Hands-on review: New Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

In 2013, Google launched its first-generation Chromecast, which included a range of digital media players that could play audio-visual content from the Internet on a TV or home audio system.

With a mobile device or computer, the user can control playback and Google Assistant through applications that support Google Cast.

The Chromecast box can be plugged into the HDMI socket on your TV and then connected to your device via Wi-Fi.

One month ago, the company launched its latest version of the Chromecast: the New Chromecast with Google TV (HD). It is a 1080p version of the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and is the successor to the third-generation Chromecast.

Design

Since the first release, Google has continued to improve the design of these products, which are constantly becoming more innovative.

By design, this new Chromecast is similar to the Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K). However, from the shape to the colour, this one stands out from its predecessors.

Sleek, thin and light, it can fit in any space, and you will have no problems taking it anywhere you go.

Performance and Software

When you receive the new Chromecast with Google TV HD, plug it in, set your TV to the correct input, and follow the on-screen instructions.

The Google Home app will allow you to make most of the settings, and the Chromecast can automatically configure the remote to allow for volume control on your TV.

Relevant content recommended by Google TV also appears on your home screen. In addition, you will have a "For you" section and a "Top picks" section containing content that could be of interest to you.

You can still stream images, videos, and audio to your TV from any Chromecast-enabled application. Additionally, with Google Home, you can also play audio and song on Chromecast-enabled speakers & TVs.

The Chromecast is compatible with Google Assistant, and there is a dedicated button for this on the remote control. If you have any smart home gadgets set up with Google Home, you can control them from this feature. You can also use Google Assistant to ask questions or search for a movie in different apps.

A company trademark, the "Hey Google" voice, can be used to interact with Google Assistant.

Verdict

The Chromecast HD is fabulous for any screen that's 1080p or smaller. The interface is friendly and clear and includes all the streaming apps you could possibly need.

The diverse range of movies and TV streamed by the Chromecast is incredible, and at a very reasonable price, this is well worth investing in as part of your home entertainment spending.