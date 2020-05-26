f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

26 May 2020
Nick Forrester
Share:

It’s sometime in the mid-to-late 2000’s, and I’m using my very first cell phone, a Motorola Razr. 

And while I’m downloading my polyphonic ringtones and dramatically slapping my phone shut every chance I get, the smartphone revolution is beginning to take off – and unbeknownst to me, my Razr’s days are numbered, along with every other flip phone’s.

Now it's 2020, and here I am reviewing a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. What’s that thing they say about history?

We are amidst the flip phone renaissance, and although it didn’t begin with the Z Flip, Samsung’s newest offering makes a serious claim that it is at the top of the pile (so far).

But is it worth all of NZ$2,400?
 

The Good

I had the Z Flip for a week, and I confess when I first got my hands on it, it was exciting. The phone looked sleek when it was folded, and once opened it turned into a long, vivid screen. I marvelled a bit at the ‘folding glass’ technology – the crease in the middle, in my experience, is only visible if you really look for it.

When I went out for my government-mandated lockdown-walk, its size while folded really did present a stark difference to my iPhone X – while thicker, the surface area was much smaller, and it had no trouble fitting into whatever pocket I presented it with.

The gigantic screen looked great when playing videos, providing much more of a genuine video experience than my shorter iPhone. The accessibility features were also much more intuitive and user-friendly than iPhone - every accessibility issue I had with such a large screen had a solution.

The specs were solid, with a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, decent battery life and super-fast charging all included in the base model.

It also comes with a free plastic case, which is a first in all my years of purchasing smartphones.

I really like the Flip, and the fun I had playing around with it after 10+ years of using iPhone had me seriously considering abandoning Apple and migrating to my very first Android. But.
 

The Bad

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does indeed have flaws, the most glaring of which, for me, is the dysfunctionality of the phone’s very selling point: its flip function.

Firstly, it's hard to actually flip open – I always needed two hands, which, in a lot of everyday circumstances, is actually quite annoying. This meant that most of the time I left the phone unfolded with the screen asleep when I wasn’t using it.

Another selling point for Samsung is the phone’s ability for users to view and interact with two apps simultaneously, one on each half of the screen, with the famous crease dissecting the two. However, I never used this feature except to fulfil my obligation for this review and found it awkward to hold and use the phone while it was half flipped.

Another gripe I had was with the tiny cover screen, visible when the phone is folded, which shows the time, as well as a small music menu when swiped left, and a small list of apps from which you have received notifications.

I had immense trouble swiping on this screen, however, simply because of its small size. Notifications were relegated to logos of the apps they came from, which showed only a small amount of text if you tapped on them.

As someone who receives dozens of news alert notifications a day, I was simply unable to view notifications as I needed to when the phone was folded – another reason for me to leave the phone unfolded when idle.

The camera, at 12 megapixels, was good, but nothing to write home about, and I had enough trouble with the facial recognition not recognizing my face that I quickly put that to rest – the fingerprint sensor on the sleep button, however, worked well.

Verdict

There are many things to love about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - its sleek design, portability, decent specs and top-notch accessibility features are winners. 

But $2,400 is a lot of money, and the foldable screen - the primary selling point - missed the mark by being too hard to open on-the-go, and there is serious room for improvement in the cover screen.

We may be amidst the flip phone renaissance, but I'm still waiting for the pièce de résistance.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
Hands-on review - Dynabook Portege X30L-G
Hands-on review: Intel Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
Dig deeper:
Story image
Twitter employees can choose to work from home forever
“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."More
Story image
Interview: Thriving in lockdown - how a coding school in Vietnam beat the odds
It's March 10 2020, and CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh just went entirely online. A success story followed - here's how a lockdown helped a school thrive.More
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
Including a redesigned XPS 15 and new XPS 17 for a bigger, 17in screen.More
Story image
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Story image
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
Story image
Twitter employees can choose to work from home forever
“If our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."More
Story image
Interview: Thriving in lockdown - how a coding school in Vietnam beat the odds
It's March 10 2020, and CoderSchool in Ho Chi Minh just went entirely online. A success story followed - here's how a lockdown helped a school thrive.More
Story image
Kiwi company launches alternative to contact tracing apps with QR code
An alternative to contact tracing apps has been launchd in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, as New Zealand moves from alert level 3 down to level 2. More
Story image
Dell announces updated XPS pro-laptops
Including a redesigned XPS 15 and new XPS 17 for a bigger, 17in screen.More
Story image
Google Meet is officially here, for free
Over the last few weeks, usage on Google Meet has exceeded over 2 billion minutes per day and as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million.More
Story image
'Fastest ever' internet speed recorded in Australian research project
Have you ever wanted to download 1000 HD films in a single second? Maybe not, but according to a study from three universities in Australia, it’s now possible.More
Story image
More in store for NZ data centre landscape after Microsoft investment
The country’s successful fight against COVID-19, and its status as a ‘standout nation’ as characterised by the Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index, means New Zealand remains an ‘attractive market’ for continued investment, according to GlobalData.More
Story image
JBL takes Quantum leap into NZ gaming audio market
The company has launched its range of gaming headsets and PC speakers in Aotearoa New Zealand as the headset market thrives.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Fitbit Charge 4
With inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay in a reasonable $270 device, I appreciate the insights it provides for the sake of my mental and physical health.More
Story image
HP announces new OMEN desktops, monitor
Launches new OMEN branding alongside the new 25L and 30L rigs and a 27” gaming-focused monitor. More
Story image
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range
“This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation."More
Story image
Microsoft warns of huge email phishing scam
The phishing campaign installs NetSupport Manager remote admin tool to take over and execute commands. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR Laptop 
Gigabyte has produced a very nice laptop in the Aero 17 HDR. I’d have no problem recommending it to creative professional and enthusiasts that want to get the best out of their software tools. More
Story image
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Story image
Cybercriminals exploiting virus fears to gain access to corporate IT systems
COVID-19 may have changed the way many people work, but this doesn’t have to mean companies must accept lower levels of security. More
Story image
Sky to become NZ’s next ISP
The announcement that Sky will be entering the broadband market is no surprise, writes Brendan Ritchie.More
Story image
Govt's COVID-19 tracing app "fundamentally flawed"
Avery says the app the Government is using is limited and "primitive".More
Story image
Game review: John Wick Hex on PS4
When people think of John Wick, they might usually think about fast paced action. That’s why it’s an interesting move that developer Bithell Games has decided to make John Wick Hex to be a strategy game.More
Story image
NZ's tech news sails in the slipstream of healthy tech sector
Techday's managing editor explains how New Zealand's tech media flies under the radar, but it doesn't mean we're dead.More
Story image
ComCom seeks feedback on Chorus withdrawal from copper and broadband services
“By 2022, most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the traditional copper phone and broadband network may no longer be needed."More
Story image
Trend Micro debuts dark-web scanning solution to combat identity theft
The solution was born from growing consumer concerns in New Zealand surrounding identity theft – a whopping 78% of Kiwis report concern about being a victim of identity theft, according to Trend Micro’s latest research.More
Story image
Swann releases two new smart security cameras
The solutions include tracking, night vision, and other features, supported by a connected application.More
Story image
Hands-on review - Dynabook Portege X30L-G
We take the world lightest 13" laptop for a spin and in particular test its battery life claim.More
Story image
Vocus buys out 'strong' Stuff Fibre business
The deal, which is set to close on 20 May, reflects Vocus’ confidence in Stuff Fibre’s capabilities, particularly in ‘uncertain times’.More
Story image
Adobe releases extensive update for Creative Cloud apps
Premiere Pro, After Effects, Character Animation and Premiere Rush are all available for user update today, offering performance enhancements, new creative tools, workflow refinements, and more.More
Story image
Dark web packed with offers to hack corporate networks
"The larger the hacked company is, and the higher the obtained privileges, the more profitable the attack becomes."More
Story image
Huawei partners up to build 5G-enabled automobile ecosphere
The aim of the ecosphere is to accelerate commercial use of 5G technologies in the industry.More
Hands-on review: Apple iPhone SE 2020
This phone doesn’t have Apple’s most advanced technologies and that’s okay because it also doesn’t cost a full fortnight’s paycheck. More
D-Link brings thermal scan/facial recognition camera to A/NZ
The device can scan a large crowd and automatically raise an alert if a person with an elevated temperature is found.More
Alienware gets an overhaul with updated range
New laptops from portable-first to heavy-duty gaming, a new pre-built desktop that includes liquid-cooled graphics, and a new monitor sneak-peek.More
NZ's copper and fibre networks held up despite increased demand during lockdown
New Zealand's copper and fibre broadband connections held up well during the Covid-19 lockdown, despite increased levels of demand on the networks.More
Facebook unveils product and business updates as it outlines Future of Work vision
Facebook has announced a series of product and business updates as it looks to outline its vision for the future of work and how it sees Facebook’s technology helping companies work flexibly. More
ComCom report 'proof' of the need of fibre - Chorus
"Broadband in New Zealand was really put to the test by our pandemic response, so it is encouraging that speeds have held up so well."More
Hands-on review: Intel Core i5-10600K and Core i9-10900K
The Core i5-10600K seems a good gaming CPU, whilst the Core i9-10900K is a real boost for multi-CPU applications. More
YouTube Music becomes the future of Google’s music streaming ambitions
Google is merging its Google Play Music system into YouTube and has introduced a bunch of impressive new features.More
Sony's gaming and music struggles see sentiment take a nosedive
Sentiment towards Sony has taken a nosedive during the first quarter of 2020, with ongoing struggles in its music and gaming behind the decline. More
Kiwi businesses scramble to adopt automated tracking technology
New Zealand businesses are scrambling to adopt automated tracking technology as alert level restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ease and people move around more freely.More
NZTech: Govt Budget 2020 important for NZ’s tech ecosystem
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis appears to have 'dramatically lifted' the Government's understanding of how critical technology is for New Zealand, says NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller. More
Vodafone, Spark, 2degrees condemn cell site attacks
New Zealand telco firms are warning recent arson attempts on cell sites may have an impact on phone and internet connectivity across Auckland.                       More
COVID- 19 leads to sharp rise in independent earning
The increase has been noticeably driven by people looking to start earning independently, as many have been let go from permanent jobs and are seeking alternatives. More
Minecraft adds five new worlds to RTX beta on Windows 10
Italian-inspired villages, underground lairs, medieval realms and overgrown forests - there's plenty to explore.More
Hands-on review: Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+
The HD60 S+ is extremely compact, palm-size, in fact, making it very portable and easy to tuck out of the way.More
Logitech launches webcam optimised for streamers
StreamCam is optimised for use with Logitech Capture which unlocks features on the device that automate exposure, framing, and stabilisation.More
'Digital landscape has shifted considerably' - Vodafone NZ COVID-19 update
Vodafone NZ has today released its latest information on how New Zealanders are using the internet and cell services as social lives roar back to life.More
Vodafone NZ opens stores, offices under alert level 2, with restrictions
“Although we can celebrate low numbers of Coronavirus throughout Aotearoa at the moment, we are acutely aware that it only takes one case to put many at risk."More
More stories