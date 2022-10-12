FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Gaming
Projectors
Freestyle Projector
Review
Samsung

Hands-on review: Samsung Freestyle Projector LSP3

By Romane Baudelet, Intern
Yesterday

A few months ago, the South Korean multinational manufacturer, Samsung, launched the Freestyle Projector LSP3B, an elegant portable projector with many exciting features.

The Box 

I received this product in a beautiful gift package with protection all around the projector. Samsung also includes the optional lid, remote control with a rechargeable battery, a USB-C cable and a charger. 

Design

When you think about a projector, you usually think of a dull big square projecting lights. However, the Freestyle Projector LSP3B offers a different design, finally matching what we expect from Samsung. 

The projector is barrel-shaped, with an elegant side, and it is delivered in a preinstalled white silicone sleeve that adds some protection from any scruffs, so, you can put it in your bag with other objects inside without worrying about its condition.

The barrel section is mounted with two hinged brackets on a circular base, which allows it to rotate 180 degrees. 

With its white and black colours, the product delivers a pure, simple, modern design that can fit in any space and with any colours surrounding it. A large range of different colours is available to users.

Weighing only 0.8 kg, the Freestyle is easy to carry and fits in one hand. This allows you to take it wherever you go, with ease.  

The projector is compatible with portable batteries that are USB-PD; connect it with the USB-C cable provided so that you can enjoy the moments.

Features

Besides its design, the Samsung Freestyle offers many features that make it a unique product.

The 180˚ dynamic angle of the product is adjustable, allowing you to watch your movie on a wall, an attic eave, or even a flat ceiling, without worrying about the objects around you

What else? The Freestyle Projector LSP3B sets many functions by itself. 

For example, it automatically corrects skewed images up to 180˚ to have a straight picture every time you watch something. It also focuses automatically to get a sharp and clear image in only a few seconds and ensures auto levelling, which means that your screen stays level on any surface on which it sits. 

The device doesn't have optical zoom, so to set the size of the image delivered, you have to select the distance you want to place it from the projection surface. 

The Freestyle can project screens from 30 inches for a distance of 0.8m to 100 inches for a distance of 2.7m.

It has a resolution of 1080p in full HD and can be compatible with HDR, so it promises a quality image thanks to vivid colours.

Thanks to the speaker's power, it has a 360-degree omnidirectional sound that allows you to enjoy total immersion.

In addition, it incorporates Wi-Fi and a full-fledged smart TV system. It uses the new Tizen-based system, with many video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube.

Thanks to Samsung's Bixby system and Amazon Alexa, you can control the Freestyle by using your voice. 

You can download the SmartThings app to your phone and tablet, allowing you to mirror your mobile to your big screen. If you have a recent Samsung smartphone, you can tap on the projector and mirror your content to be viewed on the big screen.

Verdict 

The Freestyle has many intelligent features and produces good quality, thanks to high performances that can justify its price. 

This product is made for you to enjoy the moment by focusing on the image you are looking at and nothing else. 

Related stories
Hands-on impressions: Street Fighter 6 closed beta
Hands-on review: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1
Game review: Session: Skate Sim
Hands-on review: Corsair K60 RGB Pro TKL keyboard
Hands-on review: 12th Gen Acer Swift 5 laptop
Hands-on review: BenQ ScreenBar Plus
Top stories
Story image
Smartphones
Consumer electronics market to reach $17 billion by 2031
Future Market Insights has predicted that the global consumer electronics market will expand at a 5.6% CAGR, with total revenue expected to be US $17 billion by 2031.
Story image
IT in Healthcare
Wearable sensors market expanding into healthcare monitoring
Despite its origin in simple step counting, the market for wearable sensors is expanding into the more complex arena of health monitoring. 
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Samsung Freestyle Projector LSP3
A few months ago, the South Korean multinational manufacturer, Samsung, launched the Freestyle Projector LSP3B, an elegant portable projector with many exciting features.
Story image
Gamification
Game-based learning to become $55 billion industry in next eight years
According to the research report, the global game-based learning market was valued at US$11.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$55.80 billion by 2030
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on impressions: Street Fighter 6 closed beta
While we will have to wait until 2023 to see the release of Street Fighter 6, FutureFive NZ was lucky enough to play a limited-time closed beta for the game.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1
Lenovo is a constant innovation that delivers premium computers. With its famous range of business-based laptops, ThinkPad.
Story image
Digital Music
Waterproof speaker market is projected to reach US$12.2b by 2027
As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), The waterproof speaker market has reflected a CAGR of 6.3% from 2013 to 2021
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Session: Skate Sim
Session: Skate Sim had been in early access on both Xbox and PC platforms, but finally, the game has been fully finished in 2022.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum Stream microphone
A few months ago JBL launched the JBL Quantum Stream, a Dual pattern premium USB microphone for gamers, streamers and podcasters.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox Encore Essential
Who has been to a friend's party and heard, “Can you turn this one up?” without being able to do anything? It’s frustrating, isn't it?
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The DioField Chronicle
The DioField Chronicle has all of the usual tropes and features of a normal JRPG, but the combat system bears more resemblance to an RTS style of game, and is arguably the game's main strength.
Story image
Commerce Commission
Commission cracks down on sales practices that mislead online shoppers
The Commerce Commission has issued a formal warning to online gift-box retailer, Occasion Box, for making false and unsubstantiated claims.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
SoftBank introduces an AI-powered floor cleaning robot
SoftBank Robotics says the robot requires low maintenance and is easily monitored by operators through an interactive fleet management system.
Story image
Support
Somar Digital helping to eliminate family violence in NZ
Somar Digital is working with Te Aorerekura, providing its expertise on new digital tools to help end family and sexual violence in New Zealand.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: STM Dux Messenger laptop bag
STM’s Dux Messenger is a 16-litre laptop bag that is bound to stand out on your commute to work, offering copious amounts of pockets and space to carry whatever it is you need to the office.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Corsair K60 RGB Pro TKL keyboard
The Corsair K60 Pro TKL is an optical-mechanical wired RGB keyboard designed to take up less desk real estate.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse
his new range improves the gaming experience significantly thanks to enhanced hardware and software integration.
Story image
IDC
Foldable phone shipments to reach 41.5 million in 2026
"The biggest question today is whether foldables will become mainstream anytime soon. Unfortunately, the answer is no."
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Dynabook Portégé X30L-K laptop
The Dynabook Portégé X30L-K is an Intel Evo ultra-thin lightweight laptop designed for office and creative use.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Ballance delivers greater customer value through SAP
New Zealand-based Ballance Agri-Nutrients has completed the first stage of its multi-year cloud implementation strategy, run and developed by SAP.
Story image
Cloud platforms
Salesforce partners with Snowflake and introduces ‘Hire Me’ button
According to a recent Salesforce report, 73% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
2022 finally sees the release of Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. Much like the 2020 release, this is a remake that makes the 2006 version of the game look superior thanks to the introduction of new hardware.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity - Future Market Insights
It is projected that revenue through the software segment in the AI in the cybersecurity market will grow at 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period. 
Story image
Apple
IDC data shows significant decline in wearable tech shipments
New research from IDC through IDC Tracker has revealed the wearable technology market has faced a challenging second quarter.
Story image
Smartphones
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno8 5G smartphone
OPPO's smartphones are known for two particular things: design and camera. OPPO’s latest smartphone, Reno8 5G, excels in both areas.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: PGA Tour 2K23 (PC)
FutureFive got to spend some time with a preview version of 2K’s upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 golf game.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: BenQ ScreenBar Plus
If you work in front of a computer screen for hours, you've probably experienced eye strain.  
Story image
Digital Transformation
The first Axis Experience Centre launched in Singapore
The centre will showcase future-ready innovations and provide a platform to engage with regional stakeholders, elevating security standards.
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Crypto giveaway scams continue to soar, according to report
There's been a fivefold increase in the number of domains used for crypto giveaway scams that involve fake YouTube streams in the first half of 2022. 
Story image
Apple
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulbs
There is a veritable panoply of colour schemes and I found one that matched my editor’s mood when I’ve made too many typos.
Story image
QLED
Hands-on review: Samsung QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV
The QN90B is Samsung’s flagship 4K television for 2022 and is the successor to last year’s popular QN90A.
Story image
Broadband
Vodafone NZ to rebrand as One New Zealand in early 2023
Vodafone NZ has announced a significant rebrand, with the company announcing it is changing its name to One New Zealand in early 2023.
Story image
R&D
3D printing market to reach a US$148.4 billion by 2032
The 3D packaging market share is anticipated to be valued at approximately US$148.4 billion by the end of 2032.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: NBA 2K23 (PlayStation 5)
This year NBA 2K23 goes bigger and bolder promising fans even more next-gen basketball on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. 
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5)
Madden NFL 23 is also the first release of this iconic franchise since the sad passing of John Madden late last year.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 offers another instalment of the surprisingly kid-friendly third-person puzzle/shooter.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Cricut Maker 3 smart cutting machine
The Cricut Maker 3 is an intelligent electronic cutting machine that allows you to create a meaningful project in record time through powerful and versatile performance.
Story image
Twelve South
Hands-on review: Twelve South Curve Flex laptop stand
Twelve South has recently launched its new elegant MacBook stand, the Curve Flex, which will make your MacBook more flexible.
Story image
Acer
Hands-on review: 12th Gen Acer Swift 5 laptop
If you plan to change your laptop this year, then the new Acer Swift 5 could be an ideal option for you.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: OBSBOT Meet 4K
Today’s review is about a webcam that will enhance and light up your video call for the ultimate working experience.
Story image
Health
Hands-on review: Airthings View Plus indoor air quality monitor
In an age where we’re more conscious than ever about what we’re breathing in, the Airthings View Plus indoor air quality monitor is an essential gadget to help with your overall health, sleep, and comfort at home.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hands-on review: Yubikey 5C NFC
Founded in 2007 and specialising in computer and network security, the Swedish company Yubico is now a leader in global authentication.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Suunto 9 Peak
Suunto 9 Peak is a sports watch that tracks your movement and other metrics, such as heart rate and calories burned.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
D-Link launches new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range for better network solutions
D-Link has launched its new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range, with the company saying that it is the newest and fastest of the Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems.