Hands-on review: Logitech MX Master 3 mouse & MX Keys keyboard

Most employers recognise that a second or even third screen makes you more productive in the office (or working from home).

Fewer employers realise the productivity benefits of a fantastic mouse and keyboard combo.

We have a look at Logitech's most popular premium mouse and keyboard set:

Hands-on with the MX Master 3 mouse

The mouse is a full-sized mouse with a comfortable right-handed design. It's made of high-quality plastic and rubber and feels solid.

It comes in grey or graphite black colours.

Its laser underneath has 4,000 DPI (dots per inch) precision, making the mouse significantly more accurate than most. It can also be used on almost any surface, thanks to its Darkfield Tracking technology. It even works on glass as long as it's more than 4mm thick.

It has two scroll wheels, one positioned vertically between the two main mouse buttons. Then a second wheel is for your thumb and positioned horizontally. These wheels are 5x more precise than many other mice wheels and 3x faster. We noticed it most on long web pages and spreadsheets. The scroll wheels are also silent.

The mouse has a USB-C port on the front of it. The position of this port means you can use the mouse perfectly when charging.

Included in the box is a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging.

Logitech claims that charging takes up to 3 hours. Which then gets you the theoretical full 70 days of wireless usage.

You connect the mouse either with the enclosed USB-A dongle or via Bluetooth. We found that the dongle provided a slightly smoother connection and usage. Although both ways of connecting worked well.

Underneath the mouse, there is a button to switch between three connected devices, which we found helpful as we tested it on both Windows and macOS devices at once. Building from this, its Flow technology lets you quickly transfer text and files between computers, even if they aren't the same operating system.

There are three more buttons on the mouse which are programmable, for example, a copy button and a paste button.

Lastly, the warranty is three years.

Hands-on with the MX Keys keyboard

This advanced keyboard is designed with a single metal plate running through it, which feels very solid.

It's an extended keyboard with the full arrow keys, function keys and number pad.

It comes in a graphite black plastic, with each key slightly indented. This indentation is dish-shaped, which Logitech says "matches the shape of your finger tips - providing a fluid and ultra-precise typing experience".

We found it excellent to type on, with firm buttons that are comfortable to type on.

Each key is backlit from the moment your hands approach, and the brightness automatically adjusts to your lighting conditions.

The MX Keys also pairs with an MX Master 3 mouse. So that you can change the mouse to working on a different computer and the keyboard follows.

All in all, these two devices are advanced high, precision tools that will make any knowledge worker more productive and are worth the premium price.