Hands-on review: JBL Live Beam 4 earbuds

JBL is the master when it comes to all things audio, and the company continues to release earbuds and headphones to cater to all types of music lovers. This time, JBL has released its Live Beam 4 earbuds with a unique carrying case. Find out in our review if this product is worth the price of admission.

Price

Probably the first thing you want to when you want to buy a new product is knowing how much it costs. After all, with the cost of living going so high, not everyone has infinite amounts of disposable income anymore.

Thankfully, I can report that the JBL Live Beam 4 earbuds are cheaper than the more high-end earbuds that are available from other companies in the same industry. These earbuds cost $289.00 NZD at retailers such as JBL New Zealand, JB Hi-Fi and PB Tech.

In comparison, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 both cost an astounding $429.00 NZD! Similarly, the Oppo Enco Clip2 Open earbuds I reviewed earlier this year cost $399.00 NZD.

Comfortability

I've said it before multiple times, but I'm a fan of headphones more than earbuds. This is because headphones wrap around your head nicely and have minimal chances of falling off your ears while walking or running outside.

Unfortunately, my ear shape is small, and I've had many instances in the past where earbuds would fall off my ears with just a slight head turn. The Oppo Enco Clip2 earbuds I mentioned previously didn't have that problem because they had clips that attached to your ears to prevent them from falling.

Sadly, the JBL Live Beam 4 earbuds don't have any unique gimmicks to prevent any mishaps. You're just supposed to dig them deep into your ears and hope for the best that they don't fall out. I didn't feel they were comfortable to wear, and they did fall off my ears while walking. However, if you are used to this design of earbuds, you won't have a problem as I do.

Sound quality

While the design of the earbuds is questionable to me, one thing it does do right is its excellent sound quality. Much like many other high-end headphones and earbuds, the sound quality is crystal clear when you are listening to music or movies.

I listened to Olivia Rodrigo's new album, and the bass quality was excellent. It might have even had better bass than the Oppo earbuds I reviewed earlier this year. Even its treble and midrange quality were immaculate.

I even tried watching The Mandalorian and Grogu using these earbuds, and the action scenes sounded awesome. Sure, the earbuds don't have audio as good as a movie in a cinema, but it's still cool to hear if you're watching a movie on your phone.

Unique features and battery life

The thing that separates the JBL Live Beam 4 earbuds from other earbuds out in the market is its unique carrying case. This is because the carrying case features a 1.45-inch touch screen. The touch screen can be used to choose music, adjust volume, view battery levels, and switch Equalizer presets.

That being said, I still found myself using my phone to control settings and choose music. I don't see myself carrying the carrying case when I'm walking around in a mall, as it's a bit bulky in the pocket.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds themselves offer up to 12 hours of playback. If you pair them up with the carrying case, the total battery life goes up to 48 hours of playback. The earbuds also offer a quick charge where you can get four hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging.

Overall thoughts

The JBL Live Beam 4 earbuds have excellent sound quality, and the best part of them is that they're around $100 NZD cheaper than their competition. Not to mention, the touchscreen on the carrying case is a unique touch.

The only downside to these earbuds is that they could fall out of your ears while you're listening while walking or running if you have small ears like me. If you prefer headphones over earbuds, I'd advise you to stick with the headphones.