Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card

Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.

The GSX 300 is a desktop soundcard that allows simple wired headsets and microphones with 3.5mm audio jacks to be used with sophisticated modern software. The result is a superior audio experience without having to buy a new headset or mic.

The device is relatively discrete, its minimalistic design is stylish and functional. No matter what your desktop set-up looks like the GSX 300 will fit in nicely.

The GSX 300 connects to a PC via a USB Type-A cable plugged into the back of the device. Also, on the back, is a 3.5mm socket for a pair of headphones with integrated mic and another 3.5mm socket for a separate microphone.

The setup is easy, you just plug the USB cable into the device and your PC. You then connect a headset with a 3.5mm audio jack in the back of the GSX 300 and you are all set. A mic can be connected as well via its own socket- the headset mic works via the headset socket. The PC should detect the GSX 300 and off you go.

The front of the device has a smart button that can be set from within the Epos Gaming Suite. By default, the button switches between 2.0 and 7.1 audio. The large volume dial is illuminated blue for 2.0 and red for 7.1. The smart button can also be configured to switch between the graphic equalizer presets in the Epos Gaming Suite software.

The GSX 300 gives players access to the Epos Gaming Suite, that can be downloaded for free from the Epos website. The Gaming Suite app automatically detects any compatible Epos Sennheiser device plugged in the PC. The software allows users to update the firmware on the device with one click. More important, though, are the settings for the headphones and microphone. The app allows players full control of their audio experience and is the heart of the GSX 300.

The Epos Gaming Suite features an adjustable nine-band equalizer for fine tuning the audio output. There are presets for music, esports and movies, but also the option of creating your own custom presets. When switched from 2.0 to 7.1 surround sound, the reverb can be adjusted to increase the effect.

The software’s mic option includes an optional voice enhancer setting that can be set to warm or clear according to taste. The mic gain can also be adjusted to improve audio pickup. The software also includes settings for noise gate and noise cancellation. The GSX 300 supports side tone, allowing users to hear their own voice through the speakers.

Via the GSX 300, any headset with a wired 3.5mm audio jack can be tuned and adjusted to provide a customised audio experience. I tested the GSX 300 with the Epos Sennheiser Game One wired headset that I’ve been using with my PS4. It’s a nice-looking, solid, comfy headset that worked perfectly with the GSX 300.

The Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 does exactly what you’d want it to and no more. The subtle design looks classy, unlike some of the other external sound cards out there that are covered in flashing lights. The Epos Gaming Suite helps the GSX 300 turn even the most modest headset into an audio extravaganza.

