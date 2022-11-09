Hands-on review: HTVRONT Vinyl Heat Press

Over the past couple of years, a lot of people have gotten into crafting and DIY. A lot of people have also started making their own clothes or tote bags. When it comes to technology around that aspect, the market is a little lacking, and this is where the HTVRONT comes in.

HTVRONT is a heat press machine designed to make vinyl work easier. I personally love to customise my bags and jackets with iron-on patches from my favourite artists, and doing that with a regular iron is both an annoying and dangerous process.

The HTVRONT has a convenient 10” by 10” square design that makes it perfect for heat transfer vinyl and sublimation projects. It also makes it easier to distribute pressure and heat across the entire surface evenly. The iron press can also evenly heat to precise temperatures at higher degrees (410°F/210°C). It is also able to hold the temperature to make sure no design is ruined by uneven, too weak or too strong heat.

The machine also has a wide range of capabilities. It is able to transfer foil, lite, metallic, glitter, holographic, sublimation paper and many more. All you have to do is know the correct time and temperature for the used material, set the settings, put it over your display. Then, when you hear the machine beep, simply take it out, and you are good to go. You have successfully heat-transferred your design onto your fabric.

One thing I really appreciate is how light the machine is. It weighs only 7.98 pounds which is around 3.6kgs. This makes it much easier to press multiple projects in a row. I also love how much thought went into safety features.

The HTVRONT comes with a safety base that you can rest the machine on in between presses. The base is insulated, making it safe to place on top of any working surface. This also means that kids and pets won't have access to the hot plate at the bottom. The machine will also automatically turn itself off after 15 minutes of not being used which is great for not burning the house down.

The machine is also reasonably priced, which makes it a great gift for anyone who is really into craftwork. The HTVRONT is a great little smart heat press for anyone who wants to do DIY projects at home in a safe, professional, and economical manner.