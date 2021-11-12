Story image
Wireless
Review
PowerPic
Charging

Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger

By Jacques-Pierre (JP) Dumas, Today

Recently I’ve gotten my hands on a new neat piece of tech to further clutter the bedside table with, the PowerPic mod wireless charger (PowerPic). PowerPic is a one-of-a-kind wireless phone charger that charges your device and looks good while doing it. 

PowerPic charges all phones, including phones in cases. The lucite frame can be positioned vertically or horizontally while being customisable with any 4x6 photo or graphic, but I preferred to leave mine as is. 

Performance

I tested out the PowerPic with various wireless-capable mobile devices, including my Huawei, my partner’s iPhone, and our spare Samsung. I’m happy to say that it performed as advertised for the most part. 

For an hour’s worth of charging, I got roughly 10 - 20% worth of battery, depending on the device and the type of phone case. So not the fastest way to charge your device but if you leave your phone on it overnight, it can easily get you back up to 100% by the morning. 

I did encounter a few issues while attempting to charge with phone cases, but these were not too unexpected. It performed fine while charging through the factory standard phone casing that comes with Huawei devices, but sadly it didn’t do too great when I tried using it with a bulky durable phone case. 

 

The Look

PowerPic Mod is a slab of acrylic with an elegant wireless charging system inlaid on the centre. It houses three Qi coils, which allow for power distribution and decent recharging. The acrylic block is a modern and simple addition to most rooms. The base colourers can be either black or white, depending on your preference.

You can also easily customise the device with your choice of photo or inlay, though, to be completely honest, I like it more just the way it is out of the box. Instead of a grey plastic dock or techie-looking gadget cluttering your space, you’ll have a modern design element that looks sleek and charges your phone at the same time.

Spec Breakdown

Charging Specs:    

●    Input connector: USB Type C (Included cable is 1.5m USB Type C to USB Type C)
●    Input: 5V/2A 9V/1.67A
●    Output: 5W/7.5W/10W
●    Operation Frequency: 110~205 KHZ Modulation type: CVS
●    Antenna Type: Coil Antenna Charging efficiency: ≥72
●    Compatibility: All wireless charging iPhones and smartphones

Final thoughts

PowerPic is a sleek, modern wireless charger that can be highly customised with the addition of your own 4x6 photo or graphic. Its charging speeds are decent, if not great, and overall it’s a quality product and the first wireless charger I’ve reviewed that doesn’t look awful. 

Related stories
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand>>
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Hands-on review: Nokia X20>>
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)>>
Hands-on review: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate>>
Hands-on review: Swann SecureAlert 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security System>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Ministry of Health
Auckland-based firm MATTR to develop My Vaccine Pass for MoH
“It is important for businesses to check out the approach being taken and start considering how best to make this a part of how they operate.”>>
Story image
Hacking
Hackers leak 5 million email addresses daily - reports
"Personal data is a huge business that hackers try to make use of.">>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft's entry into metaverse tainted by Facebook's Meta rebrand
Microsoft's announcement juxtaposes the genuine potential of Mesh for Microsoft Teams with widespread criticism of Facebook's rebranding as Meta.>>
Story image
Nintendo
Game review: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a really fun slice of the past that we all get to enjoy again.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ pours billions into IoT - so what are we doing to secure it?
"Any vulnerable device can potentially become a bot for an attacker, however, IoT devices are especially at risk because New Zealand is at a very early stage in terms of IoT maturity.">>
Story image
Cybersecurity
The three horsemen of cyber risks: misinformation, disinformation, and fake news
"To deal with these cyber risks, businesses and authorities need to establish cybersecurity practices and policies that can evolve and adapt to the multifaceted cyberthreats.">>
Story image
Blockchain
Blockchain a possible key to the future of asset preservation
Blockchain is widening its scope within the IT and business climates, with companies now looking for even more innovative ways to branch out and make a difference using the method.>>
Story image
RNZ
Weta Digital sells technology division for $2.3b to US firm
Unity, which produces software for game developers and digital artists, has agreed to acquire the studio's tools, pipeline of work, technology and 275 staff.>>
Story image
Zebra Technologies
Only 4 in 10 shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised
A new survey confirms a large trust gap between shoppers and retailers.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Ransomware black hole pulls in other cyberthreats to create one massive delivery system
The gravitational force of ransomware's black hole is pulling in other cyberthreats to form one massive, interconnected ransomware delivery system with significant implications for IT security.>>
Story image
Review
Game Review: Mario Party Superstars
I think this game is a brilliant addition to the Switch’s library and would make a great Christmas gift for anyone young or old. >>
Story image
Shopify
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds
A new survey of New Zealand consumers from Shopify demonstrates the ways New Zealanders are evolving their shopping habits and preferences in line with the COVID-19 pandemic.>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate
As a card-carrying member of Team Green, can AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card convince Darren Price to switch to Team Red? >>
Story image
Gaming
The LEGO Super Mario universe is getting kinda spooky
From 1 January 2022, Mario lovers will be able to get their hands on three new spooky sets.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on BlackMatter ransomware shut down
Given the lucrative activity of RaaS we are likely to see them reappear in the near future. The battle against ransomware is far from over.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Story image
Facebook
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Nokia X20>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens>>
Story image
Digital Transformation / DX
Digital transformation in A/NZ hindered by lack of skills support>>
Story image
Microsoft
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Data Protection
How government agencies can deliver secure digital services to citizens>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann SecureAlert 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security System>>
Story image
Surveillance
Remote employee surveillance is dangerous territory>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Mobile phone use puts two-thirds of workers at risk of a cyber security attack>>
Story image
Huawei
COP26: Huawei tackles climate change with tech innovation>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone commits to SMEs, joins Digital Boost Alliance Aotearoa>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
What is NZ’s Cyber Security Emergency Response Plan?>>
Story image
Data Protection
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions>>
Story image
Gaming
Game review – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Remote Working
Business leaders and employees disagree on the future of work>>
More stories