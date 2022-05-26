FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Wireless
Gaming
Mouse
App
Review
HyperX

Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat

By Darren Price
Yesterday

With its lightweight Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and RGB lit Pulsefire XL Mat, HyperX sets out to up your game and add a little colour to your desktop.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse continues the current trend of lightweight mice formed using chassis with lattice-like panels. This is a bit alien to me as I’ve been using a solid, weighted mouse for the past few years. The white review sample was also quite striking in white another contrast to my current black mouse.

The mouse only weighs 62g, with a fairly standard programmable 6-button gaming mouse configuration. There are two buttons on the top, a centre button/scroll wheel, a DPI selection button and two buttons on the left side.

The Pixart 3335 optical sensor has a DPI of up to 16,000. The DPI can be adjusted using the button below the school wheel to four presets that, by default, range from 400 DPI to 3200 DPI. The scroll-wheel light changes colour according to the DPI selected. 

Along with the mouse, the box contains a USB Type-A wireless dongle and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable for charging. There’s no Bluetooth option. There’s an adapter that can be used with the USB cable, into which the dongle can be placed. The adapter can then be placed in easy reach on your desktop and unclipped when using the cable to charge the mouse or if you want to use it wired. All these accessories are in white, matching the colour of the mouse. When not in use, the USB dongle can be stowed in a recess on the underside of the mouse. 

The kit also comes with some optional self-adhesive black rubber anti-slip pads for both sides and the two buttons on the top. I was a bit apprehensive about applying the rubber pads, as not only does the mouse look good without them, I was worried about making a mess of it. I’m glad I did (very carefully) stick the pads on, as they give the mouse a more robust look that is quite contrary to its light weight.

The box also has four blue-coloured replacement “mouse skates”- the little pads on the bottom of the mouse. These are a nice addition, giving the mouse a bit more longevity if used hard on a rough surface.

The mouse’s RGB lighting is restricted to the scroll wheel. Whilst too much RGB is a bad thing, I felt that having no internal lighting to shine through the holes in the chassis was a missed opportunity.

Unlike some of its lightweight peers, the Pulsefire Haste does not seem to be water-resistant. So you may want to be careful not to spill your coffee on it. That being said, the mouse’s guts are not on display beneath the exposed part of the mouse and are instead covered within the device affording them some protection from spillages.

The box boasts that the mouse has 100 hours of use per charge. Since its initial charge, I’ve not once charged the Pulsefire Haste mouse since it arrived a few weeks ago. It’s attached to my main work PC that is in use every day. I’ve not even bothered to switch the mouse off.

All-in-all, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse feels very comfortable, and I’m already a convert to these lightweight mice. It was easy to set up and the movement is very smooth.

The HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat is a big beasty. This 900mm x 420mm x 4mm mat will likely dominate your desk surface. The RGB trim around the edge makes it the fanciest mouse mat that I’ve ever tried.

Around the edge of the mat is an RGB fibre-optic cable, which is held firmly in place by nylon thread stitching. This feeds into a small black plastic RGB lighting assembly at the top left of the mat, which has a couple of metres long USB Type-A cable protruding from it for plugging into your PC.

The mat comes tightly rolled in the box. And whilst, for the most part, the mat sat flat on the desk, the area at the top left, where RGB lighting assembly is, took a bit of fiddling to get in to settle. After a week or so, the mat was sitting flush with the desk.

Pulsefire XL Mat’s extra-large size means that you can comfortably fit both your keyboard and mouse on it with plenty of space for some frantic mouse gesturing. The surface isn’t as smooth as I’d like it to be, and a little abrasive on the elbows if you type a bit lazily like me.

The clear nylon thread around the outside of the mat is also a bit rough, but I’m not sure that there’s any better way to do it. The black colour of the mat shows up every little bit of debris that lands on it, so it's not good if you like eating at your desk or have dandruff.

Both the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat utilise HyperX’s Ngenuity application.

Ngenuity is a free and, thankfully, no-nonsense app that detects your HyperX devices and adds them to the app’s front menu page. Simple selecting the device allows you to customise functions and any RGB lighting.

The app also allows the RGB lighting on all your HyperX devices to be synchronised. I’ve got a HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard and with the RGB lighting for the mouse keyboard and mat all synchronised it looks fantastic. You don’t have to have all the devices synchronised- you can have each device with its own lighting program. 

Using the Ngenuity app with the Pulsefire Haste, all the buttons on the can be reassigned and the mouse sensitivity adjusted. You customise the button-activated DPI sensitivities with up to six default settings. With each click of the DPI button, the scroller changes colour as set up in the app.
Of all the desktop peripherals I’ve used, the HyperX ecosystem is the easiest and simplest to set up. Most of this is down to the design of the Ngenuity app.

As a recent convert to lightweight mice, the Pulsefire Haste mouse performs without fault. The mouse glides elegantly across the mat.

The button clicks are both responsive and positive, essential for first-person shooters and general office work, alike. A regular mouse feels like dragging a stubborn brick across the desktop. The white chassis has grown on me and I consider the optional rubber grips essential if you are into your shooters.

There may not be enough RGB for the hardcore, but the subtle lighting makes the mouse great for more professional settings as well. All-in-all the HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse is easy to recommend, be it for gaming or regular use.

The extra-large RGB HyperX Pulsefire Mat is the icing on the cake for a proper RGB gaming set-up. Whilst the surface is a bit rough, it’ll transform even the more mediocre of desk surfaces. Probably not the mouse mat for corporate use, but one that should be on the shopping list of every gamer.

Related stories
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIX memory products in A/NZ
Hands-on review: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WIFI motherboard
Mastercard users can now use rewards points in gaming
Sony to bring new 1000X series WH-1000XM5 headphones to the market
Hands-on review: Technics EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Top stories
Story image
TUANZ
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
Chorus
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 
Story image
Dynabook
Dynabook refreshes Portégé X30L series with the Portégé X30L-K
The new model contains hybrid-architecture Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series 28W processor options, Wi-Fi 6E, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
With its lightweight Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and RGB lit Pulsefire XL Mat, HyperX sets out to up your game and add a little colour to your desktop.
Story image
Online shopping
A/NZ shoppers plan to spend less, be more selective
For retailers, 2022 is set to be a year of introspection as shoppers across Australia and New Zealand indicate they plan to spend less.
Story image
Design
Dynabook launches new Tecra A40-K and A50-K models
Dynabook has announced two new additions to its Tecra range, with both said to help promote flexible working solutions while also reducing the strain on IT managers.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair 32GB Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM kit
Corsair’s Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM offers PC users an entry-level upgrade to the new memory standard allowing them to get a little bit more out of their new Alder Lake CPUs.
Story image
Gaming
Mastercard users can now use rewards points in gaming
Mastercard has launched Mastercard Gamer Xchange (MGX), allowing APAC consumers to convert their rewards points into gaming currency.
Story image
PaaS
New digital traffic light system to tackle construction defects
Smarter Defects Management launches its PaaS digital system and says it will revolutionise managing defects in the construction industry.
Story image
Wireless Nation
Wireless Nation, N4L provide 4G network to remote NZ schools
Wireless Nation and Network for Learning (N4L) have rolled out the Rural Connectivity Group’s (RCG) new 4G network to better connect three Chatham Islands schools.
Story image
D-Link
D-Link launches new G415 Smart Router as part of EAGLE PRO AI range
D-Link A/NZ has announced the launch of its new G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router as part of the new EAGLE PRO AI Series.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Technics EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Designed in Osaka, Japan, these headphones just exude quality. They aren’t heavy, but they feel well built and solid.
Story image
Norton
Hands-on review: Norton Anti Track 19 software
We get hands on with Norton's new privacy tool that was introduced in March 2022.
Story image
Mobility
Hands-on review: STM laptop bags
The advent of hybrid working has meant we need laptop bags. We got our hands on two of the most popular laptop bags from STM.
Story image
Gaming
PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIX memory products in A/NZ
PNY has launched its XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz memory products in Australia and New Zealand.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: 32GB PNY XLR8 Gaming MAKO 6000MHz DDR5 memory kit
PNY’s XLR8 Gaming MAKO DDR5 memory modules are designed to get the most out of systems based on Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake CPUs.
Story image
Review
Hands-on-review: Creative Outlier Air V3
Creative is back with the third version of its affordable Outlier Air wireless earbuds range - aptly named the ‘V3’. And this time, they come boasting ambient mode and active noise reduction.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital expands its WD_Black range of NVMe solid-state drives with the WD_Black SN770 Game Drive.
Story image
Music
Hands-on review: JBL Partybox 110 Bluetooth speaker
My first review in a long time is sure to create a lot of noise, if the experience in my household has been anything to go by.
Story image
Sony
Sony launches LinkBuds S - the latest model in the series
Sony says the LinkBuds S will give users a unique sound experience through sensor and spatial sound technology, even in AR games.
Story image
Digital Signage
MAXHUB's Digital Signage range to bolster boardroom productivity
The new MAXHUB Digital Signage technology is purpose-built to make every kind of team meeting more effective.
Story image
Collaboration
TikTok launches community-inspired effect capability
TikTok has announced the launch of its Effect House feature to allow its users to create and share Community Effects.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils adaptive accessories for disability access
Microsoft is introducing an expansive Inclusive Tech Lab to give people with disabilities greater access to technology through new software features and adaptive accessories.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Google to enter the smartwatch market with the Google Pixel Watch
Google has provided a first look at its new Google Pixel Watch, which is set to make an entry into the competitive smartwatch market.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: The A500 Mini Retro Gaming Console
Retro Games, the UK outfit responsible for a range of retro gaming devices from joystick to full-sized Vic-20s and C64 emulators, have launched their A500 Mini Retro Gaming Console.
Story image
E-waste
NZ’s first and only e-waste sorting machine launched
Computer Recycling launches e-waste shredder and MSS optical sorting machine BLUBOX, which is able to sort out a tonne of e-waste per hour
Story image
Surveillance
i-PRO releases smallest AI-based surveillance camera on the market
The new i-PRO mini network camera is now available, with a pocket-sized form factor and full AI analytics functionality.
Story image
Logitech
Logitech releases new mouse with ergonomic and sustainable focus
Logitech has announced the Logitech Signature M650 Mouse and the Signature M650 for Business Wireless Mouse, both with new ergonomic features and capabilities.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
In almost every respect it works like a book, apart from the fact that it weighs next to nothing, fits in my hand perfectly, and is soothing on my eyes.
Story image
Sustainability
The AI Forum helps NZ pave the way with AI sustainability practices
Non-profit organisation The AI Forum is helping Kiwis learn about addressing climate change issues through the use of AI technology.
Story image
Phishing
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
KnowBe4 has warned it expects to see an increase in QR Codes and the WhatsApp chat platform being used for phishing and other scams. 
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: Steelseries Aerox 9 Wireless and Aerox 5 gaming mice
Steelseries offered two interesting mice for review, the Aerox 9 Wireless, aimed at MMO/MOBA players, and the Aerox 5, a wired mouse for multi-genre use.
Story image
WolfVision
WolfVision announces new range of visualisers
WolfVision has announced a new range of visualisers to help meet multiple industry demands for remote learning and educational solutions.
Story image
Mobility
Tyson Beckford partners with Element Case on new AppleWatch band
Celebrity Tyson Beckford has collaborated with STM Brands' Element Case brand to create a rugged new accessory.
Story image
Wireless
Sony to bring new 1000X series WH-1000XM5 headphones to the market
Sony has announced the newest edition of its award-winning wireless headphones, with the 1000X series WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling model.
Story image
IDC
IDC finds 3.9% decline in worldwide tablet shipments
Preliminary data from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker has found tablet shipments reached 38.4 million units during Q1 2022, a year-over-year decline of 3.9%.
Story image
Review
Hands-on-review: GoPro Hero 10
I have a long history with GoPro; I still remember getting my first camera when I was 16, using it to film Parkour and the day I lost it down a dingey crag. 
Story image
Poly
Poly introduces new smart devices and announces Amazon e-store in Australia
Poly is introducing two new pro-grade devices to the market and announcing its first official Australian e-store on Amazon.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WIFI motherboard
It’s all change with Intel’s 12th generation CPUs. We have a new chipset in the 600-series, a new socket with the LGA 1700, and new DDR5 memory.
Story image
Jabra
Jabra reveals its latest portable headset Engage 55
Jabra has launched the Engage 55, the newest product in Jabra's Engage series designed for ultimate call security and quality.
Story image
Dynabook
Dynabook A/NZ announces new Portégé X40L-K hyperlight laptop
Dynabook A/NZ has unveiled the all-new Portégé X40L-K, a hyperlight 14.0" modern laptop utilising cutting-edge, high-performance computing power.
Story image
i-PRO
i-Pro announces newest solutions as rebranded enterprise
i-PRO APAC Oceania has introduced its newest high-resolution mid-range cameras, with combined edge AI analytics and resolutions of up to 4K.
Story image
First Table
First Table set to revive restaurant commerce in NZ with platform launch
A new restaurant booking platform has launched in New Zealand, giving Kiwi diners the opportunity to save and book at a variety of restaurants around the country.
Story image
Digital Marketing
Getty Images delves into the world of NFTs with Candy Digital
Getty Images and Candy Digital, the next-generation digital collectible company, have announced a new multi-year partnership agreement.