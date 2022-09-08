Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop

Lenovo has already proven itself in 2-in-1 laptops but decided to push its lineup by launching the new Yoga 7i Gen.

This latest offering is a 360-degree convertible laptop co-engineered by Lenovo and Intel with impressive features. In addition, the new product will surprise you with a superior experience, from battery life to visuals to versatility and more.

Performance

This model features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 Processor, 8 or 16GB and has an operating system up to Windows 10 Pro.

Depending on your settings and laptop usage, the battery charges quickly and can hold up to 16 hours, so you can work very smoothly and from any location without having to search for power outlets every time or when moving.

With four speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, the Yoga 7i delivers a smooth and high-quality sound experience. And thanks to artificial intelligence, the speakers suppress noises around you so you can take an important call without worrying about interruptions.

Display

How not to talk about this display?

You'll be impressed as much as I am by the ultra-vivid picture quality and immersive visuals. Its OLED touchscreen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, allowing you to see higher and lower, offering a large display surface.

The colours, brightness and contrast are powerful and impressive, thanks to Dolby Vision, a stunning HDR imaging technology.

Further, the screen offers a low blue light which means that even if you spend all day working in front of your screen, your eyes will barely be affected, if at all.

Design

What I also like is the design.

As a matter of fact, with a size of 320.4 x 214.6 x 15.68 - 17.7 mm and a starting weight of 1.43 kg, the Yoga 7i will easily fit anywhere.

Moreover, its slate grey and dark moss colours, rounded edges, and slim, lightweight chassis make this 360-degree convertible laptop very stylish.

You can be sure that it will be straightforward, comfortable and elegant to work with, whether you are in the office, on a train, at home or elsewhere.

Smart features

Yoga 7i also has a lot of intelligent features, such as two Thunderbolts, four ports, one USB and one x Combo audio/mic jack.

In addition, it lets you enjoy a larger buttonless glass surface multi-touch touchpad, which is ideal for working or entertaining yourself. It also comes with a digital pen.

You have different ways of unlocking your computer; you can use simple passwords, a physical key, or the touch-style fingerprint reader on the palm rest, or you can also use facial recognition on the 720 webcams with a privacy shutter.