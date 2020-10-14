f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC

14 Oct 2020
Owen McCarthy
Share:

The canny folk at Jabra are thinking of the big picture in these times of working remotely from home. They offer solutions for folk needing to stay connected. Jabra’s blog is just one way they connect with the business world and it offers insights into the world of unified communications (UC). 

As a person with hearing difficulties (tinnitus) I understand the difficulties faced by those working in busy open offices - and so does Jabra, evident from one of  the company’s posts titled Office Headsets for the Hearing Impaired: What are your options?

 As I write, the background noise of my significant other has been muffled to the point that I’m writing with no distractions. Even the rain on our metal roof is faded. Jabra has collaborated with business and solutions providers to produce tools that will have you happily connecting no matter your location. This is referred to as “working from anywhere,” whether at home, in the office or at your favourite café. Those of you using Microsoft Teams will love the ability to enter a chat with the push of a button.  

In my review of the Jabra Elite45h, I pondered how I was going to remove the headset. It was so comfortable that I took to wearing them even when not listening to anything. The Evolve2 65 quickly supplanted them, only being removed for sleep, the shower or when my darling wife tapped my shoulder, requiring my undivided attention. 

The Evolve2 comes with a charging stand that plugs into a USB port. Inside the zip-up carry bag is a small pouch containing a USB-C dongle. There is a USB 3.0 option too, which I need on my laptops. 

Surveying the box, I noted that Jabra has embraced sustainable practices, making their packaging 100% recyclable, right down to the use of water-based inks.  Remember how I praised the Elite’s seeming noise-cancelling qualities? It came as no surprise to see that the “comfortable, noise-isolating design” is mentioned on the Evolve2 box. 

As we went back to Level One, I timidly ventured back to the gym, having gained both wisdom and extra kilos during lockdown. Sitting on the exercycle, I listened to motivating podcasts as I felt my heart rate elevate to an alarming level. Meanwhile, the headset capably dealt with the usual external gym noises and ensured I was able to take in Joyce Meyer’s exhortation to live life as it you really love it.

Removing my headset, a simple wipe with the towel and they were good to go for the next round. I was grateful that my ears alone remained free from pain and I even had time to reflect on the excellent placement of the controls on the right-hand headphone. When you receive a call you simply lower the microphone and voilà, your call is connected.

The sound quality is great and if you use the Jabra Direct app, you can customise the sound output via the equaliser. Jabra Direct allows you to check your connection. During the initial setup the user’s experience is like taking a hearing test.  This ensures that the sound quality takes your auditory capabilities into account. The end result is a sound quality you will love, especially if you customise the equaliser settings.

Jabra is keen to stress that its products offer a range of solutions in the UC field, ensuring that no matter where you are, or what sort of environment you are working, you can remain connected and free of external distractions.  

The two products I have reviewed are indicative of Jabra’s goal to create effective and flexible contact centres while maintaining the ability to support the at-home agent, keeping everyone connected. 

From my personal point of view, while I appreciate the ability to press a button and be connected to my team, I also appreciate the ability to customise my listening experience, ensuring that whether I’m listening to my favourite Florence Foster Jenkins song or taking part in remote team meetings, I won’t miss a thing. Jabra Direct software allows me to stay in control whether connected via wireless or USB connections. 

Related stories:
Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key
Hands-on review: Norton LifeLock Dark Web Monitoring
Dig deeper:
Jabra Headset Unified Communications / UC Review
Story image
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei Watch Fit needs a better workout
This watch has a couple of seriously good features, but there's a lot of room for improvement.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Jet 90 Pet vacuum cleaner
The Samsung Jet 90 Pet does the job with grace and aplomb, combining quality suction with no cords and decent battery life. And this is to say nothing of the Cleaning Station.More
Story image
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
The new iPhone 12 lineup features phones varying in size and capability, but all are 5G capable and all ship with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip. More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
EPOS adds a bit of class to their wired gaming headset line-up. More
Story image
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei Watch Fit needs a better workout
This watch has a couple of seriously good features, but there's a lot of room for improvement.More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Samsung Jet 90 Pet vacuum cleaner
The Samsung Jet 90 Pet does the job with grace and aplomb, combining quality suction with no cords and decent battery life. And this is to say nothing of the Cleaning Station.More
Story image
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
The new iPhone 12 lineup features phones varying in size and capability, but all are 5G capable and all ship with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip. More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
EPOS adds a bit of class to their wired gaming headset line-up. More
Story image
InternetNZ urges political parties to commit to digital inclusion action plan
The five point plan sets out the priority areas where InternetNZ says Government can best direct its efforts and investments to improve digital inclusion in New Zealand.More
Story image
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Story image
Game review: Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/PSVR/PC/VR)
Is the force with EA Games' Star Wars Squadrons? We find out.More
Story image
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
PNY sent over a selection of their new HP authorised flash drives for us to put through their paces.More
Story image
Game review: WWE 2K Battlegrounds
The gameplay is simplistic and the AI can be very annoying in the single-player campaign.More
Story image
Employees using corporate emails for private purposes putting companies at risk
 A new study has revealed 40% of all corporate email breaches occurred on websites used for personal purposes.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Jabra Elite 45h headphones
For a headset coming in at under $200, Jabra has packed in an array of features that appeal to the budget-conscious that demand a quality sound experience.More
Story image
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Story image
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Belkin’s Play Series 10,000 mAh Power Bank with stand is designed to keep you gaming.More
Story image
Microsoft takes legal action to disrupt botnet and combat ransomware
Microsoft has announced it took action to disrupt a botnet, Trickbot, one of the world's most infamous botnets and prolific distributors of malware and ransomware.More
Story image
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
Story image
Ara & ImpactED hui inspires girls to follow tech passion
The aim of the hui was to provide a safe opportunity to understand and interact with digital technologies so that girls could see what kinds of career pathways they could take.More
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
Story image
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
Story image
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
American football fans get their annual fix of gridiron action with this year’s Madden NFL 21 from EA Sports.More
Story image
Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point
Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery and expandable storage.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ completes international optical network upgrade
The project enables a dedicated, resilient and diverse set of internet pathways upon which international data can be transferred at millisecond speed.More
Story image
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.More
Story image
Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K21 presents a basketball game with courts packed with fans and even a bustling neighbourhood, all with not a facemask in sight. The developers really know how to rub it in.More
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key
Nuki is a great solution for anyone that is interested in smart home automation or for anyone who simply lose/misplaces their keys.More
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
UPDATED: Election 2020 - Which parties care about tech's role in New Zealand
Technology should be flying high when it comes to government investment and commitment from New Zealand's political parties. But is it?More
Dark web monitoring and how it can help protect online identities
As many as 1 in 6 New Zealanders have been a victim of identity theft, and the consequences can be disastrous - and it may lead to more than just financial loss.More
Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in past three months - Check Point
The daily global average of ransomware attacks jumped 50% in last quarter, compared to 1st half of 2020.More
The most popular usernames of all time revealed
Interestingly, usernames one would think might be quite common, such as admin or user, did not make the list of the 200 most popular usernames.More
Hands-on review: OPPO Watch 2020 gives Apple a run for its money
Up until now, The Apple Watch has been dominating the market. There was simply no Android watch that was as good. This year, OPPO is here to challenge that with their 2020 Android-basedwatch.More
Researchers to examine Māori perspectives on ethical data management
"We need a profoundly different approach to individual data rights and protection - one that recognises collective identities."More
Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020
If there's one thing that Apple does well, it's making its users familiar with its family of products through repetition. iPad 8 is familiar - but its features back it up.More
Game review: Those Who Remain (PC)
Those Who Remain is a first-person horror game with a premise that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Alan Wake games.More
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Commerce Commission tells telcos to improve consumer choice
Mobile operators should improve consumer choice through easier comparisons.More
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system
The new range of monitors, meeting system and magnetic sound bar aims to provide solutions for hybrid workers.More
Hands-on review: Norton LifeLock Dark Web Monitoring
There’s something ever so counter-intuitive in typing all your intimate personal details into a website, just to see if any of your details that you’ve typed in on other websites have been compromised.More
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Adobe releases 'Liquid Mode' to make PDFs more mobile-friendly
Adobe has a vision for the digital document, and it goes beyond large desktop or notebook screens to encapsulate other modern ways of working, such as mobile devices.More
More stories