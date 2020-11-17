f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam

17 Nov 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Dashcams are one of the most underrated tools humankind has invented to save us from our stupidity (whether unintentional or otherwise).

The 522GW Dash Cam is one of the latest products from a Nextbase, a brand with roots in the UK, Europe, the US, and now in Australia and New Zealand. It has all the makings of a very good camera – the hardware and picture quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down. Two key features: Emergency SOS, Incident Aware, and Amazon Alexa – didn’t seem to work for me, and Alexa needs improvement. We’ll come to that later.

My review kit came with a front camera, two choices of Click&Go PRO windscreen mount (suction or adhesive), a USB 3.0 cable, carry case, and a 32GB microSD card, a cable tidy tool, a quick start guide, and a 1.5-metre wire that runs from the camera to your car’s charging port. There is the option to add a back camera and passenger-facing camera to your setup as well, but a rear camera was not included in my review kit. 

When wiring this up in your vehicle, be aware that there are no provided cable clips to keep the wires tidy (I slotted the cable through existing clips that came with my older dashcam). The manual suggests that you tuck cables under your roof/vehicle interior lining. Hardwire kits are also available.

A magnetic area connects the camera with the mount, meaning the camera is super easy to attach and detach without the need to pull the entire windscreen mount off.

The camera automatically records when it powers on, and automatically saves recordings to a MicroSD card. (Nextbase recommends the use of its proprietary MicroSDs - but it's not mandatory. Just remember to find high-performance brands built for recording. It’s too easy to buy the wrong card and end up with a corrupted card.)

The 3” touchscreen is easy to use, enabling access to recordings and basic camera features in the camera menu, with more available in the app. There is also a red button on the camera. When you press this button, the camera will save 10 seconds of footage before the time you pressed it, and 20 seconds of footage afterwards.

G Sensor tolerance can capture every bump or thump (this is a pro and a con, as it may take a bit of experimentation to get the setting right). With the sensor set to ‘medium’, the camera automatically saved footage if I went over a speed bump or a bumpy road. New Zealand roads are notoriously uneven, so there was a lot of protected but useless footage.

The video and still picture footage is clear at 1440p and a fantastically wide viewing angle (140 degrees). In the video below, you'll see sunny day footage, overcast day footage, and night footage in different driving environments (urban & highway).

The camera picks up clear videos during the day and reasonably well at night, though it’s still difficult to read number plates. Vehicles need to be within approximately 10 metres to get readable number plates, which is why quick-witted drivers need to use their eyes and call out plates in the event of an incident. The microphones also pick up every cough.

The next point is a gripe based on personal preference: There is no on-screen speed display overlaid on the live view of the camera feed. Instead, the only way to see your live speed is to toggle the screensaver on (and select the display speed) option, meaning the speed is displayed ONLY on the screensaver. I can understand why Nextbase did this (it stops you from comparing your speedometer with the speed on the camera while you're driving), but speed display on my live feed is something that I miss.

Another feature, Emergency SOS response, doesn’t seem to work in New Zealand currently, even though it is listed as a compatible country.  When I tried to set it up, it just told me it couldn’t detect my location.

Incident Aware enables you to enter your details, policy details, number plate, and your insurer’s details to whom to send recordings in the event of an incident.

My Nextbase Connect app & My Nextbase Player

The My Nextbase Connect app Additional camera settings not available in the camera itself, as well as video export features, and a live feed of your camera on your phone.
The app connects to the camera through Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, although the connection can be painfully slow. Live view can be stuttery and delayed by about 3-4 seconds.

Bluetooth connectivity helps to import videos from the camera to phone. Although as you can probably imagine, transferring 60-second files at around 250MB each – it can take a while, which is why the camera settings provide a Dual Files option, which essentially records clips in high and low resolution. Importing low-res clips to the app is much quicker! My Nextbase Cloud provides cloud-based storage for videos. Videos can be hosted for 30 days before they’re deleted. You can access cloud storage through the app.

My Nextbase Player is available on PC or Mac. It can help you organise and edit your videos – with the option to add title screens, change output resolution, remove GPS coordinates, speed, and other data. I found it convenient to use for single clips, but it was difficult to use it for editing clips as part of a compilation.

Beware the devil ‘Alexa’

Now let’s get onto one of the major hurdles I faced – Alexa integration. In a recent update this was improved a lot, but it is still a bit of a mission. In theory, you should be able to set up Alexa to recognise commands such as ‘Alexa, ask my dashcam to start/stop recording’, and ‘Alexa, ask my dashcam to protect this file’. There’s even ‘Alexa, ask my dashcam to show speed’ - which might have even dealt with my gripe about on-screen speed displays above, but I’ll never know.

See, the problem came when I tried to enable the Alexa skill for the Dashcam. It asks for the camera serial number for account linking – and no matter what I tried, the serial number just was not accepted. The app update seems to have fixed some of these issues - as long as you set up Alexa integration through the My Nextbase app, not the Alexa app.

A brief look at Amazon reviews suggested that many others also encounter problems with Alexa integration.

From my experience trying to pair Alexa on a Samsung Galaxy S9 to the dashcam, it was disappointing to find that it didn’t work initially. It has been improved somewhat, but it could still be much more intuitive and user-friendly.

Verdict

With 1440p resolution and a wide camera angle, this camera offers superb daytime footage – and mediocre night footage.  On its own, this camera would be more than enough to capture every moment on the road.

In a recent app update, Nextbase has made it easier to integrate Alexa skills. The Nextbase Connect app also needs some work – hopefully the development team rolls out better features to support what would otherwise be a great dashcam.

Nextbase Dash Cams are available from the company's website, and from selected retailers. It currently retails for around NZ$470 from Harvey Norman in New Zealand.

And in case you were wondering if I caught any crashes on camera, the answer is no - luckily. I did, however, catch a couple of silly behaviours - namely, an awkward moment, a ute driver ignoring STOP signs and people pulling out of driveways on blind corners...

Related stories:
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
Dig deeper:
Review NextBase Dash Cam Video capture
Story image
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Story image
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Story image
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Story image
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Story image
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Story image
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Story image
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
With fantastic sound and fantastic build, we did uncover one niggly drawback...More
Story image
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds
These were the first earbuds I had ever tried (I prefer over-ear headphones), but after a couple of weeks using them, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked them. So how did they hold up generally?More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Story image
Chorus launches Hyperfibre across New Zealand
Hyperfibre will be available to more than three million people across New Zealand.More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
Story image
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Story image
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Xbox Series X unboxing
Whilst I still can’t tell you much about Microsoft’s new console, I can show you what the box looks like and what is inside.More
Researchers create algorithm to uncover deepfakes
The researchers have trained machine learning algorithms to detect deepfake videos based on the dissimilarity in patterns between the audio and visual cues. More
Commerce Commission moves to address rising telecommunications sector complaints 
The Commerce Commission is asking for views on what telecommunications providers could be doing better to address increasing complaints about the sector.  More
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Using AI edge-based person detection, the camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms.More
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables.More
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams
“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”More
More stories