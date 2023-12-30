Hands-on Review: Logitech Waves Keys ergonomic keyboard

The Logitech Wave Keys wireless keyboard, a recent addition to Logitech’s ergonomic keyboard family, aims to blend comfort and functionality in a full-size, slightly curved design. It's an appealing option for those seeking a more natural typing experience without the steep learning curve often associated with ergonomic keyboards.

Design and Ergonomics

Logitech has designed the Wave Keys with a distinct wave-like layout, with a slight ripple at the centre. This design is not only visually striking but also serves an ergonomic purpose, subtly positioning the hands for a more comfortable typing experience. The integrated palm rest, a staple in ergonomic designs, adds to the comfort, reducing wrist strain during extended typing sessions.

The keyboard measures 3.8cm high, 23.8cm deep, 39.4cm wide and weighs 750 grams, including the batteries, making it compact yet substantial. Its plastic body, while not feeling cheap, doesn’t quite reach the build quality of higher-end models. The keyboard lacks USB ports, a trade-off for its use of disposable AAA batteries, which Logitech claims can last up to three years.

Connectivity and Compatibility

One of the highlights of the Wave Keys is its versatile connectivity. It supports wireless pairing with up to three devices simultaneously, either through the Logi BOLT USB receiver or Bluetooth. This feature, coupled with its compatibility with various operating systems, including Windows 10 and 11, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, Android, and iPadOS, makes it a flexible choice for diverse work environments.

Features and Software

The Wave Keys employs membrane key switches, ensuring near-silent key presses suitable for shared office settings. It supports Logitech’s Logi Options+ software, enabling users to program keys, record macros, and set up custom profiles. The software also includes advanced features like Logitech Smart Actions, which allows mapping macros to various applications.

Performance and Usage

In use, the Wave Keys feels well-built and offer extremely quiet typing noise. Its ergonomic design is beneficial for office use, promoting a neutral typing position and reducing wrist pronation. The keyboard’s rubber dome switches were unusual, and the key layout could feel cramped initially (maybe I just have big hands).

The keyboard's slight curve and tented layout are designed to limit wrist pronation and encourage a more natural typing position. While it's compact for a full-size keyboard, its palm rest will be a positive for most people.

Comparison and Verdict

The Wave Keys is seen as a successor to the Logitech K350, with significant updates in design and features. It's more compact and offers enhanced wireless connectivity options. Just note that it has reused some of the media keys from previous models, but I have never used them.

In conclusion, the Logitech Wave Keys stand out as a comfortable and functional choice for those seeking an ergonomic keyboard without the complexity of more radical designs. Its wireless versatility, quiet typing, and ergonomic benefits make it a strong contender in its price range, earning recognition as a top choice for mainstream ergonomic keyboards. It's a recommended option for office workers and anyone looking to improve their typing comfort.