There are a number of sound profiles for music and movies etc. as well a nine-frequency equaliser for fine tuning the audio output. 2.0 or 7.1 surround audio can be selected and the surround reverb strength adjusted.  

The audio output ranges from 10 to 23,000 Hz with a sound pressure of up to 112 dB. I found the sound clean, without hiss, even with the volume up to the max. 

Playing games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare I could detect the direction of fire and footsteps which was a massive advantage. With F1 2020, the GSP 670 made it feel like the Formula One car’s engine noise was all around me. It also sounded excruciating every time I mis-geared. 

I’ve also been playing Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, for a review, using the headset. As well as adding a visceral layer of sound to the game’s sword-fighting, you can hear the creak of the trees and the rustling of the leaves that I wasn’t getting from the TV speakers. 

Even Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which I’ve been getting back into in preparation for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, sounds incredible. The full range of audio brings out extra depth the iconic soundtrack as well as the detailed foley work as Kassandra tours ancient Greece. 

Epos has truly outdone themselves in bringing to the A/NZ region what is the best gaming audio headset I’ve ever experienced. The Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 is a solid unit that really does justice to the immense effort developers put into modern game audio. This is a wireless headset that I whole-heartedly recommend.

