Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750

The way we work today requires a degree of versatility and flexibility, as the way we work and the venues we use are just as flexible and varied. The Jabra PanaCast and the Jabra Speak 750 makes online collaboration and conferencing a breeze.

The Jabra Speak 750 is a multidirectional USB/Bluetooth speakerphone that you can lie flat on your desk or angle towards your group. There are two models, one specifically for Microsoft Teams, and the other supporting all popular UC options.

The team at Jabra PanaCast says Jabra is “engineered to be the world’s first intelligent 180° Panoramic-4K plug-and-play video solution.”

Getting started is easy. Download the Jabra Direct app from your software store and you’re underway.

The Jabra PanaCast has a simple easy to use interface. You can select the type of shots you want from broad wide angled shots to super closeup and you can even play with the colour and white balance settings.

The PanaCast field of view offers 180º Horizontal and 54º Vertical, using 3 cameras. It also includes 2 microphones if using it independently of the Jabra Speak 750. You can choose a field of view between 90°, 120°, 140° and 180° through Jabra Direct. The datasheet says that it is compatible with “Zoom, Cisco Webex, Slack, Google Hangouts and more.”

I put the Speak 750 and PanaCast through their paces with a remote appointment with my physiotherapist. Zooming intelligently, I had no chance to revert to my normal sneaky shortcuts. The Speak 750 has brilliant sound quality, meaning all muttering under my breath was crystal clear to my physio, who took great delight in saying, “Do another set.”

Accessories: I particularly like the wall mount option so that conferees at the table are all contained within the shot. The tiny item underneath the monitor is the PanaCast.

Jabra’s website points out that this nifty accessory has the added benefit of cutting down the amount of floor space you need, meaning lower office-space costs. It is ideal if you have a semi-circular table up against the wall, reducing required space even more. If you are using the PanaCast on the table, the telescopic stand is invaluable.

I would also choose the PanaCast USB C Hub to complete your conferencing kit. Jabra points out that in a fixed huddle room, you can mount it under a table and only have one cable to plug in. It’s also a must if your laptops don’t have USB A.

A huddle room is a small easily accessible meeting space with informal seating for up to 8 people. Ideally, it will have audio, video camera and screen capabilities “to enable functional work meetings.”

There is also an optional USB C cable if you want to connect without using Bluetooth.

Intelligent Zoom: This feature ensures that everyone present is included in the meeting. With a setup like the one pictured, you can be assured that there is no wasted space.

Whiteboard Connectivity: Provided your whiteboards are in the 180º field of vision and within 3m of your PanaCast, you can share up to three whiteboards online, using a Windows app called Jabra Vision.

If you operate in variable spaces, this kit is super easy to move. The Jabra Speak 750 comes also with a very handy bag. The cable winds up nicely around the base, ensuring you will have a very tidy setup indeed.

Adding Jabra’s Speak 750 to the mix will ensure that you deliver and receive high definition sound. Jabra NZ’s site includes a demo clip showing the difference the Speak 750 will make to your conference.

For those using Microsoft Teams, there is a variant of this model that includes a dedicated Microsoft Teams button, along with the option to connect to another Jabra Speak 750. With a 3 hour charging time, it promises up to 11 hours of use running on battery. I have my review model plugged into my USB hub so will never need to worry about running out of juice.

Connectivity Options: The Jabra Speak 750 offers USB, Bluetooth and a Bluetooth dongle. The Bluetooth option gives you connectivity of up to 10m when connecting via a smartphone, and 30 m using Bluetooth connection. It works with all UC (Unified Connection) platforms and it’s the perfect partner for the PanaCast.

If I was still teaching and required to teach remotely, the Whiteboard Connectivity feature would be a go-to feature when coaching skills or demonstrating a teaching point. I found the video and sound quality to be excellent, capturing every bead of sweat on my tortured body.

The Jabra NZ website will guide you through your needs offering an easy to follow guide. It offers a very cost-effective and versatile solution to your online meeting needs.