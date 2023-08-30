Hands-on review: HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset for PlayStation

HyperX has released a version of their Cloud Stinger 2 headset specifically designed for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Matching the colours of the PlayStation 5 branding, this Cloud Stinger 2 headset is in brilliant white with an inlay of black and a flash of blue. The slimline box, as well, ditches the traditional red and white HyperX livery and is instead a more reserved white and navy blue.

Lifting the headset out of the box, the first thing that struck me was just how light it was. But, rather than some eggshell thin plastic, the headset feels like it’s manufactured from lightweight but sturdy ABS. The earcups and headband feel particularly robust. Even the thinner parts have plenty of give in them and are more likely to bend rather than snap under duress. It’s a well-made headset.

You can also easily remove the soft leatherette cushions from the earcups for cleaning or replacement. The HyperX website sells new cushions if yours wear out or otherwise need swapping out, potentially giving you years of service. The middle section of the headband is a leatherette cushion that rests nicely on your head. It’s a slightly smaller bit of foam than usual, flanked on both sides by plastic panels.

The headset fit over my ears comfortably and was tight enough to isolate most outside noise without pressing against the side of my head. The earcups have a bit of vertical give to accommodate different head shapes and twist 90 degrees to allow them to sit flat on a desk or around your neck.

There’s plenty of adjustment in the headband, which can be extended via some satisfyingly positive clicks. This adjustment also allows the headset to fit very comfortably over the PlayStation VR2 headset for snug, fully enclosed 3D audio in virtual reality. It’s a perfect replacement for the effective but basic earbuds that come with the PlayStation 5’s VR kit. And, of course, the colour scheme matches that of the PSVR2.

Being a wired headset, the Cloud Stinger 2 keeps things nice and simple. There’s a blue volume dial on the right earcup and an adjustable boom mic on the left earcup. The mic has a very positive click sound when lifted to mute. The grey foam on the end of the mic matches the headset’s colour scheme, and no doubt adds to the mic’s noise-cancelling attributes.

Whilst marketed as a PlayStation headset, the Cloud Stinger 2 works with any device with a 3.5mm audio jack. PlayStation and gamers will need to plug the headset into a controller, whilst Nintendo Switch can plug it straight into the device. PC gamers can either plug the headset directly into their machine or use an external sound card. No matter how you connect it, the lightweight headset will supply you with high-fidelity gaming audio.

Even at high volumes, the 50mm speakers deliver great audio. The mic, as well, is great for in-game chat, even in a loud room. But the best thing about the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is the price. At only AUD$80/NZ$90 you’d be hard pushed to find a better headset, especially a headset that you can use across most of your devices.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is a great, lightweight gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s a perfect wired audio solution for Sony’s consoles and many of your other devices.