Hands-on review: JBL Clip 4

By Lama Farhat

Over the past few years, JBL has proven itself to be a key player when it comes to small portable speakers. They have mastered the balance between great sound and portability. The JBL Clip 4 is the latest addition to their family of consumer speakers. I did not get the chance to review the first three, so I am excited to check the fourth iteration out. 

Design

After looking at photos of the first three “Clip” speakers from JBL, I am glad they decided to go for a redesign with 4th. The first three had more of a circular shape, while the fourth is a little more squared off. I think the new design looks great. It has a better form factor, and it looks more sleek and compact. The back of the speaker is also covered in rubber lines; this is a fantastic design choice as it makes sure the speaker does not move when placed on a wet or slippery surface. The entire body of the speaker is covered in fabric that also adds to how good it looks. 

The JBL Clip 4 comes in six different colours. This means that no matter what your style is, you will find a Clip 4 that matches! One of the best design features of Clip 4 is the clip itself. I was not expecting this to be something I would trust, but I was pleasantly surprised. JBL redesigned the carabiner to be a part of the speaker itself. It is highly durable, and it makes it very easy to just clip the speaker to belts, bags, hooks, tents, shower curtains or even the kitchen cabinet handle. 

Features

While the carabiner alone is a significant enough feature to make the Clip 4 a fantastic product, it does not stop there. The Clip 4 is actually IP67 dustproof and waterproof. This means that the speaker can be dunked into water up to 1 meter deep for 30-minutes. While no one really wants to throw their speaker into a pool, It just means that you do not have to be nervous if you do. It makes the Clip 4 extremely versatile. With this feature, the speaker can be used anywhere from pools to parks to camping on beaches and rivers.

Another great feature would be the battery life. The JBL Clip 4 can do up to 10 hours on a single charge. If you only use it for a couple of hours at a time, A single charge can carry you for days. I personally have only had to charge it around once a week. And as expected, the speaker is Bluetooth capable. 

Sound

The JBL Clip 4 sounds as good as it looks. For a small speaker, it packs a punch. Powered by the JBL Original Pro Sound, The Clip 4 pumps out immersive audio that fills the room around it. It has a great range and produces accurate high and middle notes while also giving a punchy bass. The rubber lines on the back come in handy here as the bass is strong enough to move the speaker on a slippery surface, but the rubber lines make sure that does not happen. 

Verdict

For the retail price of just $99, the Clip 4 is an excellent option for any music lover. Whether you want to hang this on your bag and use it in the park, or whether you just want to hang it in your room or on your balcony, or even the shower, the Clip 4 is a reliable option to enjoy music on. 

