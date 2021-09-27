Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Keys Combo and Logi Bolt Receiver

I’ve been using Logitech products in and out of the office for as long as I can remember, to be honest, I’m not sure if there is any other brand that’s quite as much of an office staple as Logitech.

That being said I never really thought Logitech products provided anything more than the basics, sure I was aware they had higher-end products but I rarely saw those in office spaces.

Now that I’ve had a chance to spend a bit of time with those higher-end products, specifically their Logitech MX Keys combo and Logi Bolt receiver I’ve got to say that I really wish more businesses would switch to these as their standard.

So what’s new?

Specs & features

To start us off I want to highlight some of the key specs and features of the MX Master 3 mouse, the MX Keys and the accompanying Logi Bolt receiver.

MX Keys has a built-in battery that charges via USB-C, and provides roughly 7-10 days of use on a full charge when using the backlight. If you want longer-lasting power for less time spent charging I’d recommended disabling this function. For connectivity, MX keys can be linked up both via Bluetooth and Logitech's receiver. This means if you ever do lose the little receiver, (like I’ve done in the past), you don’t have to worry about your keyboard suddenly becoming a waste of space.

One of the most versatile keyboards on the market, this one can be connected to up to three devices at once. It features dedicated buttons for switching between them and has multi-marked keys so you don't have trouble navigating from one machine/OS to another.

It supports Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS, plus when using it in tandem with Logitech's Flow software (which is included), transitioning files between systems becomes easier as well. During my tests, I had a few minor hiccups with the flow system, but once I got the setup right it was pretty impressive to be able to move files between two completely different operating systems without too much hassle.

On to the MX Master 3 mouse, Logitech has introduced a new scroll wheel with MagSpeed technology that switches automatically between fluid scrolling and fine control. While the scroll wheel feels good to use, I would say that I'm not sure if their claims of 90% faster scrolling is entirely accurate. That being said, when editing long-form content and jumping from one paragraph to the next the scroll wheel does its job exceptionally. I even tried it out while working on some backend code for one of my websites and that’s where the finer control really stands out to me.

I should also mention that I really approve of all of the additional buttons on the mouse, they really do improve efficiency, whether that's for work or gaming (yes, I took the mouse home and connected it to my gaming rig, where else was I going to stress test it?)

I will mention that I particularly like that Logitech has taken the liberty to pre-configure the mouse for several programs, they’ve created predefined control profiles for Microsoft Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Internet Browsers and the Adobe Suite. Personally, I tested it out for my browser (chrome), Microsoft Word and Adobe Photoshop.

While I didn’t always agree with the exact setup for the most part the buttons did very logical things and the accompanying program did a great job of explaining what each key did. On top of that, it was pretty simple to customise the mouse when I didn’t agree with the pre-defined setup.

The last notable feature of the MX Master 3 is that it uses USB-C for charging, which replaces Micro USB. The new charger is able to charge the mouse faster than before and to be honest, is just great to have around since it doubles as a charger for my phone.

Finally, we should talk about the Logi Bolt Receiver. The long and short of it is that it's better than the regular receiver, but unfortunately, I suspect it will be just as prone to getting lost.

The Logi Bolt delivers a reliable connection for up to 10 meters with high security and can connect up to 6 Logi Bolt wireless keyboards and mice to one computer.

Final thoughts

So all in all I admit I really do like the Logitech MX Keys Combo and I hope more businesses will take these products on as their office standard. Between the quality of life additions such as the Bluetooth connectivity, pre-defined settings and Flow as well as the general improved feel and look of the devices, this combo just oozes quality. Sure this combo is a bit pricier than the regular old office mouse and keyboard, in the end, I think the price is justified by the quality of this combo.