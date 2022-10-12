Hands-on review: Samsung Freestyle Projector LSP3

A few months ago, the South Korean multinational manufacturer, Samsung, launched the Freestyle Projector LSP3B, an elegant portable projector with many exciting features.

The Box

I received this product in a beautiful gift package with protection all around the projector. Samsung also includes the optional lid, remote control with a rechargeable battery, a USB-C cable and a charger.

Design

When you think about a projector, you usually think of a dull big square projecting lights. However, the Freestyle Projector LSP3B offers a different design, finally matching what we expect from Samsung.

The projector is barrel-shaped, with an elegant side, and it is delivered in a preinstalled white silicone sleeve that adds some protection from any scruffs, so, you can put it in your bag with other objects inside without worrying about its condition.

The barrel section is mounted with two hinged brackets on a circular base, which allows it to rotate 180 degrees.

With its white and black colours, the product delivers a pure, simple, modern design that can fit in any space and with any colours surrounding it. A large range of different colours is available to users.

Weighing only 0.8 kg, the Freestyle is easy to carry and fits in one hand. This allows you to take it wherever you go, with ease.

The projector is compatible with portable batteries that are USB-PD; connect it with the USB-C cable provided so that you can enjoy the moments.

Features

Besides its design, the Samsung Freestyle offers many features that make it a unique product.

The 180˚ dynamic angle of the product is adjustable, allowing you to watch your movie on a wall, an attic eave, or even a flat ceiling, without worrying about the objects around you

What else? The Freestyle Projector LSP3B sets many functions by itself.

For example, it automatically corrects skewed images up to 180˚ to have a straight picture every time you watch something. It also focuses automatically to get a sharp and clear image in only a few seconds and ensures auto levelling, which means that your screen stays level on any surface on which it sits.

The device doesn't have optical zoom, so to set the size of the image delivered, you have to select the distance you want to place it from the projection surface.

The Freestyle can project screens from 30 inches for a distance of 0.8m to 100 inches for a distance of 2.7m.

It has a resolution of 1080p in full HD and can be compatible with HDR, so it promises a quality image thanks to vivid colours.

Thanks to the speaker's power, it has a 360-degree omnidirectional sound that allows you to enjoy total immersion.

In addition, it incorporates Wi-Fi and a full-fledged smart TV system. It uses the new Tizen-based system, with many video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube.

Thanks to Samsung's Bixby system and Amazon Alexa, you can control the Freestyle by using your voice.

You can download the SmartThings app to your phone and tablet, allowing you to mirror your mobile to your big screen. If you have a recent Samsung smartphone, you can tap on the projector and mirror your content to be viewed on the big screen.

Verdict

The Freestyle has many intelligent features and produces good quality, thanks to high performances that can justify its price.

This product is made for you to enjoy the moment by focusing on the image you are looking at and nothing else.