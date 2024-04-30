Hands-on review: Samsung's A35 and A55 - Midrange or flagship?

In the competitive realm of midrange smartphones, Samsung’s latest entries, the Galaxy A35 and A55, are keeping the bar high. These devices not only carry the aesthetic characteristics of Samsung but also pack robust features that close the gap between midrange and flagship offerings.

Starting with design, both the A35 and A55 I saw were clad in Samsung’s latest colour options, Awesome Lilac and Awesome Navy. These colourways certainly stood out, particularly the Awesome Lilac with its pearlescent finish. While both finishes are striking, I do have a personal bias in favour of a matte finish, which tends to resist fingerprints and smudges better than the glossy counterparts these had. It is also nice to see Samsung further align its design language between the flagship and midrange models as time goes on.

Battery life in these models is fantastic; each device is equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery. In practice, this translates to several days of usage on a single charge under typical conditions—a significant advantage for power users and casual users alike. However, the absence of wireless charging in both models was somewhat unexpected, though understandable, given their midrange positioning.

Samsung’s screens are, as always, impressive, and the A35 and A55 are no exception. Both models feature 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz displays that deliver vibrant colours and crisp clarity, which is particularly noteworthy for devices not branded as flagships.

The camera setups on the A35 and A55 indicate a clear strategic emphasis on enhancing video capabilities, drawing closer to the high standards set by Samsung’s flagship models. One of the standout features is the Super HDR Video, which significantly enhances dynamic range, making videos pop with detail and colour accuracy even in challenging lighting conditions. Even more so when considering the enhanced OIS that works alongside it.

On the software front, Samsung extends its commitment to longevity and security with promises of four years of operating system upgrades and five years of security updates. This commitment is exciting and serves as a strong selling point, aligning with longstanding consumer demands for devices that remain current and secure over extended periods.

The Samsung A35 and A55 exemplify the best of what midrange smartphones can offer. They balanced performance, design, and durability without the hefty price tag associated with flagship models. While certain flagship features are absent of course, these devices stand out as superior choices for consumers seeking quality and reliability at a more accessible price point. Samsung’s strategy of blurring the lines between its flagship and mid-range offerings is certainly paying off, and it really does make me question whether these phones can be considered mid-range at all.