f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: JBL Quantum One headset

03 Jul 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

JBL is a company well known for its excellent headsets and the new range of Quantum products reflects its huge mark in the audio technology industry. Its most recent and latest model is the JBL Quantum One headset and this might be one of the best headsets that you can buy in 2020. 

I jumped at the chance to review the JBL Quantum One headset mainly because I rarely play video games with any sort of additional audio equipment. Ever since I obtained Tinnitus in 2013, I have been hesitant to use loud audio devices in order to protect my hearing. 

However, the great thing about the JBL Quantum One is the fact that it has noise cancelling feature. This means I’m able to listen to movies, music or video games in a safe enough volume that won’t damage my ears’ hearing. 

My mistake in 2013 was listening to heavy metal band Metallica on the bus far too loudly, but thanks to this new headset, I can listen to them without worrying about the damaging consequences. The JBL Quantum One headset even easily drowned out the white noise my father makes when he’s boiling water using his kettle. I usually hated him when I was playing games and the kettle turned on, but now I can listen to my video games in peace. 

The new headset is more than just a device that plays audio because the Quantum One is able to mimic surround sound without the need for you to buy expensive audio equipment. One of my favourite movie series of all time is Star Wars and I always loved watching them in the cinema for their awesome lightsaber and laser blast sounds. 

At home, I had normally watched the films using my TV speakers only and the experience wasn’t the same as inside of a cinema. With the Quantum One headset though, I was able to experience cinema-style surround sound in my own home. 

I binged watched the Star Wars movies and The Mandalorian TV show on Disney+ and the audio experience was amazing thanks to this new headset. The headset may not give you the same impact as an IMAX screen, but it was close enough to mimic the quality of a normal cinema sound. 

The Quantum One headset is also optimised for PCs, and playing the likes of Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Battlefront II was as awesome as watching the movies. I cannot describe how loud it was hearing a TIE Fighter roar across my screen. It’s something you have to experience for yourself to truly appreciate how crystal clear the sound is while wearing the Quantum One headset. 

Even though the Quantum One headset can be plugged into a computer using the USB Port, it also comes with another connector that allows you to use the device with any headphone jack. While the headset works best on a PC, I still managed to have a lot of fun using the headset on my PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. 

While the quality of the audio wasn’t as good as it was on PC, console gamers can still use this headset to full effect. The device even comes with an attachable microphone which I used to talk to my online PSN friends. The microphone is responsive and I didn’t really have any issues with it whenever I spoke into it. 

The headset also enhanced my music because I could adjust it to increase the bass sounds in all of the songs in my library. It was also helpful that I was able to connect the headset to my smartphone and use it while I’m out and about.  

In terms of comfortability, the JBL Quantum One headset does not hurt my ears when I was using it for several hours. The headset has nice and soft ear cushions, plus it can be adjusted to fit heads of all sizes. Even though I have a small head, the headset didn’t feel too heavy or sore after hours of use. 

From a design point of view, the headset is by far the most stylish one I have ever used in my entire life. The headset was pretty cool to wear at night time because the earpieces light up whenever they are turned on. 

The only thing that might turn people away from the JBL Quantum One headset is its very high price. If you want to buy this particular headset I reviewed, several New Zealand retailers are selling it for around $549! This is by far the most expensive headset I have ever used and it’s around the same price as a new Xbox One and PS4 cost these days. 

Another small issue I had with the headset is that the USB connector felt way too long for my taste. It would have been nice if the headset was wireless given how expensive it is, although it still managed to connect to all of my devices without too much hassle. 

Overall, the JBL Quantum One headset is a premium product that delivers excellent sound no matter what device you use it on. It’s also very comfortable and one of the best headsets I have ever used. The main thing that might put off potential buyers though is its high price tag. With that being said, I can only recommend this product for high income earners only. 

Related stories:
Game review: Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless
PNY launches high-performance XLR8 Gaming RGB Memory
Hands-on review: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom - it’s all about that bass
Kiwi game developers move forward with indigenous gaming platform Katuku Island
Almost 40% of the Earth's population will be gamers by 2023
Dig deeper:
Story image
Apple previews iOS 14 at WWDC
Apple’s worldwide sneak preview of the new iOS 14 app may not have a fancy name like its macOS ‘Big Sur’ counterpart, but there is still plenty on offer.More
Story image
Game review: Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch
I was pleasantly surprised when I opened Borderlands (2009) and the highly stylised art direction and animation didn’t seem like it was from the same year that Barack Obama first took office.More
Story image
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
“We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters - like health and family.”More
Story image
It's about time! Crash Bandicoot is back and looking better than ever
“Crash Bandicoot. You banished me to the past but all it did was give me more time to plan your doom."More
Story image
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
You’ve never seen Super Mario quite like this before. He’s cute, blocky, and full of ‘yahoo’!More
Story image
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Trend Micro have announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security, and extends the coverage to outside the home."More
Story image
Apple previews iOS 14 at WWDC
Apple’s worldwide sneak preview of the new iOS 14 app may not have a fancy name like its macOS ‘Big Sur’ counterpart, but there is still plenty on offer.More
Story image
Game review: Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch
I was pleasantly surprised when I opened Borderlands (2009) and the highly stylised art direction and animation didn’t seem like it was from the same year that Barack Obama first took office.More
Story image
Dropbox adds new features for people working from home
“We’re working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organised in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters - like health and family.”More
Story image
It's about time! Crash Bandicoot is back and looking better than ever
“Crash Bandicoot. You banished me to the past but all it did was give me more time to plan your doom."More
Story image
Hands-on review: LEGO Super Mario
You’ve never seen Super Mario quite like this before. He’s cute, blocky, and full of ‘yahoo’!More
Story image
Trend Micro Home Network Security - giving frazzled parents everywhere just that much more peace of mind
Trend Micro have announced the launch of Trend Micro Guardian, an app which “enhances the parental controls features of Home Network Security, and extends the coverage to outside the home."More
Story image
Apple teases new macOS Big Sur & goes all-in on silicon SoC
With the addition of Mac to the SoC ecosystem, the Mac will benefit from higher performance and more capabilities in areas such as app development and machine learning.More
Story image
Things are getting personal with Microsoft Teams
The new features are designed to enable Teams to be used as a central hub for individuals, groups, and families to collaborate, stay connected and organised, Microsoft states.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 1.3 mobile phone
The Android 10 OS has proved to be a very stable and reliable system, meaning that even if you take a wrong turn, it’s not the end of the world. More
Story image
Hands-on review: 13-inch MacBook Pro - the butterfly keyboard is finally dead
With the typing experience improved and the insides bumped up and the Apple ecosystem now better than ever, the MacBook Pro is now an even more reliable tool.More
Story image
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion (PC)
Greymoor is this year’s new chapter and is part of the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. More
Story image
Apple unveils iPadOS 14, with redesigns for Siri, Search, widgets and more
“With iPadOS 14, we’re excited to build on the distinct experience of iPad and deliver new capabilities that help customers boost productivity, be more creative, and have more fun.”More
Story image
PNY launches high-performance XLR8 Gaming RGB Memory
PNY’s XLR8 range is aimed at the PC enthusiast market. The range sports a more aggressive industrial styling suited to high-end PC cases that show off the components inside.More
Story image
Time to take responsibility: E-waste - a global crisis
e-Waste is the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream, fueled by consumption rates of equipment, short life cycles, and few options for repair.More
Story image
The Outer Worlds (Switch): A great game but a terrible port 
Anyone that was excited about this Switch port was waiting to see how the graphics will turn out. We were right to be worried, as this is the side that really pulls this game down.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Elgato Stream Deck
It is designed to give streamers and content creators instant access to their software in order to aid the production of professional videos and broadcasts.More
Story image
HP Inc pledges to eliminate 75% of single-use plastic by 2025
This transition from plastic to molded fibre has already eliminated 933 tonnes of hard-to-recycle expanded plastic foam last year, according to HP.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless
Sennheiser did a great job achieving an elegant but practical design. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Twelve South HiRise Wireless 
The HiRise wireless charging stand is both elegant and useful. It is a two in one that would be a great addition to any desk or nightstand.More
Story image
Apple's new watchOS 7 features handwashing detection, new watch faces
“watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active, and connected.”More
Story image
How to choose a secure plagiarism checker for your school
Choosing a secure plagiarism checker for your school is important for building a comprehensive privacy protection ecosystem and protecting user data from leaks.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Ultimate Ears Hyperboom - it’s all about that bass
If life for you is a party just waiting to happen, you will find the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom an indispensable piece of kit.More
Story image
Privacy Act to roll out in December as Kiwis support stronger privacy laws
Of 1398 polled New Zealanders, 65% are in favour of strong privacy regulation, 29% are happy with the same level of regulation, and 6% prefer less legislation.More
Story image
New Adobe app Photoshop Camera available now on Android and iOS
Adobe has officially released Adobe Photoshop Camera, a new camera app designed to enable users to add filters and effects to their photos before the image is captured. More
Story image
Kiwi game developers move forward with indigenous gaming platform Katuku Island
“We created Katuku Island to bring cultural literacy to a technological platform that uses Maori Toi graphics, sounds, characters, tribal tattoo and indigenous challenges. As an indigenous researcher and business owner, I wanted to make a difference.”More
Story image
Companies' digital etiquette still a little rough around the edges
Australians are more comfortable with drinking alcohol on a video conference than other nationalities, a new survey has found.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro wireless mouse
We take the gaming accessories manufacturers latest high precision mouse to the test.More
Game review: 51 Worldwide Games for Nintendo Switch
There are tabletop games, card games, virtual sport games and more - a combination of which led me down a games rabbit-hole lasting entire weekends.More
Research trials new way to stop voice spoofers in their tracks
“Voice spoofing attacks can be used to make purchases using a victim’s credit card details, control Internet of Things connected devices like smart appliances and give hackers unsolicited access to personal consumer data."More
2degrees unveils new infrastructure sharing agreement, passes $1b milestone
The company has revealed it has invested $1 billion into its network infrastructure, and has expanded on its venture with Spark and Vodafone to connect the country's rural areas.More
Google brings Meet to iOS and Android
Google has announced it will bring meet to both iOS and Android operating systems, giving users the ability to start and join video meetings right from their phones. More
Game Review: BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
All three games have been faithfully ported over to the Switch and look great on the console’s screen. More
PKT’s new picture-based, programmable keyboard
The Aussie company’s product uses fibre optics to allow each of the keyboard’s keys to display any required image and enact a predetermined action.More
Research: The convergence of medtech and wearables
IDTechEx has released research that looks at the growth of the wearables market and the growing innovation in health and medical technologies.More
Kiwis and Aussies among most concerned globally about data privacy
New research from Genesys finds the two neighbours value their data privacy more than other regions - but, as always, there are key differences of opinions too.More
D-Link releases Wi-Fi 6 enabled smart router
Features the latest in Wi-Fi standards as well as compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.More
Advertisers modelling GFC behaviour as Facebook ad costs tank and Google Ads rise 
A lot of advertising channels are cheaper than ever. More
Chorus deploys new submarine fibre optic cable to Waiheke Island
Once complete the new cable will cross from Maraetai Beach to Woodside Bay on the island.More
'They don't make things like they used to' - why devices aren't built to last
“People lament the fact that things aren’t repairable, and that things don’t seem to last as long as they used to, and they’re right."More
Hands-on review: Google Nest Mini 2nd generation smart speaker
We take the brand new smart speaker from Google for a runMore
Full reveal: LEGO shares a glimpse of the full Super Mario range
“Sixteen LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs,” says Nintendo game producer and executive officer Takashi Tezuka. More
Almost 40% of the Earth's population will be gamers by 2023
There will be 3 billion gamers on the planet by the time 2023 comes along, and the gaming market will suprass US$200 billion worldwide during the same year, according to the latest data from Newzoo.More
IT pros report increase in security issues due to remote working
Security issues, IT workloads and communication challenges have all seen significant increases in the new remote working era, according to new research from Ivanti.More
Lenovo reveals new ThinkPad P range
The new mobile workstations include Ultra Performance Mode that trades acoustics and temperature increases for improved performance.More
Game review: The Last of Us Part II
Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II. Can the developer strike lightning once again with the franchise’s second outing?More
More stories