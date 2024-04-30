Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 360P

A good, reliable headset is an essential accessory for gaming, and JBL has recently added to its popular Quantum range to offer competitive gamers an affordable option with some must-have features.

The JBL Quantum 360P (for PlayStation) and 360X (for XBOX) wireless gaming headsets boast superb audio, impressive battery life, and the ability to connect two devices simultaneously.

First impressions and setup

I was sent the Quantum 360P to connect to my PlayStation 5, which sports a fitting white/black/blue colourway. For context – the 360X comes in XBOX’s recognisable black/green.

Included in the box is the headset, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a removable microphone with a separate ‘foam windshield’, and a USB wireless dongle.

The earcups of the headset are padded sufficiently with memory foam, but the headband could do a bit more in the way of softer materials to help make longer gaming sessions that little bit more comfortable.

Other than the padding, the rest of the headset is finished in a standard white plastic – nothing too fancy.

In terms of inputs, there are two dials on the left earcup – one for volume and the other to toggle the audio-chat balance. There’s also a mute/unmute button and a USB-C input for fast charging, with a small LED to inform you of the charging status. The removable mic uses a 2.5mm jack, which can be found just underneath the charging port. There’s just one input on the right earcup, which doubles as an on/off button and Bluetooth slider, and it is accompanied by another small LED.

The small USB-A dongle goes into the back of your PlayStation 5, which connects to your devices easily after you turn the console on and then hold the small ‘connect’ button on the dongle. Once you’re connected to your console and your secondary device, you can flip between the two by flicking the Bluetooth slider.

Performance

The Quantum 360P offers outstanding bang for your buck when it comes to performance. Of course, there are more premium headsets out there which offer superior audio quality, but the 360P does more than enough for most gamers. Both in-game audio and other player’s voices always sounded clear and vibrant. It’s designed to be fully compatible with Sony’s excellent PlayStation 5 3D audio, and it does not disappoint.

The sound is created by 40mm drivers, which help you immerse yourself in your game. Whether it’s the quiet footsteps of your enemy creeping up behind you or the loud blast of an explosion, the JBL Quantum 360P handles everything you throw at it with ease.

During testing, the audio didn’t drop once, and that’s all thanks to the 2.4GHz wireless connection. The Bluetooth connection works just fine, too, whether you’re listening to music or making a phone call. It’s worth noting that the included boom mic ‘windshield’ attachment is recommended.

Although it’s not important for me personally, the only downside to the Quantum 360P’s audio performance is that they didn’t go quite as loud as I wanted them to at certain times.

Battery life is great, so much so that I’ve rarely had to charge the headset at all. JBL says up to 22 hours of battery life is achievable via the dongle, and 26 hours is capable via Bluetooth. If you do find yourself short, a quick five-minute charge gives you an hour of playback time thanks to the USB-C charger.

Although primarily designed for the PlayStation 5, there are an array of additional features powered by JBL QuantumENGINE that are only available on PC. These features mainly allow you to customise and fine-tune your headset’s performance.

Verdict

JBL’s Quantum 360P wireless gaming headset has been engineered to tick all the boxes for gamers. It’s priced at NZD $149.95, which is reasonable considering what’s on offer.

There are certainly headsets that feel more premium to touch, but JBL has put all its efforts into ensuring the audio experience on the Quantum 360P is top class.

Although it’s becoming commonplace with modern-day gaming headsets, the ability to connect to an additional device as well as your console is welcomed. The battery life is another feature that will encourage gamers looking to upgrade their headset to take a punt on the JBL Quantum 360P.

