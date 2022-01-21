Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Lines

By Lama Farhat, Yesterday

If you have read any of my previous reviews, you would know I am a big fan of Nanoleaf and its products. I have their panels and strips all over my house. They are my number one gift for any gamer friends. Nanoleaf just released a brand new option called Nanoleaf Lines. 

Just like the other Nanoleaf products, the Nanoleaf Lines are smart Lights that connect to each other and your smart devices. I had a look at the main kit with one extension kit. The main kit comes with nine Lines, the power brick and the connections and mounting stuff, and the extension comes with three for a total of 12. But I will definitely be buying more and growing the design on the wall. I have had them installed over my main TV for a few weeks now, and to say that they transform a room is not giving them enough justice. 

Unlike the panels, the Lines do not take too much space on the wall. They provide the opportunity for new designs that are unique to the space. You can make a masterpiece that can keep on expanding the more lines you add to it. The kit does come with a book that shows you some design ideas, but I would advise you to throw that out and just organize these with your heart.

Another way the Lines are different from the panels is the fact that the light is located on the bottom part, which makes the light beautifully reflect off the walls. The Lines can also mirror your screen. This means that if you are playing a video game or watching a movie and something explodes, the Lines will reflect that explosion resulting in a much more immersive experience. The Lines also respond to music which makes them really fun if you are just playing music and chilling. 

The Nanoleaf Lines are compatible With Apple’s HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, Razer Chroma, IFTTT and the Samsung SmartThings App. This makes them very versatile. My one complaint would be the mobile app. When the panels came out, the app worked really well, and it was fast. With the addition of all the new products, the mobile app seems to be struggling a little. Everything still works perfectly fine; it just takes a minute to respond sometimes. I have only experienced this problem on the Android version of the app. The Apple one works flawlessly. 

After spending some time with them, they have actually grown on me a lot, and they are now my favourite Nanoleaf product to date. The size and the way the light reflects make them perfect for gaming and regular living spaces around the house. I will be buying more for myself and as gifts for friends.

