Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset

By Valentin Garcia
Yesterday

Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.

Light, ergonomic and comfortable, the Jabra Talk headset is ideal for mobile workers in all work situations.

With this headset, you can have a conference call in any circumstance. It is perfect for people who need something small and light to communicate at work or work from home. The Jabra Talk 65 keeps your hands free without you having to take your phone everywhere you go. 

On the one hand, there are several buttons that will allow you to access your phone voice assistant instantly, and you can answer and reject phone calls (double press) and increase and decrease the volume. 

On the other hand, with the Bluetooth connection, you can get up to 30 metres from your phone or your laptop. Our tests confirm this, but we recommend 20m as optimal. This is great wireless freedom that keeps you connected.

One of the most useful features of this product is noise cancellation. With two noise-cancelling microphones, Jabra Talk 65 cancels 80% of background noise from your end of the call. You can call on telework, on public transport or even in a noisy street. If there is background noise, your message will be clear.

This device is a single headphone, but it has been designed in such a way that it can be adaptable to both ears. You have just to turn the microphone as explained in the manual.

Battery performance

With its long battery life, this headset is efficient for all-day use, especially for workers on the go. Jabra Talk 65 can have up to 14 hours of talk time and can be on standby for 17 days. Charging time can be up to 150 minutes with a USB-C cable.

Box contents

When you receive Talk 65, in the box you can find the headset, three sets of comfortable EarGels that will fit perfectly in your ears (large, medium, small), and a 1.2m | 2.9ft long USB-C to USB-A cable. Setup is easy; you just have to charge, pair and go. No app is necessary, and it is very intuitive.

These headphones are perfect for the home, car, office and especially business travel use. Any pair you use will undoubtedly provide a premium listening and working experience. 

Others characteristics:

Protection against dust and water
GPS streaming and voice assistant access
Weight: 20g | 0.7oz
Dimensions (WxHxD): 110.7mm x 61mm x 25.4mm | 4.36in x 2.4in x 1in
Bluetooth version: 5.1

