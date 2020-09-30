f5-nz logo
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key

30 Sep 2020
Lama Farhat
For as long as I remember, I have always had to use keys to get into houses. For the longest time, physical keys have provided us with a sense of security. Even though digital locks have been around for a while, I have felt hesitant to switch out my key lock. Nuki brought an interesting design to the table that has the best of both worlds where it is smart, but I do not have to throw out my key or change the entire setup.

Who is Nuki? 

Nuki’s story began in 2013 when two tech-savvy brothers grew tired of forgetting their keys and carrying them around. Frustrated with the lack of options on the market, they started their own company in Austria in 2014. Fast forward six years, a Kickstarter campaign, a few products and an international launch, and we finally have the Nuki Smart Lock 2.0. 

Box contents and installation

My review kit was the Nuki Combo 2.0. This comes with the Nuki Smart Lock, The Nuki Bridge and the Door Sensor, manuals, a mini screwdriver for installation and most importantly, the required batteries. 

The idea of installing a smart lock on the door of my rental apartment gave me so much anxiety. Do I have to get a new handle? Do I need to call my landlord? What if it is not compatible? It just seemed like too much hassle. But the Nuki has a very user-friendly tool that tells you if your door is compatible. And if it is, then you do not even need landlord permission as Nuki is installed on top of the already existing door cylinder. In Australia and New Zealand, Nuki worked with JB-HIFI that will give you suggestions on what you would need to change in your door to make it compatible. 

Installation is easy. The instructions are straight forward, and there is even a YouTube video that shows the step by step process. It took me about five minutes to get everything set up and ready to go. 

The manual features

For a smart lock, I am choosing to start with its manual features as those are what makes the Nuki Lock 2.0 even better in my opinion. One of the worries about smart locks is the fact that they might fail! All electronics malfunction and no one wants to be locked out of their house because their Smart Lock ran out of battery. Because the Nuki is installed on the inside, the outside of the door is simply a key. So if all else fails, I can use my extra key and walk in. 

On the other side of the coin, no one wants to be locked inside because of their smart lock. Also, no one wants to pull out their phone to unlock their door every they leave the house. Luckily, Niko has a manual knob that allows you to unlock and lock the door from the inside. It also has a button that when pressed unlocks or locks the door. A great feature is the “Lock N’ Go” feature. When you double press the button, the door unlocks, you leave, and then automatically locks again behind you 20 seconds later. 

The smart features

As exciting as the manual features are, the smart features is where the Nuki Lock shines. As expected, the lock can be controlled from the phone app. The app is simple and easy to use. It even has settings that allow you to auto-lock or unlock the door during certain hours. 

The Nuki Lock connects to phones via Bluetooth and has an Auto Open feature. This means when you are close enough to your door, the lock will automatically unlock for you. This has served me well when I came home with groceries and couldn’t remember which bag I threw my phone in. It is important to note that if your iPhone is in battery saving mode, this feature might not work. 

Another great feature is the fact that you can give permanent or temporary access to other people. All they have to do is download the app. This means that you can give access to property managers, cleaners, and friends and family. You can then restrict their access afterwards. 

The Nuki lock also works with Google Home, Apple Home and Alexa. This is perfect as this means I can scream at Google to open the door for my friends when I have no idea where I left my phone last.

Complaints

The Nuki Lock is great and it is something that will live on my door for a while. But it has two main problems: It is bulky and loud! 

It is not at all ugly, it is just simply big and looks a bit strange. I understand why it needs to be this big. After a couple of days I got used to it, but it is something to keep in mind. 

The second thing would be the sound. My expectations were that this would be a silent device. That is not the case. As the Nuki is essentially turning your key, it makes a loud mechanical noise. While that is fine during the day, I wouldn’t want the neighbouring apartments, and my flatmates to all know that I came home at 2am on Saturday night.

Verdict

Nuki is a great solution for anyone that is interested in smart home automation or for anyone who simply lose/misplaces their keys. It is very user friendly; it works with existing setups and can help you easily give access to people. 

Vodafone NZ completes international optical network upgrade
The project enables a dedicated, resilient and diverse set of internet pathways upon which international data can be transferred at millisecond speed.
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
EPOS adds a bit of class to their wired gaming headset line-up.
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
American football fans get their annual fix of gridiron action with this year's Madden NFL 21 from EA Sports.
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained."
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.
Hands-on review: OPPO Watch 2020 gives Apple a run for its money
Up until now, The Apple Watch has been dominating the market. There was simply no Android watch that was as good. This year, OPPO is here to challenge that with their 2020 Android-basedwatch.
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
"The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."
Hands-on review: Samsung Jet 90 Pet vacuum cleaner
The Samsung Jet 90 Pet does the job with grace and aplomb, combining quality suction with no cords and decent battery life. And this is to say nothing of the Cleaning Station.
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP's new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.
Hands-on review: The Jabra Elite 45h headphones
For a headset coming in at under $200, Jabra has packed in an array of features that appeal to the budget-conscious that demand a quality sound experience.
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don't have one of the 'selected' OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years.
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There's likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.
Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point
Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery and expandable storage.
InternetNZ urges political parties to commit to digital inclusion action plan
The five point plan sets out the priority areas where InternetNZ says Government can best direct its efforts and investments to improve digital inclusion in New Zealand.
Game review: WWE 2K Battlegrounds
The gameplay is simplistic and the AI can be very annoying in the single-player campaign.
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.
Nvidia's Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here
Nvidia fans will need to enter a raffle to get their hands on one of NVIDIA's Founders Edition the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070.
Game review: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Even when I played/reviewed Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on a PS4 Pro on a 4K television, I failed to see many differences in the graphics.
Game review: Marvel's Avengers (PC)
The developers have taken on a huge task in bringing this game to use, and I think it still needs tweaking. At the moment it's a decent enough game, but one that I hope gets better with time.
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
PNY sent over a selection of their new HP authorised flash drives for us to put through their paces.
Apple unveils two new iPads, including new iPad Air
The products were revealed this morning at the company's annual September event, along with several other new offerings like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple One subscription service.
In New Zealand, the PlayStation 5 console will be released on November 12th, 2020.
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."
D-Link's Covr-2202 Wi-Fi system is here to extend your network coverage and protect your internet security with McAfee.
New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features.
Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.
Adobe has a vision for the digital document, and it goes beyond large desktop or notebook screens to encapsulate other modern ways of working, such as mobile devices.
Interestingly, usernames one would think might be quite common, such as admin or user, did not make the list of the 200 most popular usernames.
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company.
Mobile operators should improve consumer choice through easier comparisons.
There's something ever so counter-intuitive in typing all your intimate personal details into a website, just to see if any of your details that you've typed in on other websites have been compromised.
Chances are that the cool flat-screen that you purchased to replace the CRT screen that you pilfered from work back in 2005 is way past its prime.
"Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator's true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception."
It's time… for new additions to the Apple Watch series, with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and the new Fitness+ app.
The policy, announced today, pledges to create 100,000 jobs in the industry by 2030 if the party is elected next month.
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.
"Maori is one of the three official languages of New Zealand, it just makes sense that our customers should be able to speak to our customer service representatives in Te Reo if they choose to."
This watch has a couple of seriously good features, but there's a lot of room for improvement.
