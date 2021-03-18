f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Huawei Sound

18 Mar 2021
Lama Farhat
Share:

When I think about buying a speaker for my space, Huawei does not usually come to mind. I would think about them when talking about mobile phones with good cameras, but not necessarily speakers or sound systems. The Huawei Sound managed to change that!

Design

The Huawei Sound looks like the HomePod’s parent. It has the same sleek, elegant cylindrical design. It comes in full black colour with the speaker part covered in mesh towards the bottom, while the top is more shiny and polished. It looks great on any surface and would make a great addition to any room. The speaker doesn’t only look good, it feels well-built too.

The Huawei Sound does not have any physical buttons, however, the top surface is touch-sensitive. It allows users to turn it off and on, mute it, control the sound, and control Bluetooth pairing. It is very simple and straight forward. The top is also equipped with light rings that change between blue, red and colours based on the action. The colours also help users to know the volume level and identify when the speaker is on mute. 

Sound quality

I did not really have any expectations for the Huawei Sound before I tried it out. I assumed it would be “just good” or “just another speaker” but I was pleasantly surprised to learn it is actually a great one.

Huawei teamed up with Devialet to produce a speaker that competes with the top players in the game. The entire device is actually made out of a four-speaker design. That, mixed with the four-inch 40W woofer and the three full-range 5W loudspeakers, results in an outstanding listening experience. 

The speaker packs a punch when it comes to bass notes. You would not expect it to, but this small thing has the power to shake a table. IT also does a great job of playing the higher notes and lyrics. With some speakers that have good bass, that is done by sacrificing the higher notes. Luckily the Devialet Technology made sure the speaker performed great on both ends and provided and well-rounded audio. 

The Huawei Sound performed great when I placed it in the middle of a room. It manages to fill the entire space and provide the illusion of a more immersive experience. Devialet achieved this by using their space technology that works by placing three full-range tweeters at a 120-degree angle from each other. This allows the speaker to provide a 360 surround sound type experience where the sound fills the room around you. 

Connectivity

Huawei did a great job on this front providing different options including Bluetooth (LDAC), UPnP, and 3.5 mm AUX-in connections.

The most impressive connectivity feature is the tap-transfer one. This allows users to immediately direct playback from phones to the speaker by simply tapping the phone on the speaker. Unfortunately, this only works with Android phones that run 5.1.1 or later. This means that as an iPhone user, I had to dust up an older Android phone from the drawer just to test this out, which is disappointing. 

The one bad

In all of the promotional material for this speaker, it is shown in the middle of tables that are placed in the middle of the room looking all stylish. At first glance, this led me to believe that the speaker is a rechargeable one. This, however, is not the case! The speaker needs to be plugged in at all times. While the provided cord is long so the speaker can still be placed in the middle of the room, it detracts from the sleek design a bit. 

Verdict

I was pleasantly surprised with the Huawei Sound and it has now become the main speaker in my household. It is connected to our TV, projector, laptops and all of our phones, and it is used for at least a couple of hours every single day. 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
Hands-on review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds
Hands-on review: Terramaster F2-210 NAS
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6800
Game review: Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X)
Dig deeper:
Review Huawei Portable speaker
Story image
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
A popstar named Alice Hiiragi is using the Metaverse to force Japanese citizens to become obsessive fans of hers. More
Story image
A/NZ shunning digital fatigue despite digital reliance during pandemic - report
Relationships with technology flourished in across Australia and New Zealand in 2020, with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital throughout the pandemic.More
Story image
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.More
Story image
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure.More
Story image
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Story image
Game review: Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
A popstar named Alice Hiiragi is using the Metaverse to force Japanese citizens to become obsessive fans of hers. More
Story image
A/NZ shunning digital fatigue despite digital reliance during pandemic - report
Relationships with technology flourished in across Australia and New Zealand in 2020, with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital throughout the pandemic.More
Story image
Intel unleashes its 11th generation of desktop CPUs
Reaching speeds of up to 5.3 gigahertz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K is aimed squarely at gamers and PC enthusiasts.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750
It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.More
Story image
2021's Most Wanted: Emotet continues reign as top malware threat 
The Emotet trojan continues to reign as top malware in January, despite international law enforcement taking control of its infrastructure.More
Story image
D-Link launches new HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI person detection
D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. More
Story image
Game Review: Aquanox: Deep Descent (PC)
The latest in the veteran series of underwater shooters, does Aquanox: Deep Descent sink or swim?More
Story image
2021 global salary guide: Cybersecurity, data analytics professionals in high demand
"Technology has been one of the most successful sectors throughout 2020 and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”More
Story image
Game review: Tales from the Borderlands (Xbox Series X)
It may not be for everyone, but people who like the Borderlands franchise will love this spin-off title. More
Story image
Security alert: Widespread exploitation on Microsoft Exchange
According to an advisory from CERT NZ, widespread exploitation activity has already occurred as a result of the vulnerabilities within the Microsoft Exchange.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ fast-tracks regional investment programme
"Each year we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure, but we are really ramping it up this year and beyond."More
Story image
Cognizant names 21 locations that will epitomise the future of work
Asia Pacific cities such as Wellington, Da Nang, Shenzhen, Songdo, Haidian Qu, and Kochi have all been named as hotspots.More
Story image
Hands-on review: AMD Radeon RX 6800
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a powerful GPU suitable for anyone looking for a video card to power their gaming rig.More
Story image
Women in tech: Equality journey not over
The idea of gender equality represents more than just physical bodies through doors. It is also the notion of perceptions, feelings, stereotypes and opportunity.More
Story image
Michael J. Fox Foundation & IBM study effects of Parkinson's Disease
“Although the work was motivated by PD, we hope it might be useful or inspire similar work and exploration in other chronic conditions such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.”More
Story image
Hands-on review: Terramaster F2-210 NAS
TerraMaster’s F2-210 two-drive network attached storage offers a solution for all those media files and backups.More
Story image
Java, machine learning, AI amongst most important programming skills - report
Software architecture, Java and machine learning are amongst the top programming skills ranked by software engineers as important to their role in 2021.More
Story image
First West Coast fibre enabled RCG site goes live
The first West Coast fibre enabled cell site, called Fox West, has gone live. More
Story image
Poly A/NZ on what defines business success in 2021
What are your business goals for the year ahead? What are the key actions that can put your business in a strong position for growth and success?More
Story image
A year of COVID: New Zealand's online behaviour revealed
A true testament to the year that's been, when looking the most downloaded apps of the year, TikTok reigned king.More
Story image
Retailers must change mindset in wake of COVID-19
While the retail winners of 2020 have enjoyed a phenomenal rise in online sales, they should not get too smug about it.More
Story image
LEGO unveils full set of music VIDIYO masters
VIDIYO is essentially one big playground where kids can create LEGO-themed music videos to the tune of popular (and classic) tracks. More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid wireless earbuds
EPOS’s GTW 270 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming wireless earbuds provide gamers with an audio solution that can fit in their pocket.More
Story image
NZTech calls for Govt to fund cybersecurity education as risk ramps up
NZTech says it's time for the Government to put funding into educating Kiwis about how to avoid being a victim of cyber crime, just as it does for road safety.More
Story image
Fitbit's Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving
The tracker features more animated clock faces and accessories, in addition to popular features like step counts.More
Story image
Connected car technology vulnerable to cyber attacks - Trend Mirco
there are ample opportunities for attackers looking to abuse connected car technology."More
Story image
Little Ones announces new 'digital employee' to help with baby sleep and nutrition
The company provides a pay-walled community called ‘The Village’, where families can chat to other parents and a trained, fully remote team of sleep specialists to help with crabby little ones, enabling parents to seek personalised advice at any time, anywhere.More
Lenovo unleashes major expansion of ThinkPad range
Models such as the X13 have received a complete redesign and better hardware.More
Popular iPhone call recording app left recordings unsecured on the web
A researcher discovered the vulnerability in a free app called Automatic call recorder, offered for free on the App Store for iPhone.More
Artificial intelligence felt in everything we do - report
Artificial intelligence and machine learning have moved from the backrooms of computer science into the mainstreamMore
D-Link launches WiFi camera with AI-based person detection
The intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter. More
Telco Plan B under fire over failure to comply with levy requirements
Telecommunications company Plan B Group has been officially warned by the Commerce Commission over its failure to meet statutory obligations to provide information needed to calculate the 2019/20 Telecommunications Development Levy.More
Hands-on review: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K Esports gaming monitor
This is a great middle-of-the-road option, well worth a look for those of us constrained by space and budget but with an eye for ergonomics.More
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Fallen Legion Revenants is a new JRPG that utilises the old-school turn-based system that will please older RPG fans. More
Fujifilm launches compact projector with 'spatial presentation' in mind
The projector is able to ‘throw’ large images up to 100 inches from a short distance (as close as 720mm) thanks to the folded two-axial rotatable lens.More
Surge in vaccine-related phishing attacks as rollout picks up momentum
Spikes in vaccine-related phishing activity centred around new updates, announcements and ground-breaking approvals from around the world.More
Shopify expansion fast-forwards 10 years as NZ retailers rush to go digital
Shopify's rapid growth in the New Zealand market was further accelerated by the pandemic, which saw an ecommerce boom as consumers flocked to online shopping.More
Men unsure how to support gender equality, need to step up
New research has revealed men are unsure of how to support gender equality, while the majority of women want men to be more involved in helping to reduce inequities.More
Fujitsu designs new notebooks for the new style of working
“We had the perfect opportunity to put new working requirements front and centre."More
Stalkerware remains significant problem throughout COVID lockdowns
Stalkerware remains a significant problem with more 50,0000 users affected globally in 2020.More
Exploits on organisations doubling every two to three hours after news of Microsoft Exchange’s four zero-day vulnerabilities
The race has started between hackers and security professionals following the disclosure of vulnerabilities on Microsoft Exchange Servers, according to Check Point Research.More
New Zealand telcos to support Commerce Commission changes
New Zealand's three main mobile operators have agreed to provide more information and tools to support consumer choice.More
3 days at home, 2 days in the office? What's the ideal working scenario in the new COVID normal?
The days of physically reporting to an office every day of the workweek are not likely to resume once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. More
Samsung launches first 5G Network in New Zealand
Samsung’s strategic partnership with Spark marks the country’s first new network vendor in a decade.More
The six most in demand tech jobs
COVID-19 disruption has led to a greater reliance on technology, which is fuelling a sharp increase in demand for several roles across the technology sector.More
More stories