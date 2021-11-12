Hands-on Review: PowerPic mod wireless charger

Today

Recently I’ve gotten my hands on a new neat piece of tech to further clutter the bedside table with, the PowerPic mod wireless charger (PowerPic). PowerPic is a one-of-a-kind wireless phone charger that charges your device and looks good while doing it.

PowerPic charges all phones, including phones in cases. The lucite frame can be positioned vertically or horizontally while being customisable with any 4x6 photo or graphic, but I preferred to leave mine as is.

Performance

I tested out the PowerPic with various wireless-capable mobile devices, including my Huawei, my partner’s iPhone, and our spare Samsung. I’m happy to say that it performed as advertised for the most part.

For an hour’s worth of charging, I got roughly 10 - 20% worth of battery, depending on the device and the type of phone case. So not the fastest way to charge your device but if you leave your phone on it overnight, it can easily get you back up to 100% by the morning.

I did encounter a few issues while attempting to charge with phone cases, but these were not too unexpected. It performed fine while charging through the factory standard phone casing that comes with Huawei devices, but sadly it didn’t do too great when I tried using it with a bulky durable phone case.

The Look

PowerPic Mod is a slab of acrylic with an elegant wireless charging system inlaid on the centre. It houses three Qi coils, which allow for power distribution and decent recharging. The acrylic block is a modern and simple addition to most rooms. The base colourers can be either black or white, depending on your preference.

You can also easily customise the device with your choice of photo or inlay, though, to be completely honest, I like it more just the way it is out of the box. Instead of a grey plastic dock or techie-looking gadget cluttering your space, you’ll have a modern design element that looks sleek and charges your phone at the same time.

Spec Breakdown

Charging Specs:

● Input connector: USB Type C (Included cable is 1.5m USB Type C to USB Type C)

● Input: 5V/2A 9V/1.67A

● Output: 5W/7.5W/10W

● Operation Frequency: 110~205 KHZ Modulation type: CVS

● Antenna Type: Coil Antenna Charging efficiency: ≥72

● Compatibility: All wireless charging iPhones and smartphones

Final thoughts

PowerPic is a sleek, modern wireless charger that can be highly customised with the addition of your own 4x6 photo or graphic. Its charging speeds are decent, if not great, and overall it’s a quality product and the first wireless charger I’ve reviewed that doesn’t look awful.